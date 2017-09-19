Listen Live
National
Doctor realizes she's going into labor after delivering patient's baby
Close

Doctor realizes she's going into labor after delivering patient's baby

Doctor realizes she's going into labor after delivering patient's baby
Photo Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Doctor realizes she's going into labor after delivering patient's baby

IOWA CITY, Iowa -  In the early morning hours of July 28, Dr. Emily Jacobs noticed that her own water had broken just after delivering a third baby during her shift -- taking her from the role of doctor to patient.

>> Read more trending news

"I noticed what I thought was amniotic fluid of the patient as the baby was delivering. It wasn't until I left the room when I realized that it was my water that had broken,"  Jacobs told ABC News.

Jacobs described the shock to the Iowa City Press-Citizen:

“It’s funny how fast you go from being a doctor to a patient — and you’re freaking out. One minute you are in control, and then the next, you’re not.”

Ryan, Emily’s husband, got the call around 4:45 a.m. and joined her at the hospital.

Hours later, The Jacobses welcomed  their new son, Jett Jacobs.

Read more at the Iowa City Press-Citizen here.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • Hurricane Maria: Live updates
    Hurricane Maria: Live updates
    Hurricane Maria is bearing down on the Caribbean and is set to pass over much the same area devastated by Hurricane Irma nearly two weeks ago. >> Read more trending news 
  • Doctor realizes she's going into labor after delivering patient's baby
    Doctor realizes she's going into labor after delivering patient's baby
    In the early morning hours of July 28, Dr. Emily Jacobs noticed that her own water had broken just after delivering a third baby during her shift -- taking her from the role of doctor to patient. >> Read more trending news 'I noticed what I thought was amniotic fluid of the patient as the baby was delivering. It wasn't until I left the room when I realized that it was my water that had broken,'  Jacobs told ABC News. Jacobs described the shock to the Iowa City Press-Citizen: “It’s funny how fast you go from being a doctor to a patient — and you’re freaking out. One minute you are in control, and then the next, you’re not.” Ryan, Emily’s husband, got the call around 4:45 a.m. and joined her at the hospital. Hours later, The Jacobses welcomed  their new son, Jett Jacobs. Read more at the Iowa City Press-Citizen here.
  • These are the 'Most Dangerous' celebrities on the internet, according to a new survey
    These are the 'Most Dangerous' celebrities on the internet, according to a new survey
    What do Avril Lavigne, Bruno Mars, Beyonce, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and Katy Perry have in common? Besides fame, that is? >> Read more trending news They’re “dangerous” online — at least according to McAfee, the cybersecurity company, who tracks and ranks celebrities based on the search results for their name. Using Google, Bing and Yahoo search results, the company checks how many sites list results for individual celebrities and how many of those sites are likely to infect your computer. Celebrity news, the company says, is a common front for sites planning on installing malware or otherwise compromising your computer and/or information. McAfee has ranked celebrities this way since 2008; the first celebrity to hold the title of “most dangerous” was Brad Pitt. This year, the top of the list is Canadian pop princess Avril Lavigne, according to the new rankings. Over 14 percent of pages with her name on it also contain a threat of some sort; that number comes closer to 25 percent when “free mp3” is added to the search. Bruno Mars and Carly Rae Jepsen are No. 2 and No. 3, followed by Zayn Malik, Celine Dion, Calvin Harris, Justin Beiber, Sean Combs, Katy Perry and Beyonce.
  • Mother speaks out after her children are barred from school after principal denies their residency
    Mother speaks out after her children are barred from school after principal denies their residency
    Four children have been barred from a Memphis, Tennessee, school after its principal denies their residency. For nearly two weeks, Erica Smith, the mother of those children, says she has fought to get them re-enrolled in Snowden School since they were barred from attending by Principal Jamie Stallsmith Sept. 8. ﻿>> Read more trending news﻿ Over a week later, Smith is facing a subpoena from Shelby County sheriff for truancy. Smith said she has tried to prove to Shelby County Schools that she does live in the district. “People sleep outside for a chance to get their kids to go to an optional school, and you mean to tell me that I stay in the district and I’m allowed to get them in optional school for free? If you don't think I want that opportunity? Of course I do,” Smith said. An optional school has specialized learning focuses that range from college prep, international studies, international baccalaureate, creative and performing arts, health science and others, according to the Shelby County Schools website. Smith found out her children had been kicked out of Snowden School weeks ago. “Originally, my children were kicked out of school due to a residency issue,” Smith said. “The principal was stating that we were not staying where I told them that we stayed.” After she met all of the requirements for proof of residency, her kids were still not allowed back into school. Then Smith said she was told by Stallsmith that her 6-year-old had a behavioral issue. She agrees he does, but he has never been violent. “He hasn’t hit anybody or put his hands on anybody.” Shelby County School District responded to the issue in an email to Smith. “It has come to our attention that school leaders spoke with the family earlier today and the students will be allowed to attend Snowden,” the email said.  Smith said she believes there seems to be a disconnect between the school district and Stallsmith. Smith said she took her children to school, but the principal had them leave. “She puts us out of the school telling us that she wants to talk to them before she re-enrolled us, and then she prolongs it another day,” Smith said. “Yesterday she threatened to call the police if I didn't get off the property.” Smith said she plans on taking her children back to Snowden School on Wednesday morning to re-enroll them.
