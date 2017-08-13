Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 88
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Broken Clouds
H 88° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Broken Clouds. H 88° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 88° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Deadly Charlottesville car attack: What we know now
Close

Deadly Charlottesville car attack: What we know now

Alt-Right Rally in Virginia

Deadly Charlottesville car attack: What we know now

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -  Here's what we know so far about the deadly car attack on people protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday: 

>> Who is James Alex Fields Jr., suspect in deadly Charlottesville car attack?

>> Read more trending news

>> Click here or scroll down for more

Related

People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP)
Close

Deadly Charlottesville car attack: What we know now

Photo Credit: Ryan M. Kelly/AP
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Who is James Alex Fields Jr., suspect in deadly Charlottesville car attack?
    Who is James Alex Fields Jr., suspect in deadly Charlottesville car attack?
    A 20-year-old Ohio man has been charged with second-degree murder after police said he drove into people protesting a white supremacist rally Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. >> Driver of car that plowed into crowd protesting white nationalists identified >> 2 dead in Charlottesville helicopter crash >> 3 dead, 35 injured after 'Unite the Right' rally sparks violence in Charlottesville According to the Huffington Post, James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, near Toledo, also faces three counts of malicious wounding and one count of failing to stop at an accident resulting in a death.  >> PHOTOS: Violence erupts at ‘Unite the Right’ rally A 32-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was killed and 19 others hurt in the incident, authorities said. >> Read more trending news Here's what we know about Fields: >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Pence to begin Latin America tour as global crises grow
    Pence to begin Latin America tour as global crises grow
    Vice President Mike Pence will visit Colombia amid escalating tensions with neighboring Venezuela and North Korea. Pence is set to meet with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Sunday at the start of a weeklong trip to Latin America that is likely to be dominated by conversations about the deepening crisis in Venezuela, where the U.S. accuses President Nicolas Maduro of a power grab that has sparked deadly protests and condemnation across the region. Trump appeared to complicate the discussions Friday with an unexpected statement that he would not rule out a 'military option' in response to the Venezuelan government's attempt to consolidate power. The statement drew immediate push-back, including from the Colombian Foreign Ministry, which condemned any 'military measures and the use of force,' and said that efforts to resolve Venezuela's breakdown in democracy should be peaceful and respect its sovereignty. Pence's trip will also take him to Buenos Aires, Argentina; Santiago, Chile; and Panama City, Panama, where he is expected to deliver a number of speeches, meet with the country's leaders and tour the newly expanded Panama Canal. In Colombia, Pence is also expected to highlight trade, business investment and other ties between the nations, including U.S. support for the country's efforts to implement its peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. The U.S. will also likely be looking for assurances that Colombia is taking seriously the surging coca production in the country, which has been blamed partially on Santos' decision in 2015 to stop using crop-destroying herbicides. A July United Nations report showed that coca production in Colombia had reached levels not seen in two decades, complicating the South American country's efforts to make its vast, lawless countryside more secure. The Trump administration has been putting pressure on the country to curb the flow of drugs into the U.S, and Colombia has stepping up its forced eradication program and increased seizures of cocaine.
  • Trump: 'Many sides' to blame for violent clashes in Virginia
    Trump: 'Many sides' to blame for violent clashes in Virginia
    President Donald Trump on Saturday blamed 'many sides' for the violent clashes between protesters and white supremacists in Virginia and contended that the 'hatred and bigotry' broadcast across the country had taken root long before his political ascendancy. That was not how the Charlottesville mayor assessed the chaos that led the governor to declare a state of emergency, contending that Trump's campaign fed the flames of prejudice. Trump, on a working vacation at his New Jersey golf club, had intended to speak briefly at a ceremony marking the signing of bipartisan legislation to aid veterans, but he quickly found that those plans were overtaken by the escalating violence in the Virginia college town. One person died and at least 26 others were sent to the hospital after a car plowed into a group of peaceful anti-racist counterprotesters amid days of race-fueled marches and violent clashes. And officials later linked the deaths of two people aboard a crashed helicopter to the protests, though they did not say how they were linked. Speaking slowly from a podium set up in the golf clubhouse, Trump said that he had just spoken to Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va. 'We agreed that the hate and the division must stop, and must stop right now. We have to come together as Americans with love for our nation and ... true affection for each other,' he said. 'We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides,' said Trump. 'It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It's been going on for a long, long time.' The president said that 'what is vital now is a swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives.' After completing his statement and the bill signing, Trump then walked out of the room. He ignored reporters' shouted questions, including whether he wanted the support of white nationals who have said they backed him or if the car crash in Virginia were deemed intentional, would it be declared to be terrorism. The previous two days, Trump took more than 50 questions from a small group of reporters. A White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for an explanation as to what Trump mean by 'many sides.' Following Trump's comment, several Republicans pushed for a more explicit denunciation of white supremacists. Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner tweeted 'Mr. President - we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.' Florida Sen. Marco Rubio wrote 'Nothing patriotic about #Nazis,the #KKK or #WhiteSupremacists It's the direct opposite of what #America seeks to be.' And even New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a staunch Trump supporter, wrote: 'We reject the racism and violence of white nationalists like the ones acting out in Charlottesville. Everyone in leadership must speak out.' White nationalists had assembled in Charlottesville to vent their frustration against the city's plans to take down a statue of Confederal Gen. Robert E. Lee. Counter-protesters massed in opposition. A few hours after violent encounters between the two groups, a car drove into a crowd of people peacefully protesting the rally. The driver was later taken into custody. Alt-right leader Richard Spencer and former Ku Klux Klan member David Duke attended the demonstrations. Duke told reporters that the white nationalists were working to 'fulfill the promises of Donald Trump.' Trump's speech also drew praise from the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, which wrote: 'Trump comments were good. He didn't attack us. He just said the nation should come together. Nothing specific against us. ... No condemnation at all.' The website had been promoting the Charlottesville demonstration as part of its 'Summer of Hate' edition. Mayor Michael Signer said he was disgusted that the white nationalists had come to his town and blamed Trump for inflaming racial prejudices with his campaign last year. 'I'm not going to make any bones about it. I place the blame for a lot of what you're seeing in American today right at the doorstep of the White House and the people around the president,' he said. Disturbances began Friday night during a torch-lit march through the University of Virginia before escalating Saturday. The White House was silent for hours except for a tweet from first lady Melania Trump: 'Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts.' Trump later tweeted: 'We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for.' He also said 'there is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!' Trump tweeted condolences about the woman killed the protests Saturday evening, more than five hours after the crash. Trump, as a candidate, frequently came under scrutiny for being slow to offer his condemnation of white supremacists. His strongest denunciation of the movement has not come voluntarily, only when asked, and he occasionally trafficked in retweets of racist social media posts during his campaign. His chief strategist, Steve Bannon, once declared that his former news site, Breitbart, was 'the platform for the alt-right.' The president's reluctance to condemn white bigots also stood in stark contrast by his insistence of calling out 'radical Islamic terrorism' by name. 'Now, to solve a problem, you have to be able to state what the problem is or at least say the name,' Trump said in a general election debate. In his remarks Saturday, Trump mentioned the strong economy and 'the many incredible things in our country, so when I watch Charlottesville, to me it's very, very sad.' ___ Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire
  • 3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally
    3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally
    A car rammed into a crowd of protesters and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods Saturday as tension boiled over at a white supremacist rally. The violent day left three dead, dozens injured and this usually quiet college town a bloodied symbol of the nation's roiling racial and political divisions. The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade — including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan — who descended on the city to 'take America back' by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue. Hundreds came to protest against the racism. There were street brawls and violent clashes; the governor declared a state of emergency, police in riot gear ordered people out and helicopters circled overhead. Peaceful protesters were marching downtown, carrying signs that read 'black lives matter' and 'love.' A silver Dodge Challenger suddenly came barreling through 'a sea of people' and smashed into another car, said Matt Korbon, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student. The impact hurled people into the air and blew off their shoes. A 32-year-old woman was killed as she crossed the street. 'It was a wave of people flying at me,' said Sam Becker, 24, sitting in the emergency room to be treated for leg and hand injuries. Those left standing scattered, screaming and running for safety. Video caught the car reversing, hitting more people, its windshield splintered from the collision and bumper dragging on the pavement. Medics carried the injured, bloodied and crying, away as a police tank rolled down the street. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old who recently moved to Ohio from where he grew up in Kentucky, was charged with second-degree murder and other counts. Field's mother, Samantha Bloom, told The Associated Press on Saturday night that she knew her son was attending a rally in Virginia but didn't know it was a white supremacist rally. 'I thought it had something to do with Trump. Trump's not a white supremacist,' said Bloom, who became visibly upset as she learned of the injuries and deaths at the rally 'He had an African-American friend so ...,' she said before her voice trailed off. She added that she'd be surprised if her son's views were that far right. His arrest capped off hours of unrest. Hundreds of people threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays. Some came prepared for a fight, with body armor and helmets. Videos that ricocheted around the world on social media showed people beating each other with sticks and shields. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer, both Democrats, lumped the blame squarely on the rancor that has seeped into American politics and the white supremacists who came from out of town into their city, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, home to Monticello, Thomas Jefferson's plantation. 'There is a very sad and regrettable coarseness in our politics that we've all seen too much of today,' Signer said at a press conference. 'Our opponents have become our enemies, debate has become intimidation.' Some of the white nationalists at Saturday's rally cited President Donald Trump's victory after a campaign of racially-charged rhetoric as validation for their beliefs. Trump criticized the violence in a tweet Saturday, followed by a press conference and a call for 'a swift restoration of law and order.' 'We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides,' he said. The 'on many sides' ending of his statement drew the ire of his critics, who said he failed to specifically denounce white supremacy and equated those who came to protest racism with the white supremacists. The Rev. Jesse Jackson noted that Trump for years questioned President Barack Obama's citizenship and his legitimacy as the first black president, and has fanned the flames of white resentment. 'We are in a very dangerous place right now,' Jackson said. McAuliffe said at Saturday's press conference that he spoke to Trump on the phone, and insisted that the president must work to combat hate. Trump said he agreed with McAuliffe 'that the hate and the division must stop and must stop right now.' Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced late Saturday that federal authorities will pursue a civil rights investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. The violence and deaths in Charlottesville strike at the heart of American law and justice,' Sessions wrote. 'When such actions arise from racial bigotry and hatred, they betray our core values and cannot be tolerated.' Oren Segal, who directs the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, said multiple white power groups gathered in Charlottesville, including members of neo-Nazi organizations, racist skinheads and KKK factions. The white nationalist organizations Vanguard America and Identity Evropa; the Southern nationalist League of the South; the National Socialist Movement; the Traditionalist Workers Party; and the Fraternal Order of Alt Knights also were on hand, he said. 'We anticipated this event being the largest white supremacist gathering in over a decade,' Segal said. 'Unfortunately, it appears to have become the most violent as well.' On the other side, anti-fascist demonstrators also gathered, but they generally aren't organized like white nationalist factions, said Heidi Beirich of the Southern Poverty Law Center. In addition to Fields, at least three more men were arrested in connection to the protests The Virginia State Police announced late Saturday that Troy Dunigan, a 21-year-old from Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with disorderly conduct; Jacob L. Smith, a 21-year-old from Louisa, Virginia, was charged with assault and battery; and James M. O'Brien, 44, of Gainesville, Florida, was charged with carrying a concealed handgun. Just as the city seemed like to be quieting down, black smoke billowed out from the tree tops just outside of town as a Virginia State Police helicopter crashed into the woods. Robby E. Noll, who lives in the county just outside Charlottesville, heard the helicopter sputtering. 'I turned my head to the sky. You could tell he was struggling to try to get control of it,' he said. He said pieces of the helicopter started to break off as it fell from the sky. Both troopers onboard, Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen, 48, and Berke M.M. Bates, one day shy of his 41st birthday, were killed. Police said the helicopter had been deployed to the violent protests in the city, which has been caught in the middle of the nation's culture wars since it decided earlier this year to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, enshrined in bronze on horseback in the city's Emancipation Park. In May, a torch-wielding group that included prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer gathered around the statue for a nighttime protest, and in July, about 50 members of a North Carolina-based KKK group traveled there for a rally. Spencer returned for Saturday's protest, and denied all responsibility for the violence. He blamed the police. Signer said the white supremacist groups who came into his city to spread hate 'are on the losing side of history.' 'Tomorrow will come and we will emerge,' he said, 'I can promise you, stronger than ever.' Four-hundred miles away, the mayor of Lexington, Kentucky, hinted that the white supremacists might get the opposite of what they'd hoped for. Mayor Jim Gray announced on Twitter that he would work to remove the confederate monument at his county's courthouse. 'Today's events in Virginia remind us that we must bring our country together by condemning violence, white supremacists and Nazi hate groups,' he wrote. 'We cannot let them define our future.' ___ Associated Press writers Alan Suderman in Richmond, Virginia, Heidi Brown in Charlottesville, Claire Galofaro in Louisville, Kentucky, and John Seewer in Maumee, Ohio, contributed to this report.
  • Hundreds protest in Oakland over deadly Virginia rally
    Hundreds protest in Oakland over deadly Virginia rally
    Protesters marched in California cities to decry racism in the wake of deadly violence that erupted at a white nationalist demonstration in Virginia. In Oakland, hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday night to hear speakers and then marched peacefully downtown, chanting and waving signs and banners. Some of the protesters blocked Interstate 580 before being dispersed, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. One of the downtown marchers carried a hand-crafted sign reading, 'Call it what it is. White supremacy.' The hastily arranged gathering was a response to events earlier Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. A car plowed into a crowd that was peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally, killing one person and injuring 19. Authorities say the driver of the car, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. A smaller rally held in Los Angeles Saturday evening was peaceful. Candlelight vigils were held in San Francisco and El Cajon in San Diego County.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.