National
Deputy struck by car, killed during search for suspected police killer
Close

Deputy struck by car, killed during search for suspected police killer

Orange County deputies led a procession for a fallen deputy who died while he set up a perimeter for fallen OPD officer Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

Deputy struck by car, killed during search for suspected police killer

By: WFTV
Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. -  An Orange County, Florida, motorcycle deputy died Monday after he was struck and killed by a van while working a perimeter in the search for the man suspected of shooting and killing an Orlando police officer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Pine Hills Road and Balboa Drive at about 9:43 a.m.

"In my 36-year career, this is probably one of the toughest days in my career," Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said at a news conference.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was struck while traveling south on Pine Hills Road. He did not have his lights or sirens on, but Demings said witnesses told authorities the deputy had a green light.

A van traveling north on Pine Hills Road made a left turn into the direct path of the motorcycle, which struck the right side of the van, authorities said.

A witness told WFTV he went to help the officer after finding the officer on the ground.

"When I went up to him, he wasn't breathing," the man said. "He was down, nobody was helping him, so I ran to him to see what I could do to help."

He followed the instructions of a nurse, who also came to the deputy's aid.

"I was holding his hand and trying to keep him alive, keep him awake – tapping on his arm, taking off his clothes so he could breathe easier," the man said.

"He was in and out. He didn’t say anything. He was actually mostly unconscious and then he came back and squeezed my hand and his hand – his arm was going cold. But he started breathing again, it seemed like he was going to make it. I thought he was going to make it."

The deputy was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

"He was the best, he really was," Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Kim Montes said in an emotional statement. "And I know people say that all the time but everybody knows this guy -- just a loving, wonderful human being."

The driver of the van was not hurt. 

Authorities said Markeith Loyd, 41, is accused of firing multiple shots at Orlando police Sgt. Debra Clayton Monday morning, killing her. Loyd remains at large.

  • Remembering Captain Herb: A long or short three years
    Remembering Captain Herb: A long or short three years
    What would Captain Herb Emory be saying about this I-85 collapse? “Oh my achin’ big toe!” is the most obvious commentary Atlanta’s longtime traffic reporting legend would offer. Captain Herb lived for these adrenalized moments in Atlanta commuting. There simply was no one better at tracing the backups, concisely breaking down what listeners and viewers needed to hear, and injecting urgency and sometimes humor without over-hyping it. We on the WSB Traffic Team, following his lead, also live for these moments. We understand the importance of getting out the proper message and working extra hard and overtime to make sure people know what is happening and what to expect. But goodness, do we miss him. On this day – this awful day – in 2014, the world lost Captain Herb far too soon. You probably have heard the story: the traffic reporter, law enforcement advocate, and public servant died of a heart attack, while helping his cop buddy pull kids out of a crash in front of his house and then directing traffic around it. His exit was poetic. His imprint is legendary. Since then, the Georgia legislature has named not one, but TWO interchanges after him. They also gave an official proclamation in his honor at the Gold Dome. NASCAR driver Chris Cockrum ran a “Remembering Captain Herb Emory” paint scheme at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2014, while the track painted a tribute for him in the infield grass. Extra efforts at the annual Toys for Tots drive at Fred’s BBQ House in Lithia Springs have brought in record funding for Atlanta kids. That same crew has since minted a motorcycle ride in his honor (the fourth of which is Saturday, May 20th at Fred’s). There is a garden in Captain Herb’s honor at the Douglas County courthouse. Mason Creek MIddle School has done a Toys for Tots run in Captain Herb’s honor the last two years. And Cox Media Group/WSB Radio’s annual employee appreciation awards are called “The Herbies.” The tributes have been endless. These remembrances and celebrations of his life have bridged the gap between April 12, 2014 and now. That tragic day feels like yesterday, but oddly feels about like 1,096 days ago at the same time. One reason Captain Herb’s death feels distant, is because of how many such traffic catastrophes have happened since then. We have had countless stormy drive times. A plane went down on I-285. There have been a few winter weather scares. Goodness knows how many RED ALERTS have shut down freeways in the last three years. The I-75 Henry County reversible lanes saw full construction and then opened. The I-75 lanes in Cobb began construction. The I-285/GA-400 project was announced and is now underway. At least two big transportation funding measures have passed. And SunTrust Park is about to open for the Braves. So many marquee traffic events in the last three years have stiff-armed the past just a bit more each time. Captain Herb was 61 when he shed his mortal foil. He should have been there for all of these major stories. No one expected him to retire any time soon. His absence saddens us, but also makes us grateful that he insisted on teaching the rest of the WSB Traffic Team the right way to go about things. So many people in his position keep all the good for themselves and don’t bother with the grunts below them. He was a tremendous leader and his imprint is still all over our coverage – so, really, Captain Herb is still looking over your ride. Those newest ramps in the I-85/GA-400 interchange opened on Captain Herb’s birthday…just ten days before his death. They’re pretty darn valuable during this closure aren’t they? Divine providence. God bless the legacy of Captain Herb Emory and all of you for the many ways you honor him and recognize it. Please keep his widow, Karen, and mom, Joyce, in your prayers.
  • Police arrest man accused of slashing woman's throat during robbery
    Police arrest man accused of slashing woman's throat during robbery
    Police have tracked down and arrested a man accused of cutting a woman's throat in Midtown last month. Anthony Greene, 44, of Lithonia, was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina last Thursday and brought to Atlanta Tuesday. Police said he used a large knife to cut a woman's throat during a robbery just before 2 p.m. March 26 in a parking lot on Juniper Street. 'This robbery is not a normal occurrence in Midtown. It's not an occurrence in the city of Atlanta,' said Atlanta Police Maj. Scott Kreher. 'Midtown is a very safe place to be.' The victim suffered a 6-inch cut on her throat that required 17 stitches. TRENDING STORIES: Hospital grants dying man's last wish for glass of wine, cigarette Man takes GDOT to court over I-85 construction work Ryan Duke indicted on murder charges in Tara Grinstead case A witness chased Greene, who also tried to cut the witness with the knife, police said. Police used a sketch that was produced from the victim's description of the attacker to identify Greene. They said Greene was homeless at the time of the attack. He is being held with no bond and faces aggravated battery, aggravated assault and robbery charges. He will appear in court later this month.
  • Spicer says Hitler comment 'inexcusable and reprehensible'
    Spicer says Hitler comment 'inexcusable and reprehensible'
    White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that his attempt to compare the Holocaust and Syrian President Bashar Assad's use of chemical weapons was 'inexcusable and reprehensible' and was made all the worse by this being a holy week for Christians and Jews. He said the comment, made Tuesday at the White House briefing, was personally and professionally disappointing, and he asked for 'folks' forgiveness.' 'To make a gaffe and a mistake like this is inexcusable and reprehensible,' Spicer said during a previously scheduled appearance at a forum on the presidency and the press sponsored by the Newseum. Christians are preparing for Easter on Sunday, and Jews are celebrating Passover. 'It really is painful to myself to know that I did something like that,' Spicer said. 'That obviously was not my intention. To know when you screw up that you possibly offended a lot of people ... I would ask obviously for folks' forgiveness to understand that I should not have tried to make a comparison.' It was Spicer's second apology in as many days, following an initial mea culpa Tuesday during an interview with CNN. Earlier Tuesday during the daily White House briefing, Spicer told reporters that Adolf Hitler 'didn't even sink to using chemical weapons.' The comment drew an instant rebuke from critics, who noted the remark ignored Hitler's use of gas chambers to exterminate Jews during the Holocaust. Reaction to Spicer's initial comment continued Wednesday, with Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial inviting him to visit its website. In the CNN interview, Spicer said his comments did not reflect Trump's views but 'were a distraction from him and frankly were misstated, insensitive and wrong.' He added, 'Obviously it was my blunder.' Spicer reiterated that sentiment at Wednesday's forum. After making the initial comment, Spicer was asked about it again during the briefing but offered a garbled defense in which he tried to differentiate between Hitler's actions and the gas attack on Syrian civilians last week. The attack in northern Syria left nearly 90 people dead. Turkey said sarin gas was used. 'I think when you come to sarin gas, there was no, he (Hitler) was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing,' Spicer said. 'There was clearly ... I understand your point, thank you. There was not ... He brought them into the Holocaust center I understand that.' After the briefing, Spicer emailed reporters a statement that said: 'In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust. I was trying to draw a distinction of the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on population centers. Any attack on innocent people is reprehensible and inexcusable.' Reaction from around the world continued Wednesday. A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said comparing Nazi war crimes to present-day situations 'leads to nothing good.' Robert Rozett, director of libraries at Yad Vashem, said Spicer's comment implied a 'profound lack of knowledge of the events of the second World War, including the Holocaust' and 'are liable to strengthen the hands of those who seek to destroy history.' In the U.S., Democrats and Jewish organizations condemned the comments. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California said in a statement that Spicer was 'downplaying the horror of the Holocaust' and should be fired. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., said on Twitter, 'Someone get @PressSec a refresher history course on Hitler stat (hashtag)#Icantbelievehereallysaidthat.' The New York-based Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect also called on Trump to fire Spicer, saying he denied that Hitler gassed Jews during the Holocaust. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Jewish Republican from New York, said in a statement that the comparison could be made 'a little differently and it would be accurate, but it's important to clear up that Hitler did in fact use chemical warfare to murder innocent people.' But Matt Brooks, executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, said that while 'using the issue of the Holocaust or Hitler is problematic on many levels,' he believed Spicer had 'genuinely and sincerely apologized.' Spicer's comments came on the first day of Passover and a day after the White House held a Seder dinner marking the emancipation of the Jewish people, a tradition started during the Obama administration. Earlier in the year, the White House generated criticism by issuing a statement on international Holocaust Remembrance Day that did not mention Jews. Tuesday was the second consecutive day in which Trump's principal spokesman appeared to struggle to articulate Trump's foreign policy at a critical time. On Monday, the White House clarified remarks Spicer made from the podium that the use of barrel bombs by Assad's government might lead to further military action by the United States. Until Monday the administration had maintained that last week's missile strikes were in response to the Syrian government's use of chemical weapons against its citizens. A White House spokesman said later that 'nothing has changed in our posture' and the president retains the option to act if it's in the national interest. ___ Associated Press writers Ian Deitch in Jerusalem and Julie Bykowicz and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report. ___ Follow Thomas and Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/KThomasDC and https://twitter.com/colvinj
  • German prosecutors: detained Iraqi fought for IS
    German prosecutors: detained Iraqi fought for IS
    German prosecutors said Thursday that a 26-year-old Iraqi detained following an attack on a top soccer club is suspected of membership in the Islamic State group, but so far there is no evidence he was involved in the explosions that injured a Borussia Dortmund player and a police officer. The hunt for the bomber was continuing. Federal prosecutors said the Iraqi — identified only as Abdul Beset A. in line with German privacy laws — allegedly joined IS in Iraq by late 2014 and led a unit of about 10 fighters involved in preparing kidnappings, extortions and killings. He traveled to Turkey in March 2015 and remained in contact with members of IS after arriving in Germany in early 2016, prosecutors said. However, 'so far the investigation has turned up no evidence that the suspect participated in the attack,' they said in a statement. A judge will decide Thursday on whether to keep A. in investigative detention, as requested by prosecutors. The man was arrested Wednesday, a day after three explosions shattered a window of the Borussia Dortmund bus as it was heading from the team's hotel to the stadium for a Champions League match against AS Monaco. Investigators said three copies of a note claiming responsibility for the attack were found at the scene, but are puzzling over the style and contents of the letter. The note contains phrases suggesting an Islamist motive, with calls for Germany to withdraw reconnaissance jets that are assisting the fight against the Islamic State group, and for the closure of the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Experts say the letter's mix of correct, complicated German and obvious mistakes raises the possibility that it is a red herring intended to place blame on Islamic extremists. Police say the metal-packed devices used in the attack were sophisticated and would have required detailed knowledge of explosives and detonators, suggesting possible military training.
  • Fly the funnier skies: Mideast airlines troll United
    Fly the funnier skies: Mideast airlines troll United
    Mideast carriers are having fun at United Airlines' expense. Dubai-based Emirates released an ad after video went viral of a United passenger being forcefully removed that toyed with the Chicago-based carrier's longtime slogan. 'Fly the friendly skies ... this time for real,' it read. Royal Jordanian tweeted a no-smoking picture saying 'drags on our flights are strictly prohibited by passengers and crew.' Now Qatar Airways is getting in on the gag too. An update Wednesday for its iPhone app says it 'doesn't support drag and drop. We take care of customers as we unite them with their destinations.' Emirates and Qatar have been criticized by U.S. carriers over their rapid U.S. expansion. All three airlines have been caught up in the U.S. ban on electronics onboard.
  • Teavana recalls flip tumblers due to burn hazard
    Teavana recalls flip tumblers due to burn hazard
    Teavana is recalling nearly 24,000 flip tumblers used for steeping hot tea because the tumblers can leak hot liquid, posing a burn hazard.The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company received 12 reports of leaking, including one report of a burn injury.The 14-ounce tumblers were sold in black and silver and have a clear plastic cap. “Teavana” is printed on the side. They were sold at Teavana stores and at Teavana.com from October 2016 through February 2017 for about $40.Consumers should return the tumblers to a Teavana store – or contact Teavana for a mailer label – to get a refund in the form of $45 store credit.
