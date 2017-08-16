Listen Live
Dead sea turtle washes up on Rhode Island beach
Close

Dead sea turtle washes up on Rhode Island beach

Dead sea turtle washes up on Rhode Island beach
Photo Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Dead sea turtle washes up on Rhode Island beach

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KINGSTOWN BEACH, R.I. -  A dead leatherback sea turtle washed ashore Wednesday and was found on East Matunuck State Beach.

Witnesses noticed the giant sea turtle around 7:30 a.m., according to WPRI.

It was removed from the beach and taken to Mystic Aquarium for a necropsy, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management told WPRI.

Leatherbacks are the largest sea turtle species, known for its leathery, rather than hard, shell.

 

