Delta to launch free in-flight messaging

The days of being out of contact during a flight are coming to an end.

Delta Air Lines said it will offer free in-flight mobile messaging via iMessage, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp starting Oct. 1.

On Delta’s planes equipped with in-flight wi-fi, passengers will be able to exchange real-time messages with those on the ground via Delta’s wi-fi portal web page, according to the airline.

The in-flight messaging will not enable the exchange of photos or video files, however. And some of Delta’s smaller regional jets don’t have wi-fi that would enable the messaging.

“We know many of Delta’s customers want or need to stay connected in the air and on the ground, which is why we’re investing in an easy, free way to send and receive messages inflight through some of the most popular global platforms,” Tim Mapes, Delta’s senior vice [resident and chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “Coupled with our investments in seat-back screens, free entertainment and high-speed Wi-Fi, free messaging is one more way customers can choose how to make the most of their time on Delta flights.”

