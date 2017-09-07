Dementia patient fatally beaten at health care facility

Authorities say an 86-year-old resident of a Massachusetts nursing home's dementia ward has been beaten to death, and his 58-year-old roommate is the suspect.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement that it appears as if James Schappell was beaten Tuesday morning with a piece of furniture in a room at the CareOne facility in Randolph.

He was taken to the hospital and died Wednesday night.

His roommate was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and taken to Quincy District Court for arraignment. But after an evaluation by the court clinician, a judge declined to arraign and sent the suspect for further competency evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

He is due back in court Sept. 21.

The investigation is ongoing.