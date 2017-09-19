Doctor realizes she's going into labor after delivering patient's baby

In the early morning hours of July 28, Dr. Emily Jacobs noticed that her own water had broken just after delivering a third baby during her shift -- taking her from the role of doctor to patient.

"I noticed what I thought was amniotic fluid of the patient as the baby was delivering. It wasn't until I left the room when I realized that it was my water that had broken," Jacobs told ABC News.

Jacobs described the shock to the Iowa City Press-Citizen:

“It’s funny how fast you go from being a doctor to a patient — and you’re freaking out. One minute you are in control, and then the next, you’re not.”

Ryan, Emily’s husband, got the call around 4:45 a.m. and joined her at the hospital.

Hours later, The Jacobses welcomed their new son, Jett Jacobs.

