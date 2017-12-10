Listen Live
Disney releases details on new gondola system, Disney Skyliner
By: Kelly Healey, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -  Disney released new details and visuals on the gondola system that will connect some of its theme parks and hotels at Walt Disney World.

>> Read more trending news

The Disney Parks and Resorts Blog released information on the gondola system, called the Disney Skyliner. 

Each cabin will showcase Disney characters and stations will be spread out throughout the park to give visitors a scenic view of the resort. 

One station will be at the International Gateway at Epcot. Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort will be the station that serves as the system's hub where guests can transfer.

The blog did not say when the gondolas will open.

The gondola construction project comes as Disney is expanding by building new lands in Hollywood Studios and adding more rides in Magic Kingdom and Epcot.

News

  • Cobb, Marietta, Paulding schools closed Monday; DeKalb, Clayton counties to open, Gwinnett likely
    Cobb, Marietta, Paulding schools closed Monday; DeKalb, Clayton counties to open, Gwinnett likely
    Several metro Atlanta area schools will remain closed on Monday. Cherokee, Cobb, Marietta, Carroll, Douglas, and Paulding County schools will be closed due to lingering affects of Friday’s snowstorm. Staff members in Carroll County school are expected to report at 10 a.m., but Douglas County staff members have another day off. “This includes all employees, including 240 day employees,” Douglas County spokeswoman Portia lake said. “Superintendent North greatly appreciates your patience and support while reaching this decision.” Leftover snow and icy road conditions are only part of the problem, school officials said. Power outages remain at eight schools, Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt said.  MORE: APS expects to reopen Monday after snow storm, one school without power Atlanta, DeKalb and Clayton County schools will be open, the districts said. A spokeswoman for Gwinnett County Schools said about 4:30 p.m. that Gwinnett has not made an announcement about closing tomorrow and she expects schools will be open. Check back on ajc.com for updates. In other news:
  • High school football championship games rescheduled for next weekend
    High school football championship games rescheduled for next weekend
    Four games postponed on Friday | Complete HS coverage Saturday’s high school football state championship games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been postponed and will be played next weekend. Two of the four games scheduled for Friday were postponed after heavy snow hit metro Atlanta during the day on Friday.  Two of Saturday’s games were postponed at the time, and the final two games scheduled for today were officially postponed Saturday morning. Friday’s results | Photos | Controversy in Calhoun-Peach County final Those six unplayed championship games will be hosted at school sites, despite consideration to bring the games back to the Atlanta area at a large facility, either Georgia State or McEachern High School. Under the emergency guidelines published by the Georgia High School Association  last week, the higher-seeded team earned the right to host the game. In case of two equally seeded teams, a coin flip determined the site. Warner Robins and Rabun County won a coin flip and will host their championship games. The championship schedule is: Class AAAAAAA, Colquitt County at North Gwinnett, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAAAA, Coffee at Lee County, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAAA, Rome at Warner Robins, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAA, Blessed Trinity at Marist, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AA, Hapeville Charter at Rabun County, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class A Public, Clinch County at Irwin County, date and time to be determined. Click here to read more
  • Basil Eleby ready for ‘new way of life’ in behavioral court 
    Basil Eleby ready for ‘new way of life’ in behavioral court 
    Basil Eleby’s case is being transferred to Fulton County behavioral court. Prosecutors say it is the right track for the accused I-85 arsonist since he has been working hard to treat his addiction. “I’d rather be sober than be the other way around,” Eleby told reporters outside the Fulton County court house Friday. “It’s a whole lot better.” Now 79 days sober, Eleby says this arrest turned his life around. “I never thought I’d get to this point,” Eleby said. “To get another chance because there are so many people out there who didn’t get another chance.” He added, “So many people out there who are still where I was a couple of months ago – out in the cold and out in the rain, and they feel like they just don’t have no way out. “Those people – they are human; most low people are just looking for a way out and they just need a chance. They just need people to believe in them.” If Eleby successfully completes the 18-month program, the arson charges will be dropped. “Good luck Mr. Eleby,” Judge Constance Russell said after the hearing. “Go forth and do well. Don’t let me read about you.”  Atlanta police alleged Eleby set fire to a shopping cart underneath I-85 last spring. The blaze eventually spread to construction material the Georgia Department of Transportation stored under the bridge and caused a chunk of the busy highway to collapse. The highway reopened six weeks later, ahead of schedule, and Eleby was charged with arson. An arson conviction for Eleby could have resulted in a severe felony sentence, but WSB senior legal analyst Ron Carlson says prosecutors would have had an uphill battle proving it. “That charge requires – under Georgia law – number one, the suspect intentionally set the fire; there were witnesses to that,” Carlson explains. “However, number two, [that] when he did so, he realized the blaze would endanger human life. “With his reported mentality of about a 15-year-old, that mental element of the charge might have been difficult for the state to prove.” Outside court Friday, Eleby’s attorneys maintained his innocence. “Basil was unfairly accused of something he did not do,” attorney Lawrence Zimmerman said. “We presented evidence from day one from polygraph tests to alibi witnesses to the state of Georgia that Basil had nothing to do with this fire whatsoever.” Zimmerman added, “The state’s been very gracious. They saw all the evidence and they also realized there was no case against Basil. “The Atlanta Police Department made a mistake.” He concluded by saying, “This is what we call justice. I’ve gotten so many phone calls from so many people around the country, from engineers that work on highways – everybody wanting to help out. “So many people believing in Basil, knowing that charging him with arson was ridiculous.” Mawuli Davis, another of Eleby’s attorneys, echoed Zimmerman’s sentiments. “Basil made it clear and has been consistent that if anything we did [would] require him to enter a plea of guilty, he would not do it – period.  “What he was crystal clear about was that he did not set that bridge fire; he didn’t do anything that caused it to catch fire and was not present when any fire was burning.” Davis added, “People can say what they want. This man stands here knowing that entering this program is in his best interest as a human being, but that he is an innocent man and will remain so.”  Before his arrest, Eleby had been homeless for about 10 years. Outside court Friday, Eleby told reporters of his hopes and dreams going forward. “I want to live and I’m going to keep pushing forward. I wanna start my own mobile detail business, or get into computers; I like computers. “And I like cleaning stuff; taking something that looks dead and making it look alive again. Eleby concluded his remarks by saying, “At first I couldn’t see the blessings I was getting out of this, but through all this crazy stuff happening and through all this time, God just took it and turned it around and gave me what I was asking for in the first place – to stay sober and to get a new way of life.”
  • NFL player arrested after drunken argument outside Chamblee night club, police say
    NFL player arrested after drunken argument outside Chamblee night club, police say
    Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell is out on bond after being arrested a Chamblee night club early Sunday morning at a night club. McDowell was at the S&L Lounge along Buford Highway, when police were called shortly before 2:30 a.m. According to an incident report, McDowell was arguing with the club’s staff over $600 that McDowell said he had already paid them for parking, a special section of the club and a bottle of Patron and Dusse. TRENDING STORIES: School districts announce closings Monday due to icy roads Waffle House robbery leads to deadly standoff in Lithonia, police say Icy roads, downed trees causing head aches After several times of being removed from the club and several attempts by the officers at the scene to calm McDowell down, he was arrested by Chamblee police. One of McDowell’s friends then started yelling at the officer, police said. He was arrested as well.  The men were later released on a $325 bond. 
  • After allegations, Moore avoids spotlight, questions
    After allegations, Moore avoids spotlight, questions
    Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has been a rare sight on the traditional campaign trail in the days ahead of a critical U.S. Senate race. He's appeared at only a handful of rallies in front of friendly audiences and steadfastly has shunned reporters from the mainstream media.Moore's past campaigns have never been heavy on public appearances, but his relative absence from the spotlight this time has been noticeable.Moore has focused on meeting with small groups of supporters and an aggressive social media campaign out of camera range as he tries to win Tuesday's election against Democrat Doug Jones - a contest that was supposed to be an easy GOP victory - until November, when a number of women stepped forward to accuse Moore of engaging in sexual misconduct when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers.Moore has denied the allegations and refuses to back down.Dodging the mainstream spotlight is classic Roy Moore, according to Alabama campaign consultant David Mowery. Moore did the same when he campaigned for Alabama Supreme Court chief justice in 2012, when he defeated Mowery's client, Democrat Bob Vance.'We never knew where he was and then we'd get a picture from somebody showing us some church marquee saying, 'Judge Moore is here on Saturday,'' Mowery recalled. 'He's out there, he's just with his base, and usually in small events.'Moore's stealth effort has left Jones resorting to mockery as the Democrat crisscrosses the state trying to pull an upset in Tuesday's special election, buoyed by the possibility that enough Republicans will abandon the 70-year-old Moore in the wake of the allegations.'Roy Moore is in hiding. He's kind of like the groundhog. He comes out every so often to see if he can see his shadow,' Jones said Saturday in Selma during one of several stops for the Democrat this weekend.Mowery said the temptation is to obsess too much over what Moore is doing.'You lose the forest for the trees worrying over the opponent,' he said. 'It wasn't like we were competing over the same voters anyway.'We were going after the Chamber of Commerce, country club, First Methodist kind of Republicans ... not the fundamentalists and the snake handlers. We were never going to get them anyway, and neither is Doug,' Mowery said.Ben DuPre, a campaign spokesman, said Moore is not holding back.'He's talking to voters. We are getting the message out any way that we can. I know you are the old media and you get offended when we don't talk to you, but we've got Twitter. We've got Facebook. He's doing interviews. He's doing radio.'Moore's campaign is actively pushing his narrative on social media and in press releases. He's also drawing headlines with the help of President Donald Trump, who came to the Florida Panhandle on Friday night and has lined up a recorded telephone call from the president that will start being delivered to Alabama voters on Monday.Moore has never been conventional. He has built a large following among some evangelical voters from two failed gambits: upholding a display of the Ten Commandments in a state building and trying to block same-sex marriage in Alabama. He was tossed from office in both instances.Moore plans to close out his campaign Monday night with another large rally featuring former Trump campaign guru Stephen Bannon.Bill Stewart, the former chairman of the political science department at the University of Alabama, said Moore appears to be banking on his evangelical base, as well as the state's overwhelming tendency to vote Republican, to carry him to victory on Tuesday.Republicans in Alabama tend to clear 60 percent of the vote — though Moore has struggled in his previous races to reach that number — and voters here haven't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1992.Stewart said he can't remember a candidate ever virtually 'disappearing from public view' the way Moore has. Still, he said Moore has little to gain but 'a lot to lose' by making a mistake.'There may be a method in his madness,' Stewart said.
