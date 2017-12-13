Listen Live
BREAKING:

Arrest made in death of man found in Gwinnett County mall parking lot

Dinner? Train slices semi in half, sending chicken, beef flying
Dinner? Train slices semi in half, sending chicken, beef flying

Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
FILE PHOTO A tractor-trailer was stalled on train tracks when the engine smashed into the rig.

By: Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

LAKELAND, Fla. -  A semi stalled on a Florida railroad track was sliced in two after a train smashed into it just before midnight Tuesday, news reports stated.

Frozen boxes of chicken, beef and seafood — the truck’s load — spilled onto the ground after the crash created a meaty mess to clean up in Lakeland, according to WTVT

And as no one was injured, some neighbors immediately thought about dinner.

While Colorado and Meat Seafood Co. employees were tossing the food into a dumpster, people began pulling it out. 

"People are hungry," Jessie Woulard told Fox 13. "Some people are so hungry they'll wash it off. Everybody needs something. It's Christmas."

Read more at Fox 13.

 

  Body found in mall parking lot; GBI investigating
    Body found in mall parking lot; GBI investigating
    A man was found dead Wednesday in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County mall, and the investigation has been turned over to the GBI. Channel 2's Tony Thomas is talking with investigators to figure out what happened, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.   A Norcross police officer who was dispatched to the scene on a “person down” call found the man just before 1:10 a.m. at Global Mall, which is in the 5600 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Sgt. Donald Eric Butynski said. TRENDING STORIES: Shooter accused of gunning down co-worker killed in car crash, police say Man accused of following women home from grocery store 6-year-old makes $11 million doing toy reviews on YouTube A GBI spokesperson told Thomas that agents are still trying to contact family of the person who died. Thomas was told that there were no events being held late Tuesday night at the mall, which caters to the Indian and Pakistani communities.   Norcross and GBI investigating murder in parking lot of the Global Mall at Jimmy Carter and I-85. More to come . pic.twitter.com/RcmgiphdWk — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) December 13, 2017  
  Metro Atlanta city pulling all the stops to become Amazon's next HQ
    Metro Atlanta city pulling all the stops to become Amazon's next HQ
    The city of Stonecrest is more focused than ever on its bid to become the site of Amazon’s second global headquarters. The unique plan the city thinks will set it apart, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Stonecrest Mayor Larry said the city is strategizing to make sure the huge company knows that the city should be the cite of its next headquarters.  Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was there as he revealed details of the city's official bid. Preparing to hear more about Stonecrest's (Amazon, GA) bid to win Amazon's HQ2. pic.twitter.com/rlNcgq2lK3 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 13, 2017   Stonecrest's mayor is detailing how they are targeting Amazon employees in Seattle for informational ads featuring the DeKalb County city's bid. pic.twitter.com/lDSBcslv7d — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 13, 2017 Stonecrest officials voted last month to de-annex 345 acres to create a city of Amazon, Ga. in an attempt to lure the company to the site in south DeKalb County.   RELATED STORIES: Metro Atlanta offers up 70 potential locations for Amazon's next headquarters Mayor: Winning Amazon's HQ2 is the metro's next 'Olympic moment' Georgia prepares Amazon HQ2 pitch; $5B in investments, 50K jobs on the line Georgia and the Metro Atlanta area are just one of dozens of other cities and regions trying to win what Amazon calls HQ2. The online retail giant could bring with it $5 billion in investments along with 50,000 jobs.
  The Latest: Franken praises Smith; still no date to leave
    The Latest: Franken praises Smith; still no date to leave
    The Latest on Gov. Mark Dayton's appointment of a replacement for Minnesota Sen. Al Franken (all times local):11:50 a.m.Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says Tina Smith will be an 'excellent' U.S. senator in his place.But Franken still isn't setting a date when he'll step down. Franken aid last week that he would depart 'in coming weeks' after he was accused by several women of improper conduct.Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton on Wednesday appointed Smith, his lieutenant governor, to fill fellow Democrat Franken's seat until a special election next November.Franken issued a written statement calling Smith a 'dedicated public servant' who can work across party lines. He says he'll work with her on a fast transition.___11:25 a.m.Minnesota Republicans are accusing Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton of trying to disrupt their state Senate majority with his appointment to the U.S. Senate.Dayton chose his lieutenant governor, Tina Smith, to take fellow Democrat Al Franken's spot in the Senate. Under Minnesota law, the Minnesota Senate president moves up to become lieutenant governor.The current state Senate president is a Republican, and the GOP has a one-vote majority in the chamber. There's some dispute over whether that senator has to leave her seat to serve as lieutenant governor — and it could wind up in court.Dayton is taking a risk by having a Republican as his No. 2. He has battled a litany of health problems in recent years, including cancer, and anything that knocks him out of office in the final year of his term would hand power to Republicans.___11:05 a.m.Minnesota's next U.S. senator says she's proud of her time working as a Planned Parenthood executive.Lt. Gov. Tina Smith was named Wednesday to replace fellow Democrat Al Franken in the Senate. Franken announced his resignation last week amid growing sexual misconduct allegations.Smith has been a longtime adviser to Gov. Mark Dayton and other government officials. She previously served as a vice president for Planned Parenthood in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.Smith said Wednesday that she helped provide health care and treatment to thousands of women. She says she's proud of that work.But her time there is likely to become a flashpoint when she runs for the seat in 2018. Republicans pointed to her past with the abortion provider during the 2014 campaign.___10:45 a.m.Minnesota's next U.S. senator, Tina Smith, says she 'shouldn't be underestimated' in a special election next year to complete the last two years of Democratic Sen. Al Franken's term.Smith, Minnesota's Democratic lieutenant governor, was appointed Wednesday by Gov. Mark Dayton to fill Franken's seat until that special election.Smith passed up an expected run for governor last spring, raising questions about whether she's prepared for a grueling Senate fight.When Smith was asked at a news conference about raising millions for the race, she shot back sharply, 'I shouldn't be underestimated and if I weren't confident, I wouldn't be doing this.'___10:15 a.m.The woman who has been appointed to Minnesota Sen. Al Franken's seat says she will also run in a special election next year to complete Franken's term.Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton on Wednesday announced that Lt. Gov. Tina Smith would fill Franken's seat until the November election.Smith said at a news conference, 'I will run in that election and I will do my best to earn Minnesotans' support.'National Democrats had pressed Dayton to appoint someone who would benefit from the appointment in next year's special election, rather than just a placeholder.Franken announced last week he would resign over allegations of improper behavior from several women. His term runs through 2020.Smith served as Dayton's trusted chief of staff for three years before ascending to become his No. 2.__10 a.m.Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has appointed Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to fill Sen. Al Franken's seat until the November election.Dayton's announcement Wednesday had been widely expected. Smith served as Dayton's trusted chief of staff for three years before ascending to become his No. 2.She was once considered a likely candidate to succeed him, but had announced in the spring that she wouldn't run for governor. However, she is expected to run in the November special election to complete Franken's term through 2020. Dayton had come under intense pressure from top Democrats in Washington to appoint someone who wouldn't merely serve as a seat-warmer.Franken announced last week he would resign over allegations of improper behavior from several women. He hasn't yet set a date to leave Congress.___8 a.m.A Democratic operative with knowledge of the appointment says Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has chosen Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to fill Sen. Al Franken's seat until the November election — and Smith will run in that election to complete Franken's term through 2020.The operative spoke on condition of anonymity because the operative wasn't authorized to speak ahead of an official announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Paul.A senior Democratic aide in the Senate also confirmed Smith as the appointee, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to talk publicly ahead of the announcement.Smith was Dayton's chief of staff before she ascended to become his running mate in the 2014 election. She was the presumed front-runner from the moment Franken announced last week he would step down over allegations of sexual misconduct.He hasn't yet set a date to leave Congress.Minnesota Public Radio and the Minneapolis Star Tribune, citing Democratic sources they did not name, also reported that Smith was the choice.___Associated Press writer Kyle Potter in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Alan Fram in Washington, D.C., contributed to this item.___12:02 a.m.Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is set to name his choice to replace Al Franken in the U.S. Senate, with the top contender seen as Democratic Lt. Gov. Tina Smith.Dayton was expected to make the appointment Wednesday, nearly a week after Franken announced his plan to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct.Dayton's pick will serve until a special election next year to decide who completes Franken's term ending in 2020.Smith didn't respond to messages Tuesday seeking comment about the possible appointment.
  A year after girl killed, Navajo Nation to get alert system
    A year after girl killed, Navajo Nation to get alert system
    More than a year after a Native American girl was killed and her tribe was criticized for not having an alert system in place when children go missing, the Navajo Nation has signed a contract to purchase the software it needed to get the notification system running by the end of this month.The tribe, whose reservation is the largest in the U.S. and spans three western states, came under fierce criticism in 2016 after 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike was reported missing. She never made it home from her school bus stop and was found dead the next day, killed by a stranger who sexually assaulted her and struck her twice in the head with a crowbar.An Amber Alert that would have sent information about her via cellphone messages and information to the media did not go out until the day she was found. The case raised questions about gaps in communication and coordination between tribal and local law enforcement.Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said Wednesday that the new notification system will help make life safer on the vast reservation.'We always pray that we will never have another abduction, but we need this in place so that the whole nation can be alert and help make sure that a child is recovered safely and quickly,' he said in a statement.The tribe has relied on New Mexico, Arizona and Utah to activate Amber Alerts. Before an alert is issued, officers must go through a list of requirements to establish a case. If they meet the criteria, they can start the process of asking the states to issue an Amber Alert.That procedure was used during Ashlynne's abduction. Ashlynne's father, Gary Mike, has sued the tribe, claiming it failed to send the alert about his daughter in a timely manner.Prosecutors have said Ashlynne and her younger brother were lured into a van after the pair got off the bus and started walking home. The boy was left in the desert and later found his way to a highway, where he was picked up and authorities were notified.The man convicted of the crime — Tom Begaye, no relation to Russell Begaye — was sentenced in October to life in prison.After the abduction, Navajo officials began working on getting federal approvals and training for an alert system. It then took several months to acquire funding to purchase the software.Once the new system is installed, it will be managed by the Navajo Department of Emergency Management.The tribe will be able to push alerts over radio, television and text messaging to 11 counties within the reservation's borders.Ashlynne's case drew the attention of elected officials, including U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, who sponsored legislation to expand the Amber Alert system in Native American communities across the nation.McCain has called the case devastating, saying that FBI data shows more than 7,500 Native American children have been listed as missing in the U.S.The measure is pending in the House after getting Senate approval two weeks ago. It has the bipartisan support of lawmakers from Montana, New Mexico and North Dakota.'This is part of a broader effort raise awareness and bring better systems of justice to Indian Country and to give law enforcement agencies at all levels the tools they need to prevent crime and bring criminals to justice,' said Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat from North Dakota and a co-sponsor of the bill.
  After big Senate loss, what's next for firebrand Roy Moore?
    After big Senate loss, what's next for firebrand Roy Moore?
    Roy Moore has now lost more statewide races than he's won in Alabama, including a Senate contest that seemed within reach. So will the Republican former judge now abandon politics and ride off into the sunset?Probably not. Instead, he's discussing a possible recount — a longshot at best — and depicting himself as a victim of false child molestation allegations.A Christian conservative known for never giving an inch in politics, Moore has not conceded the tight race to Democratic opponent Doug Jones.'Part of the problem with this campaign is we've been painted in an unfavorable and unfaithful light,' Moore told supporters Tuesday night. 'We've been put in a hole, if you will.'Assuming the results of the special election stand, Moore could run for governor in 2018. It would be his third gubernatorial bid, after failed runs in 2006 and 2010. He could also oppose Jones in 2020, when his shortened term ends. At 70, Moore is too old under state law to run for judicial office.One other door is wide open. He could return to the Foundation for Moral Law, a private group that he founded and ran from 2003 until 2012. There, Moore traveled the nation speaking to supportive groups and submitted court briefs stating his conservative Christian beliefs in federal court cases.No matter how he proceeds, battling beyond a bitter end would fit a pattern for Moore, who has a history of claiming any detractor is wrong.During the campaign, he argued that the women who came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct decades ago were lying.Likewise, when a state judicial ethics court suspended him last year from his elected position as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, he said the court was incorrect to punish him for issuing a court order against same-sex marriage.So was the same court in 2003, when it removed him as chief justice for defying a federal court order to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the state judicial building, Moore said.The Alabama GOP has effectively drawn a curtain on the Senate race, issuing a statement that said it would hold Jones accountable for his votes in Washington.'Now that this race has ended, may this holiday season of peace, love and hope resonate with everyone, regardless of one's political affiliation,' it said.Moore, a Vietnam veteran and one-time kickboxer, wasn't ready to move on.'It's not over, and it's going to take some time,' he told supporters.It's uncertain whether Moore has a realistic future in elective politics beyond 2017.Many people couldn't bring themselves to vote for Moore following allegations he forced himself upon two young women and tried to date other teenage girls decades ago when he was in his 30s. Others were put off by the fact that Moore seems to have a hard time keeping a job.'As a small business owner, I think it's important to show up for work and do your job and not get fired twice,' said Curt Peinhardt, 34, who runs a tutoring business in Tuscaloosa.Although Moore's evangelical base could not propel him to victory in the Senate race, his most fervent supporters are not abandoning him.Before Moore brought up the idea of fighting on, a backer at his election party held aloft framed artwork of the Ten Commandments and waved it at reporters. Another walked about with the image of an American flag held high.Supporters sang hymns before cheering Moore once again and going off into the night.___Associated Press photographer Mike Stewart and AP writer Kim Chandler contributed from Montgomery, Alabama.
  JAKE FROMM: From AJC Super 11 to the College Football Playoff
    JAKE FROMM: From AJC Super 11 to the College Football Playoff
    It’s been quite the year for University of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm was chasing the state’s all-time passing record as a high school senior in 2016, and now he’s chasing a national championship as the quarterback of the Georgia Bulldogs. The 19-year-old attended Houston County High School in Warner Robins, where he was a five-star recruit and one of the most-coveted quarterbacks in the country. Fromm was also named to the 2016 AJC Super 11. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast. Fromm originally committed to the University of Alabama, but later changed his commitment to Georgia. He started his freshman season as the backup for Jacob Eason. However, it didn’t take long for Fromm to see the field. Eason was injured in the very first game of the year. Fromm replaced him and went 10-for-15 for 143 yards and a touchdown. A week later, Fromm was named the starter against Notre Dame in South Bend. He led the Bulldogs to an upset victory and the rest, as they say, is history. Own your piece of UGA history and relive the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2017 season with a special 36-page section produced by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution! This collector’s edition is packed with color photographs, game-by-game summaries and unique insights from Jeff Schultz, Mark Bradley, Zach Klein and Jay Black. You can buy the section at Kroger and RaceTrac locations around metro Atlanta. Fromm would eventually lead the Bulldogs to an SEC Championship and a trip to the Rose Bowl. If Fromm and his team can figure out a way to beat the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners, he’ll have a chance to play for the National Championship in his home state. The College Football Playoff National Championship is Jan. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
