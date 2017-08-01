Listen Live
cloudy-day
85°
H 89
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
85°
Mostly Clear
H 89° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 89° L 69°
  • clear-day
    89°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 89° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Doctor in labor takes break to deliver other patient’s baby
Close

Doctor in labor takes break to deliver other patient’s baby

Doctor In Labor Takes Break To Deliver Other Patient's Baby

Doctor in labor takes break to deliver other patient’s baby

By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post

FRANKFORT, Ky. -  You can say a doctor is never really off the clock, and for Amanda Hess, that’s also true even during labor. 

>> Read more trending news 

The obstetrician-gynecologist was preparing to give birth at a hospital in Kentucky but ended up delivering another patient's baby before her own. 

>> Newborn dies after suffering deadly virus potentially contracted from a kiss

Hess told WKYT that a mother in labor was further along than her -- and as a doctor, she decided to take action. 

The patient was already fully dilated while waiting for her on-call doctor to arrive at the hospital, but the patient’s baby was not going to wait, Hess said to WKYT. 

“While she was getting into her patient gown to prepare for her induction and delivery, she overheard the nurses preparing for a woman in active labor who needed to deliver immediately because the baby was in distress -- that baby was coming and needed help,” Dr. Hala Sabry, a friend of Hess’s, wrote in a post on Facebook. “The patient's OBGYN was on their way but Dr. Hess ... knew that the baby needed attention now.”

“I just put on another gown to cover up my backside and put on some boots over my shoes, to keep from getting any fluid and all that stuff on me, and went down to her room, and I knew her," Hess told WKYT. 

According to Inside Edition, the woman’s room was only two doors down the hall.

Hess said she realized the patient was one of her own because she performed a checkup on her just days before, WKYT reported. 

Once Hess delivered the patient’s baby, she gave birth later that day to a healthy baby girl. 

Photo provided by Hala Sabry
Dr. Amanda Hess gave birth to her second child, daughter Ellen.
Close

Doctor in labor takes break to deliver other patient’s baby

Photo Credit: Photo provided by Hala Sabry
Dr. Amanda Hess gave birth to her second child, daughter Ellen.

Read more at WKYT.com.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Demolition begins at tennis stadium used for '96 Olympics
    Demolition begins at tennis stadium used for '96 Olympics
    A relic from the 1996 Olympics is coming down. Gwinnett County leaders began demolition of the tennis stadium near Stone Mountain to make way for new development. The nearly 13,000 seat stadium was really only used for the summer of '96 as the tennis world focused on its courts in the shadows of Stone Mountain. “Andre Aggasi won his only gold medal here in 1996,” said John Bankhead with the Stone Mountain Memorial Association. Since then it's been mostly vacant, and falling into disrepair. Gwinnett County leaders have been eyeing this property next to Stone Mountain park for years. TRENDING STORIES: Family of bullied girl to sue school district over her suicide Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to 1st day of school Here’s where you can get FREE glasses for the Total Solar Eclipse “It's time for that facility to come down,” said Charlotte Nash, Chairman of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners. With its life as a tennis venue over, officials bought the complex last year and hope developers will be attracted to the site just off Highway 78 and the 500 nearby acres. “How critical is this area to this side of the county? I think this is going to be the greatest thing that has happened to this area in a very long time, probably since 1996,” said Jim Brooks. County leaders say demolition will take several months and about a million dollars. Many of the seats have been removed from the stadium and the outer courts have been removed. The land will be flattened and then marketed as a gateway to the county. Leaders say no firm proposals have been made. “I'm trying hard to keep my own idea's to myself so that I can leave it open for the development community to bring their own idea's. In one way it's a little sad,” Nash said.  
  • Driving to watch the solar eclipse? Brace for backups
    Driving to watch the solar eclipse? Brace for backups
  • Woman carjacked at gunpoint; suspect struggles to operate her car
    Woman carjacked at gunpoint; suspect struggles to operate her car
  • Yu Darvish to make debut with Dodgers on Friday at Mets
    Yu Darvish to make debut with Dodgers on Friday at Mets
    Yu Darvish will make his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at the New York Mets. Darvish, a four-time All-Star, was acquired from the Texas Rangers for three prospects just before Monday's deadline to make trades without waivers. He was not with the team for Tuesday night's opener of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. Manager Dave Roberts said Darvish will join the team on Wednesday and throw a bullpen session. The Dodgers, who lead the NL West by 14 games and have the best record in the majors at 74-31, bolstered their postseason outlook by adding Darvish and relievers Tony Watson and Tony Cingrani to an already deep roster. Watson came from the Pittsburgh Pirates and joined the Dodgers on Tuesday. Roberts said Cingrani, acquired from Cincinnati, will arrive on Thursday.
  • Superintendent: Students caught up in cheating scandal on track to graduate by 2021
    Superintendent: Students caught up in cheating scandal on track to graduate by 2021
  • 1.3 million Ford SUVs target of expanding investigation into carbon monoxide leaks
    1.3 million Ford SUVs target of expanding investigation into carbon monoxide leaks
    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration is expanding its investigation into reported carbon monoxide leaks in the exhaust systems of 2011 to 2017 model year Ford Explorers. >> Read more trending news The exhaust can leak into the vehicle causing a potential danger for drivers, including the risk of losing consciousness. The investigation now involves 1.3 million Explorer SUVs, according to Consumer Reports, and includes police interceptor models sold to law enforcement agencies. Both NHTSA and Ford have recorded more than 2,700 complaints, three crashes and 41 injuries, CR reported. The agency believes small cracks in the exhaust system are behind the exhaust leak and odors in the vehicles. >> Related: Five more Austin police officers treated for carbon monoxide poisoning from police vehicles The problem is now a step closer to prompting a recall, after more than a year of investigating.  
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.