Dog attacked by otters in Washington state, homeowners say

Linda Willingham said her family was completely shocked Wednesday when they witnessed otters attack their family dog at their lakeside home in Lakewood, Washington.

“She was actually drug under the water and there were like three-four and they were swarming all over her,” Willingham said.

The attack was caught on the family’s surveillance cameras, which clearly show the 2-year-old Labrador retriever named Gracie struggling with something in the water of American Lake before swimming to shore and running back to the family home.

“We want to make sure the otters are gone before we do that,” Willingham said. “Now, of course, nobody will swim here -- our family, anyway.”

Gracie has some bite wounds, but she’s recovering and her owners say she now refuses to go back into the water.

The family said they can’t recall otters being a problem in American Lake, but Bill’s Boathouse, the boat marina down the street from the family, has had issues with the animals.

“We used to hatch trout in American Lake for 25 years, but we stopped the program last year because the otters would break into the zip-tie pouches we had for the fish,” longtime Bill’s Boathouse owner Dave Anderson said.

Anderson said that while the fish were a problem, the attack on pets is becoming a more common experience. Although his company attempted to hire a trapper who could catch or catch and kill the otters, it didn’t last long before they discovered they were there to stay.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said its marine biologist was not aware of any complaints.

Anderson said game officials notified them if they were granted a hunting license, they could legally kill the otters and have their pelts stamped in Olympia.

Until some sort of solution is found, Willingham said she has kept her family out of American Lake.

“As soon as we know it’s safe from these otters, then we’ll be back in the water,” Willingham said.