Dave Strader, voice of Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, loses cancer battle
Close

Dave Strader, voice of Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, loses cancer battle

Dave Strader, voice of Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, loses cancer battle
Photo Credit: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Broadcaster Dave Strader in his booth before the Washington Capitals play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2, eastern conference round 1, at the Verizon Center in Washington DC April 15, 2017.

Dave Strader, voice of Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, loses cancer battle

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hockey broadcaster Dave Strader lost his battle with cancer Sunday morning at the age of 62.

>> Read more trending news

Strader, who was the former play-by-play voice of the Detroit Red Wings from 1985 to 1996, and was the current broadcaster for the Dallas Stars, had been diagnosed with a form of bile duct cancer called cholangiocarcinoma more than a year, The Detroit News reported.

“The entire Detroit Red Wings organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Dave Strader,” the NHL team tweeted.

“Dave Strader will be known as one of the greats. ‘The Voice’ was a true professional and a friend to many. We raise our sticks to you, Dave,” the Stars said in a tweet.

The Hockey Hall of Fame will honor Strader at a ceremony in November. Hereceived the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award in April. The award honors his contributions to hockey broadcasting.

>> Related: Joe Tiller, former Purdue football coach, dies at 74

