Scott Disick, best known for being Kourtney Kardashian’s long-term ex, featured Sofia Richie, the daughter of Lionel Richie, on his Instagram story over the weekend.
The pair was quite close, suggesting more than just friendship. Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, spent part of the day in Miami with friends on a boat.
There are also other telling pictures, some posted by Richie, from the trip’s moments, including a dessert plate that said “Congratulations Scott and Sophia.”
Many fans wondered what the congratulations were for and guessed an engagement or a formal coming out to the public of their relationship.
“congratulations scott & sofia”... congrats on what? pic.twitter.com/elFnoRqP91— ari (@holytrusts) September 24, 2017
An unnamed source told Us Weekly that the two are “definitely an item.”
“Things became official over the past week while they were in New York City together,” the source said. “It’s so weird. Not just the age difference, but mostly the fact that Sofia has been a family friend for years, and was close to Kendall and Kylie (Jenner).”
Many social media users found the potential couple’s relationship strange, citing their 15-year age difference.
34-year-old Scott Disick and his boo, 19-year-old Sofia Richie in Miami over the weekend ... just weird 🤷🏽♀️#OooLaLaBlog pic.twitter.com/VnilQYx0sM— NJLALA.com (@OooLaLaBlog) September 25, 2017
I'm not saying that sofia richie and scott disick are disgusting but sofia richie and scott disick are disgusting 🤢pic.twitter.com/WLE3TuE7fl— was @doseofbizzle (@bizzlexgarrix) September 24, 2017
It's Scott's weekend with Sofia Richie. Lionel Richie gets her every other weekend. It's called co-parenting. pic.twitter.com/PLmYvZKDRt— North West (@norisblackbook) September 22, 2017
“Scott is totally romancing her and she is under his spell. He ... is spoiling her with shopping trips and sweet gestures,” an unnamed source told E! News. “Sofia has been interested in him for a long time. She feels like she knows a different side of him and that they are good for each other. She is falling hard and thinks this is the real thing.”
Another unnamed source told the tabloid the relationship isn’t serious.
“They just get along great and share very similar friends. Sofia’s been all over the place lately and seems like she is not serious about most things especially getting serious with a dude. It’s light and fun between them at the moment,” the source told E!.
According to Us Weekly, Disick and Richie were spotted together as early as May, during a birthday trip for Disick in Cannes, France.
Richie tweeted once in May and again in June, saying her relationship with Disick was just a friendship.
“The last time I'm gonna say it. Scott and I are just friends. I'm single and focused on friends, family and work,” she wrote.
The last time I'm gonna say it. Scott and I are just friends. I'm single and focused on friends, family and work. 💥💥 #againrelax— Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) June 10, 2017
Disick shares three children with Kardashian, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick spotted at Calabasas (September 13) pic.twitter.com/msPB1nrYsx— Sofia Richie (@SofiaRichieTeam) September 14, 2017
Zuri Davis contributed to this report.
