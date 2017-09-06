Delta, Southwest cancel flights due to Hurricane Irma

Delta Air Lines is canceling flights that had been scheduled for Wednesday in St. Thomas as it prepares for Hurricane Irma to pass through the Caribbean.

>> Read more trending news

Delta said it will also delay its evening flights in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and is planning to assess facilities after the storm passes.

Delta said its team of meteorologists expect the storm to begin curving north late Saturday afternoon, passing between Cuba and the Bahamas toward the southern tip of Florida. The airline said its strategic planners are working with employees at airports along the storm’s path.

Southwest Airlines is canceling flights to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and San Juan on Wednesday and Thursday.

Southwest is also canceling flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday to Nassau and Havana.

Airport officials are advising travelers to monitor their airline’s communications channels.

Delta and Southwest are both allowing travelers to change their travel plans without paying certain charges.