National
Dashcam video: Tree falls on fast-moving car as drivers flee Hurricane Irma
Dashcam video: Tree falls on fast-moving car as drivers flee Hurricane Irma

Photo Credit: Michael Hand
Dashcam video captured the moment a tree fell in front of a woman driving down the road during Tropical Storm Irma.

By: WSBTV.com

A driver on Highway 92 in captured a scary scene on his dashcam video.

Michael Hand was heading from Griffin to Fayetteville Monday afternoon as Hurricane Irma moved through Georgia when his dash cam captured video of a large tree falling, without warning, across the road just ahead of the car in front of him.

The white SUV in front of Hand ran straight into the tree and flipped up almost vertically before landing back on its wheels.

The daughter of a woman who was in the SUV when it happened told WSB-TV her mom was injured but is going to recover.

The video serves as a warning about the dangers of driving in a storm.

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news An aircraft carrier and other Navy ships were helping assess damage and look for people on the islands of the hard-hit Florida Keys, where Irma hit the region as a Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds on Sunday morning. Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. As Irma finished with Florida, flooding Jacksonville in the northeastern corner of the state, the storm moved inland into Georgia and South Carolina with winds of 50mph, creating flood conditions and knocking out power. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest
  • MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA canceled all of its transit services Monday with Irma set to blow through north Georgia this afternoon. Spokesman Erik Burton said it may be the first time MARTA has ever suspended both its bus and rail services for a day. Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also will shut down completely or close early Monday. And decisions about Tuesday’s service likely will come later today. “We are meeting frequently today to provide an answer about Tuesday's service,” Burton said. In addition to MARTA, the state’s Xpress bus service will not operate Monday. CobbLinc will not operate express bus service and will suspend all local bus and paratransit services at noon. Gwinnett County Transit will not operate express bus service Monday. Paratransit service will end at 1 p.m. After that time, the paratransit service will be limited to medical trips only. Gwinnett’s local bus routes will end at various times. For details, visit the county’s web site. Burton said wind gusts – not the threat of flooding – was the key factor in the decision to suspend service. He said buses and trains have specific wind thresholds beyond which they are not safe to operate, though he did not know the thresholds. Burton said the vehicles could be blown over, or – in the case of a bus – the wind could make it hard for a driver to maintain control of the vehicle. Another factor: Burton said MARTA did not want to leave any passengers stranded. Some passengers who used transit to get to work in the morning might not be able to get home if MARTA was forced to cancel service during the day. Burton noted that  Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have both warned about the dangers of Hurricane Irma. “We have to ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he said. RELATED: Atlanta school closings for Hurricane Irma RELATED: Atlanta traffic conditions, Atlanta road conditions
  • Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    If residents here want to know about hazards of severe weather, they have plenty of examples to consider. This January, two rounds of tornadoes shredded homes and a massive mobile home park, killing four and leaving hundreds homeless. There, of course, was also 1994’s Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused flooding along the Flint River, killed 31 people in Georgia — several around this city — and unearthed hundreds of caskets, sending them floating away. On Sunday, the city joined all of southwest Georgia in awaiting Irma. It’s a rare hurricane for this landlocked portion of the state, a storm which conjures bad memories and threatens to create new ones. WATCH: Albany residents reminded of Alberto, as Irma nears HURRICANE HELP: Latest news, map and resources Officials warned Sunday of potential flooding and heavy, sustained winds that could cause lengthy delays in emergency responses, crush homes and knock out electricity. In Valdosta, which contended last year with 50 mph winds from Hurricane Hermine, leaders feared power outages could last weeks in some areas. “This will set records for us,” Lowndes County spokeswoman Paige Dukes said. In Albany, officials passed out sandbags, opened shelters and asked that everyone be off the streets by 5 p.m. Sunday. A few hours early, Clarence and Virginia Robinson, 52 and 55, lay side-by-side on cots in the Albany Civic Center, holding hands. They remember the shock and tragedy of Tropical Strom Alberto three decades ago, but it was January’s tornadoes that brought them to the shelter. “You have a tornado outside your window, it makes you think,” the husband said, draped in an American Red Cross blanket. “Something told us to come here,” said the wife. That something was actually a couple things: confusion about why their city can’t have some peace and why a hurricane is barreling toward southwest Georgia. “This ain’t real,” Clarence Robinson said. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is worried about what Irma does here, but also what it does farther up the Flint River. He saw the local consequences of heavy rains during Alberto. He remembered how the storm stalled over central Georgia, sending rain water down the river to bury Dougherty County. “We had water shooting out of manholes,” he said Sunday afternoon at Albany and Dougherty County’s joint emergency operations center. “It was something that none of us were prepared for.” Albany would be better prepared now because Alberto led to changes, including extensive improvements to drainage systems along the river, the chief said. The emergency command center also started because of Alberto, with a seat set aside for local and nearby officials so they could more efficiently coordinate their responses. Down in Valdosta, Tim Riser filled up his gas tank on the way to work Sunday. He’s a chaplain at Valdosta State Prison. His job now is to calm inmates and prison workers, who all would probably rather wait for the storm to pass with loved ones. “I’m there for morale and encouragement,” he said. Morale could need help. Valdosta’s location near the Florida border has it set to be the first large Georgia city to see Irma. Before the storm’s projected path shifted from the Atlantic Coast, Valdosta’s location also made it seem like a good place to hide from the storm. Countless Floridans fled up I-75. “The influx into the city and county is unprecedented,” said the chaplain, a 53-year-old native Valdostan. Back in Albany, people passed the time playing cards, poking at smart phones and just being together. They tried to stay positive. The biggest fear for Denise Derosia was if her trailer will be there when she gets back home. “The hardest part is waiting,” she said, while playing a card game called Hand and Foot with her family at a table in the civic center. “There’s no way of knowing how bad this is gonna be.” She and her husband had no interest in finding out in a mobile home. “They tend to get destroyed,” Douglas Derosia said. “It’s the life of the mobile home.” Neko Green knows about that life. Back in January, she stared in disbelief at her mangled trailer in the Big Pines Estates mobile home park in Albany. “It ain’t nothing left,” she said in disbelief as she looked at the remains of her 7-year-old son’s bedroom. It took her and husband Adrian Green weeks to get their family of five on steady footing after the tornado. Now, they’re worried their apartment, a first-floor unit, will flood. They didn’t know their area was prone to flooding until Irma was already on the way. Concerned as they are, they felt resigned to fate. “We just gotta pray,” Neko Green said as her family prepared for a long night.
  • To ease Irma burden, food stamp recipients can get benefits before scheduled time
    To ease Irma burden, food stamp recipients can get benefits before scheduled time
    The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services has released September’s allotment of food stamp benefits to help ease any burden caused by Tropical Storm Irma.  Georgia recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can now access their September benefits via their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) cards, and do not have to wait until their regularly-scheduled issuance date later this month.  The step will help low-income families buy food or replace food lost in the storm, which is making its way through. [READ: Tropical Storm Irma: Minute-By-Minute] Georgia DFCS worked over the weekend with its EBT vendor, Conduent, and with the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to issue the remaining September benefits early for all SNAP recipients, particularly for those who live in counties covered by a state of emergency declaration.  About 1.6 million residents in the state rely on SNAP benefits. “We share the concern of Georgia families who are bracing for this historic storm,” DFCS Director Bobby Cagle said in a release. “We worked with our vendors and our federal partners to be sure that, in addition to taking measures to keep their families’ safe, Georgians don’t also have to worry where their next meal will come from.” [READ: Tropical Storm Irma leaves trail of damage in Georgia] The early release also helps power companies, who must verify recipients’ power outages for them to replace food that may have perished in an outage lasting four hours or more.  Georgians who have trouble using their EBT card should call 1-888-421-3281. DFCS will post ongoing updates, including information on storm-related office closures, at the  DFCS website . We have teams of reporters and photographers fanned out throughout Florida and Georgia for continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Irma.    Severe Weather Team 2 is working to bring you the latest forecasts and LIVE coverage from some of the most heavily impacted areas as the massive storm approaches Georgia.   Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News over the next several days for the most updated information around the clock.  
  • Bikini baristas sue Washington city over dress code law
    Bikini baristas sue Washington city over dress code law
    Seven bikini baristas and the owner of a chain of the coffee stands called 'Hillbilly Hotties' sued the city of Everett, Washington, on Monday, saying two recently passed ordinances banning bare skin violate their right to free expression. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle, says the ordinances passed by the Everett City Council deny bikini-stand employees the ability to communicate through their attire, are vague and confusing, and unlawfully target women. 'Just like Starbucks with green aprons, UPS with brown trucks and outfits, and Hooter's with short-orange shorts, the baristas' attire evokes a message at work,' the lawsuit says, adding that such messages include 'freedom, empowerment, openness, acceptance, approachability, vulnerability and individuality.' One of Everett's new laws requires the workers to wear a minimum of tank tops and shorts. It specifically applies to employees at 'quick service' restaurants, which also include fast food and food trucks. The other redefined the city's lewd conduct ordinance and created a new crime of facilitating lewd conduct. Both ordinances took effect early this month. The city cited 'a proliferation of crimes of a sexual nature occurring at bikini barista stands throughout the city' in adopting the measures. 'Employees and owners of barista stands where this conduct occurs are making large sums of money from overtly sexual, lewd conduct, and prostitution,' the city declared in one of the measures. A spokeswoman said the city had no comment on the lawsuit. Everett and Snohomish County, where it's located north of Seattle, have had a troubled history with the shops, which in some cases have operated as drive-thru strip clubs or even brothels. A former Snohomish County sheriff's sergeant pleaded guilty to helping launder money from a prostitution operation run out of some of roadside stands and was sentenced to one year in jail. The proprietor of another chain, the Grab-N-Go espresso huts, was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor after he employed a 16-year-old girl at his stands. Prosecutors said his business model relied on the baristas performing lewd shows. But Jovanna Edge, who runs five Hillbilly Hotties stands, including two in Everett, said the city's new laws are unnecessary. A few years ago, she said, she gave Everett police permission to log in and view surveillance video of her stands so they can observe what's happening in real time. 'I don't want to hide anything from them,' Edge said Monday. 'Everybody needs to follow the rules, to not step out of the box and take their clothes off for people. That's a way to keep them honest.' Since the laws took effect, she said, 'I have people who are threatening to quit because they're not making any money.' Among the allegations in the lawsuit is that the laws' definitions of what skin must be covered up are confusing. The dress code for baristas refers to the 'upper and lower body,' stomach, and back below the shoulder blades, among other areas. 'The length of a common woman's shirt is often short enough that stretching or bending would reveal part of her back or stomach,' the lawsuit says. The other measure bans 'an exposure of more than one-half of the part of the female breast located below the top of the areola.' 'To properly enforce the citywide ordinance, a police officer must determine the location of the 'top of a woman's areola,' which can only be seen by exposing the breast,' the complaint says. 'This would subject women to humiliating and offensive searches.
  • Irma claims dozens of lives across Caribbean, United States
    Irma claims dozens of lives across Caribbean, United States
    Victims include two women in Havana, Cuba, who died when a balcony fell on a bus in which they were riding. A Florida jailhouse guard and sheriff's deputy died after their vehicles collided. A 2-year-old child on Barbuda died when his body was swept away after his home's roof ripped off and the structure filled with water. A Barbados teen died while surfing as the massive hurricane churned hundreds of miles away. Here are brief portraits of some of Irma's victims: ___ UNITED STATES Florida: Joseph Ossman, 53, Sebring Julie Bridges, 42, Wauchula Ossman, a sergeant with the Hardee Correctional Institute, was heading to work Sunday morning and Bridges, a Hardee County sheriff's deputy, was going home after the night shift when their vehicles collided head-on, according to a Florida Highway Patrol release. Ossman's car ended up on a grass shoulder, while Bridges' patrol car came to a rest in a nearby intersection. It wasn't immediately clear which vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane. Lt. Gregory Bueno confirmed the area was already being affected by rain and other hurricane-related conditions at the time of the crash, but its official cause remains under investigation. ___ South Carolina: Charles Saxon, 57, Calhoun Falls Saxon died Monday after being struck by a tree limb as he was cleaning up limbs and debris outside his home, according to Abbeville County Coroner Ronnie Ashley. An autopsy is planned for Saxon, who died at the scene. Officials say it's the first reported death in the state related to Irma. ___ CARIBBEAN ISLANDS Barbados: Zander Venezia, 16, Barbados Venezia, a professional surfer, died last Tuesday while surfing large swells generated by the hurricane. He was surfing on the island's east coast when he drowned as the storm churned several hundred miles away, according to family friend and surfing instructor Alan Burke. Witnesses said Venezia was caught up in a monster wave that pushed and held him under water. Burke said it was a freak accident that occurred under blue skies and ideal surfing conditions. In August, Venezia won North Carolina's Rip Curl Grom Search surfing competition for his age group. ___ Barbuda: Carl Junior Francis, 2 Carl, who had just turned 2 on Aug. 17, was swept to his death after the storm ripped the roof off the family's house and water came in. The child's mother, Stevet Jeremiah, fled with her husband and Carl's 4-year-old brother but was unable to save the toddler. 'Where they were staying, the roof (was) blown off from the house and then water started getting in the house,' said Sgt. James Thomas, second in command at the Barbuda police station. 'They were trying to get out of the house when apparently the child got loose and got trapped in the water.' The child's body was later taken to the nearby island of Antigua for an autopsy. ___ Cuba: María del Carmen Arregoitía Cardona, 27, Bauta Yolendis Castillo Martínez, 27, Santiago de Cuba The women were riding in a bus in Havana that was crushed when a fourth-floor balcony collapsed onto the vehicle, according to an official statement released by the Cuban government. ___ Osvaldo Abreu Barroso, 71, Havana Barroso was electrocuted while trying to take down his television antenna. He fell and came in contact with a live wire, according to the government statement. ___ Alberto Francisco Flores García, 77, Havana Garcia was struck by an electric pole toppled by the wind as he walked down a street, according to the government statement. ___ Roydis Valdés Pérez, 54, Havana Walfrido Antonio Valdés Pérez, 51, Granma The brothers were killed when the home of Roydis Valdes Perez partially collapsed in the storm, according to the government statement. ___ Nieves Martínez Burgaleta, 89, Plaza de la Revolucion Burgaleta was found floating in flood waters in front of his inundated apartment building, according to the government statement. ___ Alberto Manzano Martínez, 65, Matanzas Orlando Torres Cruz, 53, Bolivia Edilberto Cabrera Rodríguez, 64, Esmeralda Camaguey Government officials said the homes of all three men collapsed, and added they 'did not observe the norms of conduct' by 'refusing evacuation.
