Doctor told wife to run while he stayed to help Las Vegas shooting victims
When shots rang out during a Las Vegas concert, a Tacoma doctor did not run. He stayed behind with panicked people in the crowd to treat their wounds.

According to a viral Facebook post, Dr. James Sebesta was at the Route 91 Harvest festival when a gunman fired hundreds of rounds from his Mandalay Bay hotel room into the 22,000 people below him.

At least 527 people were injured, and 59 victims died -- including a Seattle woman

“When shots fired he looked at his wife and told her to get out with their friends to safety and he would meet them back at the hotel,” his sister-in-law Crystal Graham wrote. 

“He, in the midst of chaos and fearful, went out and started finding the wounded and medically helping them … He carried victims to safety. He carried bodies of those victims that didn't make it off the field," she wrote.

"He could have left with his wife. He could have escaped to safety. He made a choice to do what he knows best, be a good person. He is a hero.” 

Nearly 7,000 people have reacted to Graham's Facebook post about Sebesta staying with victims.

Graham shared the below photo with KIRO 7 News, saying that she feels lucky James and her sister, Janelle Sebesta, are safe.

According to a professional biography page for MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Sebesta is a surgeon who specializes in bariatric surgery. He completed his residency at Madigan Army Medical Center, located on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. 

  • Nightclub security guard charged with teen's murder
    Nightclub security guard charged with teen's murder
    The security guard at a Gwinnett County nightclub, where a shootout ended with one teen dead and a second person injured, has been arrested. Police have charged 42-year-old Christopher Parker of Lithonia with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Cpl. Deon Washington says he was among those firing shots in the parking lot of the Midnight Blue Café on Jimmy Carter Boulevard. “I can’t say definitively that his firearm was the one that ultimately killed the victim, however I can tell you he was engaging in firing a firearm at that location that night,” he tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish. Police are seeking additional suspects and anticipate more arrests.  Timeka Harden says her son, 19-year-old Domiquo Riley, was at the club with family when a group did not like the color of the blue dress shirt he was wearing. “They all had on red, so evidently they’re some kind of gang affiliation,” she says. Harden says when her son tried to leave, they followed him out to the parking lot. “He had already got in the car to leave, and he saw them jumping on his brother and he tried to go and help pull them off of him,” she says. That is when gunshots were fired. She says Riley, who had recently graduated from Meadowcreek High School and had a job, never got into trouble and did not deserve to die. “He didn’t even get to live his life,” says Harden. Funeral services will be held for Riley on Saturday in Decatur.
  • Judge won't release Iraq War veteran fighting deportation
    Judge won't release Iraq War veteran fighting deportation
    An immigration judge in Washington state declined to release an Iraq War veteran from custody Wednesday while he fights the government's efforts to deport him. Chong Kim, a South Korean immigrant and green card holder from Portland, Oregon, struggled with drug addition, homelessness and post-traumatic stress following his time in Iraq in 2009 and 2010, leading to convictions for burglary and other charges. Kim's lawyer and friends have said he has done well since completing a substance abuse treatment program run by the Department of Veterans Affairs early this year. But immigration agents arrested him in April and brought him to a detention center in Tacoma, Washington. They plan to deport him because of his convictions. 'It's just wrong to be deporting an Army veteran,' said Matt Luce, 41, of Troutdale, Oregon, who attended high school with Kim and traveled with three other former classmates to the hearing Wednesday. 'Despite his convictions, he was on and continues to be on the right path. This is just a travesty of justice.' Kim's attorney, Tim Warden-Hertz of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, said that Immigration Judge Theresa Scala found that the government met its burden to show that Kim posed a danger to the public or a risk of flight, though he said she did not explain her rationale in court. Warden-Hertz planned to appeal the decision, which he said illustrates the difficulty of obtaining bond in the immigration detention system. U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Wednesday. In an earlier statement, the agency said Kim had been arrested after 'it was determined he has a prior felony conviction in Multnomah County for attempt to commit arson in the first degree, among other charges.' Kim joined the National Guard in 2005 and served in Iraq in 2009 and 2010 before being honorably discharged. He came to the U.S. more than 35 years ago, at age 5, and he became a legal permanent resident in 1981. He does not speak Korean, his friends have said. His immigration troubles stem primarily from two incidents — a burglary and another case, which his lawyer described as a 'dumb prank,' in which he filled a beer bottle with gasoline, lit it on fire and threw it at a concrete outer wall at the back of a hardware store. After the first matter, in 2013, he faced deportation. The judge let him go — but warned him not to get in trouble again, former Staff Sgt. Ryan Kell, who was Kim's team leader in Iraq, told the Associated Press in July. Last year, though, he was convicted of attempted arson in a special veterans court following the second incident. He participated in a 4½-month, inpatient substance abuse treatment program run by the Department of Veterans Affairs, and had been doing well. 'He admits he had a drug problem and that he committed crimes when he was under the influence — he's not proud of it,' Warden-Hertz said. 'To find he's a danger or a flight risk now doesn't make any sense.' In petitioning for Kim's release pending deportation proceedings, Warden-Hertz submitted letters from a clinical psychologist who detailed Kim's success in the substance abuse program as well as from a clinical nurse manager at the Portland VA Health Care System, where Kim began working in January as a housekeeper at a cardiology and oncology unit. 'Mr. Kim demonstrated exceptional team work,' the nurse manager, Cynthia Fahy, wrote. 'It was regularly reported to this manager that he often went out of his way to assist other housekeepers and nurses.' Jason Phebus, 31, of Gresham, Oregon, is an Air Force veteran who began drinking heavily — and later using harder drugs — as he had a difficult time transitioning into civilian life. He said Wednesday that he met Chong in the VA's substance abuse program, and he credited Chong's friendship and advice with helping him make it to where Phebus is today — in recovery with a steady job. His response to the notion that Chong might be deported is 'a string of explicits,' he said. 'He was man enough to stand up and serve this country, in combat no less,' Phebus said. 'Now he's not fit to be here?' ___ Follow Gene Johnson at https://twitter.com/GeneAPseattle
  • Teen threatens Las Vegas-style attack at school
    Teen threatens Las Vegas-style attack at school
    A local teenager is being investigated after he posted on social media referencing an attack similar to the one in Las Vegas. >> Read more trending news Police say a 16-year-old Quincy High School student is under investigation for a post made on social media.  The boy posted a story on Snapchat with the text, “You ******* better learn to walk in the halls or Quincy high is gonna turn into Las Vegas, except no one will escape.” Quincy police say they were notified of the incident Tuesday afternoon. They were able to use social media to track down the teen, who is not being named. Police say there is no immediate threat and the teen did not have access to guns, etc. No charges have been filed yet, but police say charges are likely.
  • Declassified documents say US knew Sputnik was soon to orbit
    Declassified documents say US knew Sputnik was soon to orbit
    News bulletin in 1957: Sputnik stuns the world. CIA in 2017: Not really. The CIA released newly declassified documents on Wednesday revealing that while the American public was surprised when the Soviet Union launched the world's first artificial satellite 60 years ago, intelligence agencies weren't caught off-guard. President Dwight D. Eisenhower had advance knowledge about the Soviets' work on Sputnik, which was launched by a rocket on Oct. 4, 1957. He had been worrying for several years about the Kremlin's long-range missile capability and how rockets armed with nuclear warheads could threaten America. The documents indicate that U.S. intelligence and military officials and members of the Eisenhower administration not only knew that the Soviet Union was planning to launch Sputnik, but knew it could be put into orbit by the end of 1957. The launch of Sputnik opened the space age and became a major victory for the Kremlin that highlighted its military might and technological abilities. But it wasn't a surprise to those in the know within the Eisenhower administration. Before the launch, the CIA issued two National Intelligence Estimates that included possible timelines for what was then called an 'earth satellite vehicle.' In December 1955, one predicted the Soviets could launch one by 1958. In March 1957 — about six months before the launch — another intelligence estimate said Moscow was capable of putting a satellite into orbit before the end of that year. And even earlier, then CIA Director Allen Dulles wrote a letter to the defense secretary in which he pushed for rapid development of an American earth satellite and warned of a public relations fallout for the United States if the Soviets were first to launch one. 'In addition to the cogent scientific arguments advanced in support of the development of earth satellites, there is little doubt but what the nation that first successfully launches the earth satellite, and thereby introduces the age of space travel, will gain incalculable international prestige and recognition,' Dulles wrote in January 1955. 'Our scientific community as well as the nation would gain invaluable respect and confidence should our country be the first to launch the satellite.
  • Interior chief dismisses criticism of travel with vulgarity
    Interior chief dismisses criticism of travel with vulgarity
    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Wednesday strongly defended his use of private charter flights for government business, calling criticism of his taxpayer-financed travel 'complete and utter bull----' and driven by politics. Zinke brushed off news reports that he took at least three private flights costing taxpayers a total of $20,000 since taking office in March, saying all his travel is 'legal, ethical. All the trips went through absolute due diligence.' Zinke spoke to reporters following a tour by boat of a swamp at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in southeast Georgia. He said that in his job, everything he does 'goes through absolute legal review.' Previous Interior secretaries spent even more money on private travel, Zinke asserted. 'I wish you'd publish that. Because I can tell you, they're in the millions,' he said without providing any documentation. Zinke's comments came as Republicans on the House Natural Resources Committee asked the Interior Department to provide documents on the use of private charter flights for government business by the past three Interior secretaries, including two who served under President Barack Obama. Reps. Rob Bishop of Utah and Bruce Westerman of Arkansas said they were seeking the information following news reports that Zinke and other Trump Cabinet members used noncommercial flights costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars. Bishop chairs the Natural Resources panel, while Westerman leads an oversight and investigations subcommittee. Meanwhile, a climate scientist who filed a high-profile whistleblower complaint against Zinke resigned. Joel Clement was reassigned to an accounting job in June after warning about dangers faced by Alaska Natives because of climate change. Interior's inspector general is probing his reassignment along with about 50 other senior employees who have been reassigned since Zinke took office seven months ago. Clement told Zinke in a scathing letter Wednesday that the Interior chief has 'disrespected the career staff of the department by questioning their loyalty' and 'played fast and loose with government regulations to score points with your political base at the expense of American health and safety.' Clement was referring to Zinke's comment last week that nearly one-third of Interior's 70,000 employees are not loyal to him or President Donald Trump. 'I got 30 percent of the crew that's not loyal to the flag,' Zinke said, comparing Interior to a pirate ship. Democratic lawmakers have called on Zinke to apologize, but he has given no indication he will do so. In their letter Wednesday, the GOP lawmakers said federal officials should be 'held to the highest ethical standard' in adhering to rules regarding transparency and responsible use of taxpayer dollars. That includes Zinke and former Interior secretaries Sally Jewell and Ken Salazar, the lawmakers said. 'When violations occur, the public deserves to know. When willful violations occur, there should be consequences,' Bishop and Westerman said. At the same time, 'when partisan opportunists conflate diligent conformance to scandal, no one wins,' they added. 'Let's get all facts on the table.' Zinke said last week he's taken three charter flights while in office, including a $12,375 late-night trip from Las Vegas to his home state of Montana in June. Zinke said no commercial flight was available when he planned to fly for a speech to Western governors. Zinke also traveled by private plane in Alaska in May and to the U.S. Virgin Islands in March. The two trips cost a total of $7,000, the Interior Department said. Zinke has no plans to reimburse the government, spokeswoman Heather Swift said Tuesday. 'As with previous secretaries, Secretary Zinke's travel is paid for by the government,' she said. The independent Office of Special Counsel is investigating a complaint that Zinke's speech to a Las Vegas hockey team may have violated the Hatch Act, which prohibits executive branch officials from engaging in political activities. The team's owner contributed to Zinke's congressional campaigns and to Trump's inauguration. ___ Daly reported from Washington.
  • FDA to bakery company: ‘Love is not an ingredient’
    FDA to bakery company: ‘Love is not an ingredient’
    Were the cookies and cupcakes baked by your mom or grandma “made with love”? Don’t tell the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. >> Read more trending newsThe FDA on Tuesday released a warning letter to Nashoba Brook Bakery, reprimanding the West Concord, Massachusetts-based baker and wholesaler for including “love” in its granola product, Bloomberg reported.“Your Nashoba Granola label lists ingredient ‘Love,’” the agency wrote in the Sept. 22 letter. “Ingredients required to be declared on the label or labeling of food must be listed by their common or usual name [21 CFR 101.4(a)(1). ‘Love’ is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient.”Nashoba chief executive officer John Gates said the FDA’s letter “just felt so George Orwell,' Bloomberg reported.“I really like that we list ‘love’ in the granola,” Gates said in a telephone interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday. “People ask us what makes it so good. It’s kind of nice that this artisan bakery can say there’s love in it and it puts a smile on people’s face. Situations like that where the government is telling you you can’t list ‘love’ as an ingredient, because it might be deceptive, just feels so silly.”Nashoba, which sells its goods in about 120 stores around New England, was also warned in the same letter for other minor violations regarding product packaging and sanitary conditions, Bloomberg reported.The company said it plans to comply with all of the FDA’s recommendations, Bloomberg reported.Just don’t tell your mom or grandma.
