Disney Hollywood Studios could be getting a name change

From MGM Studios to Hollywood Studios, Disney is once again working to re-brand the entire park.

Kaleidoscope Park and Legends Park are some of the names being tossed around, WFTV anchor Jamie Holmes found out.

A blogger at mickeyviews.com said he's spoken with a member of a focus group surveyed as part of a name change for Disney's third park.

Disney surveys guests all the time. Some of the ideas in the surveys become reality, some don't, but special focus group surveys tend to have more weight.

The survey, according to mickeyviews.com, included even more questions about two names in particular: Disney Storyverse Park and Disney Beyond Park.

Hollywood Studios is still on the list, meaning perhaps it will stay.

The park went through a name change in 2008, when it used to be Disney-MGM Studios.

Hollywood Studios is the fifth-most visited theme park in the country.