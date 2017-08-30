Dinosaur discovery made in Colorado

It’s been millions of years since they walked the Earth, but dinosaur discoveries are still being made to this day.

Crews working on the construction of a new public safety building in Thornton, Colorado, uncovered a rare find -- a triceratops skeleton and skull, the Denver Post reported.

Curators at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science said the bones had been in the ground for 66 million years, The Associated Press reported.

So far, those who are working on digging out the dinosaur remains have uncovered a skull and a shoulder blade.

“This construction crew just hit the right spot at the right time,” Dr. Joseph Sertich told KCNC.

The television station reported that this is the third triceratops found in Colorado’s Front Range.

The triceratops find is a rare one, since most fossils found in the region are from mammoths and camels, animals that were prominent during the Ice Age 10,000 to 12,000 years ago, the Post reported.