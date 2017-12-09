Delta cancels hundreds of flights amid winter storm

ATLANTA - Update 12/9 9:35 a.m.: Delta Air Lines is canceling 290 flights Saturday in the wake of the snowstorm that hit Atlanta Friday, causing more disruptions for travelers at its largest hub.
Atlanta-based Delta canceled a total of 970 flights Friday, which contributed to the additional cancellations Saturday. Aircraft end up in the wrong city when flights are canceled, affecting the restart of scheduled lights the next morning.
The airline said it will also be handling the effects of winter storms at its hubs in New York and at airports in the mid-Atlantic region on Saturday.
Delta has extended its change fee waiver and is now waiving certain change fees for travelers scheduled to fly Friday through Sunday to, from or through Atlanta, when tickets are rebooked by Dec. 13.
Those whose Delta flights are canceled or delayed by 90 minutes or more can get a refund for the unused portion of their tickets.
Delta is the largest carrier at the Atlanta airport, but other airlines have also been affected by the winter storm.
Hartsfield-Jackson officials said the airport is up and running, “but delays and cancellations are expected.” The airport advised passengers to check with their airlines on the status of flights.
Original post: Airlines canceled hundreds of flights scheduled for Friday amid a winter storm in Atlanta.
Delta Air Lines said it canceled about 625 flights Friday.
The Atlanta-based airline thinned its operation due to the impact of the storm, including the need to de-ice planes.
Delta has waived certain change fees for passengers scheduled to fly Friday and Saturday who want to change their travel plans. The airline also advised travelers to check their flight status frequently and sign up for mobile or e-mail flight notifications.
Southwest Airlines, the second-largest carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson, said it canceled more than 60 flights and advised passengers to check their flight status.
De-icing throughout the day could cause delays of other flights, according to Southwest.
Dallas-based Southwest said passengers with reservations for Friday can rebook or travel standby without an additional charge.
Read more about airlines’ flight cancellations on MyAJC.com.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself