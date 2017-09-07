Dementia patient fatally beaten at health care facility

A new effort is in the works to collect disaster relief items for Hurricane Harvey victims and those impacted by Hurricane Irma. Starting Friday, people can drop off items to three different locations in the metro Atlanta area. The head of the Georgia chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives announced a multi-agency effort to help the people of hard hit southeast Texas and those who are now in the path of Hurricane Irma. RELATED STORIES: Hurricane Irma: LIVE updates FEMA, residents bracing for powerful Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Caribbean as a Category 5 storm Hurricane Irma: How coin, frozen cup of water could keep you from getting sick There are three drop-off locations, in Hampton, Decatur and McDonough. Drop-Off Locations: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Tara Place, Hampton Ga, 30228 New Life Church- 3592 Flat Shoals Rd., Decatur, Ga 30034 Legacy Ford- 413 Industrial Blvd., McDonough, Ga. 30352 Donation Acceptance Periods and Times: Daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 15 Items That Can Be Donated: Toiletries, non-perishable food, diapers and wipes, sanitary items, water, underwear, clothes, baby car seats, cleaning supplies, rubber gloves, boots and masks, linens. “Regardless of our background and race and political stances, if people are in need, we will be keepers of our brothers and sisters,” N.O.B.L.E. Vice President Reginald Scandrett said. Atlanta Motor Speedway is preparing to take in possibly thousands of Irma evacuees. “We made the decision to open our campgrounds to the people evacuating out of Florida and south Georgia who don’t have anywhere else to go,” Ed Clark with the Atlanta Motor Speedway said.
