2 dead in Charlottesville helicopter crash
2 dead in Charlottesville helicopter crash

2 dead in Charlottesville helicopter crash
2 dead in Charlottesville helicopter crash

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -  A state police helicopter crashed Saturday near a golf course in the Virginia woods, killing two people on board.

The Federal Aviation Authority and Virginia State Police confirmed the 4:50 p.m. crash near the Birdwood Golf Course. The cause of the crash in under investigation.

No one on the ground was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

