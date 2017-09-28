Listen Live
Deshaun Watson gives first NFL paycheck to stadium workers affected by Hurricane Harvey
Deshaun Watson gives first NFL paycheck to stadium workers affected by Hurricane Harvey

By: Jimmie Kaylor, All22.com

HOUSTON -  Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his first NFL game check Wednesday afternoon to three team employees who lost everything during Hurricane Harvey.

>> Watch the video here

The three employees Watson helped work in the team cafeteria at NRG Stadium. With a base salary of $465,000 in 2017, the former Clemson star and 2017 first-round pick is set to earn $29,062.50 per game. Because of Watson’s generosity, each of the women received close to $10,000.

>> How to help Hurricane Maria victims: Where to donate, how to volunteer and more

“For what y’all do for us every day, and never complain. I really appreciate y’all,” Watson told the employees, according to HoustonTexans.com. “I wanted to give my first game check to y’all to help y’all out in some type of way. Hopefully that helps you out and helps you get back on your feet. Anything else y’all need, I’m always here to help.”

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

For those who have followed Watson’s football career, this act of kindness should come as no surprise.

>> Read more trending news

Watson has settled in nicely as Houston’s starting quarterback. He had an impressive performance in his second career NFL start against the New England Patriots in Week 3, and his play will likely be the deciding factor in whether the Texans return to the postseason in 2017.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Deshaun Watson

Photo Credit: Steven Senne/AP
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
