Danica Patrick loses NASCAR job
Danica Patrick loses NASCAR job

Danica Patrick loses NASCAR job
Photo Credit: Smallz & Raskind/Getty Images
Danica Patrick of EPIX 'Danica' poses for a portrait during the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 25, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Smallz & Raskind/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick loses NASCAR job

By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -  Danica Patrick, the only female driver at NASCAR's top level, is likely at the end of her driving career after a sponsorship shake-up left her without a ride at Stewart-Haas Racing.

>> Read more trending news

Patrick posted a statement on her Facebook page Tuesday saying her time with Stewart-Haas "had come to an end" due to a new sponsorship arrangement for the team next season. The statement came shortly after Smithfield Foods said it will leave Richard Petty Motorsports to become a primary sponsor at Stewart-Haas next year.

The news is a blow to RPM, which is also losing driver Aric Almirola. But it also forced changes at Stewart-Haas, which has struggled with sponsorship for three of its four cars, including the No. 10 Ford driven by Patrick.

"It has been my honor to drive for Tony Stewart, Gene Haas and everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing for the past six seasons," Patrick wrote. "Sponsorship plays a vital role in our sport, and I have been very fortunate over the course of my career, but this year threw us for a curve."

Patrick, whose participation in NASCAR has always been polarizing given the attention she receives despite her lack of success, closed the post by writing: "I have the utmost faith in myself and those around me, and feel confident about my future."

Patrick has launched a clothing line, has a book coming out next year and has made a huge transition into promoting a healthy and fit lifestyle. It has her positioned for a second career at the age of 35 if she chooses. She's also in a long-term relationship with fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who will make his debut in the playoffs this weekend.

Sponsorship dollars have been hard to come by for a number of drivers and teams. Smithfield's decision leaves Petty's team in need of a sponsor, and Almirola is looking for a ride.

But the bigger changes are clearly underway at SHR, which didn't reveal where Smithfield will be in the organization in 2018.

"Details of the agreement, including the driver who will be added to SHR's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series lineup in 2018, will be provided at a later date," SHR said in a statement.

That means Smithfield could end up on the car Patrick has driven. Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch both need sponsorship on their cars, too. Busch, the Daytona 500 winner, does not have a deal with SHR for next season.

Both Harvick and Busch will represent SHR in the 10-race playoffs that begin Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway.

Now that Patrick has confirmed she's out at SHR, the team could choose to downsize to three cars, or pursue Almirola, Matt Kenseth, Kasey Kahne or any other available driver. The team could be in the market to replace just Patrick, or both Patrick and Busch.

Patrick has driven for Stewart-Haas Racing her entire Cup career. She has seven top-10 finishes in 180 career starts and is currently 28th in the standings, the lowest in her Cup career.

Still, she won the pole for the 2013 Daytona 500, won an IndyCar race in 2008, is the highest finishing female driver in Indianapolis 500 history with a third-place run in 2009 and is the only woman to lead laps in both the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500. Patrick is the only woman to win a Cup pole and those top-10 finishes are the most of any female Cup driver.

"She will go down as the best female NASCAR driver of all time. Will likely take decades to see anyone even challenge her legacy," Brad Keselowski posted on Twitter. He later added in a second post: "Have come to accept that mankind never knows or appreciates what it has until its gone. NASCAR fans will miss her badly in time."

Patrick's contract with SHR ran through 2018, but the team has been searching for sponsorship since Nature's Bakery abruptly ended its three-year deal after one season.

RPM is now in a similar bind because it lost Smithfield, which has been associated with Petty the last six years. RPM this year downsized to one Cup car because of sponsorship reasons, and talks on a contract extension with Almirola stalled when Smithfield began looking at other options.

Petty ripped the company and suggested he was blindsided.

"Over the past few months, Smithfield had continually told me they wanted to be with us, and I recently shook hands on a deal to extend our relationship," Petty said. "I come from a time when we did major deals with sponsors like STP on a handshake. I'm sad to see this is where we are now. This decision is very unexpected, and we are extremely disappointed in this late and abrupt change of direction."

Smithfield CEO Kenneth M. Sullivan called Petty's claim of a handshake deal "unequivocally and patently false," and accused the team of not delivering on "tens of millions of dollars of unwavering financial support."

"Smithfield's numerous discussions with RPM over the past several months focused exclusively around one issue: RPM's inability to deliver on the track and the organization's repeated failure to present a plan to address its lack of competitiveness," Sullivan said in a statement. "It is very unfortunate and disheartening that RPM has chosen to disseminate false statements regarding our communications to NASCAR fans who we have supported wholeheartedly with more than a $100 million investment in the sport over the last several years."

Almirola was 20th in the standings when he broke his back in May. It caused him to miss seven races, and the team is currently 25th in the standings. He did make NASCAR's playoffs, in 2014, after he won at Daytona in July.

Petty, the Hall of Fame driver and seven-time NASCAR champion, is no longer the primary owner of his race team. Andrew Murstein of Medallion Financial Corp. is the majority owner of the team.

Petty said he and Murstein were committed to "moving forward" with the No. 43 team.

"Losing a sponsor of this magnitude in September is a significant set-back to Richard Petty Motorsports," Petty said. "We've been around since 1949, and we'll be around a lot longer."

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Danica Patrick (10), driver of the Code 3 Associates Ford, greets fans during the pre-race ceremonies of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - Pure Michigan 400 race on August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Danica Patrick

Photo Credit: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Danica Patrick (10), driver of the Code 3 Associates Ford, greets fans during the pre-race ceremonies of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - Pure Michigan 400 race on August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

  Hurricane Irma damages: How to hire a contractor
    Hurricane Irma damages: How to hire a contractor
    As homeowners across the South begin to assess the damage Hurricane Irma did to their property, they face the task of cleaning up and making repairs. Here are some tips on hiring a contractor to help with the work: 1. Do rush to get the work done. Contractors who come in after the storm may try to pressure you into a “quick fix,” but they may simply be pulling a scam. 2. Get at least three estimates for the work to be done. Get them in writing. 3. Be careful of people going door-to-door offering to do repairs. Ask for references then check them out. 4. Online sites that vet people who do repair work, like Angie’s List or Porch, can be a place to start when looking for a contractor. Consumer Reports also has some tips for finding a contractor. 5. Get a written contract. Make sure it specifies the exact work to be done and the cost for each item to be repaired. 6. Local insurance adjusters often work with contractors. They can be a source for reputable repair companies. 7. Check out contractors on bbb.org. The Better Business Bureau keeps profiles on home contractors. Take a look at the BBB’s guide to choosing the right contractor. 8. Verify a contractor’s license and insurance. Click here for information on contractors in Florida; click here for information on contractors in Texas; click here for information on contractors in Georgia. You can also go to DisasterAssistance.Gov for a list of government-approved contractors. 9. Do not sign an “assignment of benefits” form for repair work. The Consumer Protection Coalition warns a homeowner will lose control of the insurance policy and unscrupulous contractors can inflate the bill 10. Never pay for a job in advance, and pay for it with a credit card if you can. Make payment for the work to a company, not an individual. Some contractors will ask for help buying supplies for the job. That is not necessarily a red flag. Offer no more than 10 percent of the cost of repairs up to $1,000. 11. Ask for a receipt and do a final walk through to inspect the work. Sources: The Better Business Bureau, Angie’s List, Porch, DisasterAssistance.Gov
  Baby born before Hurricane Harvey has newborn photo shoot on boat that saved her
    Baby born before Hurricane Harvey has newborn photo shoot on boat that saved her
    It’s a story of Hope in so many ways, as a 10-day-old baby’s story is bringing a light to the darkness of Hurricane Harvey. Hope Chimeno was born 10 days before her family members were rescued from their flooding home in Orange, Texas. They were one of the families rescued by the Cajun Navy and taken to Lake Charles, Louisiana, the “Today” show reported. >> Read more trending news  When they got to Louisiana, the Chimenos were asked if they had taken Hope’s newborn photos yet. The wife of one of the Cajun Navy members got the Chimenos in touch with her friend, Noelle Mills, a photographer in the area, according to “Today.” Mills said she could give the family something after losing everything. Using the boat and life vests as props, they did the photography session on Labor Day.  The photos are now lighting up social media. 'It’s a story of triumph. In a heavy time, she’s a ray of sunshine,” Mills told “Today.”
  Emergency management page accidentally posts anti-protester meme
    Emergency management page accidentally posts anti-protester meme
    The Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page – with nearly 35,000 followers who look to it for public safety information – shared what leaders call an inappropriate and hurtful post about protesters. >> Read more trending news Before it was deleted, the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page shared an anti-protester meme from the page called, 'Libtards; ya gotta love 'em!' The meme showed pedestrians hit by cars, and it read “All lives splatter: Nobody cares about your protests. Keep your (expletive) out of the road.” The meme was created sometime after white supremacists rallied this summer in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a car plowed into a group of protesters, killing one person and injuring 19 others. >> Related: ‘I’ll never forget the sounds,’ says woman hit in Charlottesville car attack The Chelan County employee, who claimed he or she meant share the meme on a personal page, wrote in a caption on the shared post, “I don’t wish harm on anyone…but protesters don’t belong in the road!” Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a statement Monday that the post does not reflect the views of Chelan County Emergency Management’s staff. Here’s there’s full statement: Earlier this date, the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page displayed an inappropriate comment, which had been sent to a non-comissioned employee’s personal account. The employee accidentally shared the post onto the Emergency Management’s Facebook page. Staff at Chelan County Emergency Management feel terrible that this inappropriate and hurtful post made it onto the Facebook page. The posting was removed as soon as staff realized the error. Changes have already been made in procedure to assure nothing like this will occur in the future. This post does not reflect the views of the Sheriff’s Office and we trust the public will continue to follow us during emergency situations on our Chelan County Management Facebook page.
  Boy in hospital after mother says he was denied inhaler at school
    Boy in hospital after mother says he was denied inhaler at school
    A Pittsburgh mother says her son is in the hospital because his school wouldn't give him his inhaler.  >> Read more trending news Jonathan Battle, 10, has severe asthma and complained of problems Monday.  His mother, Danai Battle, took him to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, where he was later admitted.  She claims the fifth-grader went without an inhaler for at least an hour because staff at Dilworth Traditional Academy wouldn't let him have it during an attack. 'He was having an asthma attack, told the teacher and she sent him to the nurse; she refused to give him his inhaler,' Danai Battle told WPXI.  The school claims her son didn't have a new medical form on file for the current school year, but Danai Battle says the school has known about his severe asthma since the boy was in first grade.  At the time of the attack, Jonathan had an inhaler with him, his mother said. 'The nurse took it off him and said he couldn't take it because there was no form on file for the current school year,' Danai Battle said.   Pittsburgh Public Schools sent WPXI a statement saying the nurse can't give medication without that doctor's note and that, 'The nurse took the student's pulse and the student's oxygen levels were in good condition.'  'No, when I spoke with their nurse she said he was wheezing bad,' Danai Battle said.  She said the doctors believed it was bad enough to admit Jonathan for three days.   The district went on to say that once Danai Battle went to the school, she 'became verbally aggressive with staff, threatening both the school nurse and principal' and that they filed charges against her and banned her from the school building.  'I went in as any parent would be when your child is sick and distressed. You want answers and you want to know what's going on and you want your child to get medical attention,' she said.  A district representative said charges were filed with police.  WPXI checked court records but couldn't find any charges filed related to this incident.
  Ohio set to execute man convicted of back-to-back killings
    Ohio set to execute man convicted of back-to-back killings
    A condemned man prayed with his parents Wednesday morning as his scheduled execution neared for killing two people in back-to-back robberies in 1992. Death row prisoner Gary Otte was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski and the killing the next day of Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in Parma, in suburban Cleveland. The state planned to put the 45-year-old Otte to death at 10 a.m. at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville with a lethal combination of three drugs. His legal appeals ended about two hours before his scheduled execution when the Ohio Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal contending he shouldn't be put to death because of his age at the time of the crime. Otte was 20 when he killed Wasikowski and Kostura. State Justice William O'Neill dissented on the Ohio Supreme Court decision. The U.S. Supreme Court had already denied Otte's attempt to delay execution. JoEllen Smith, a state prisons department spokeswoman, said Otte didn't sleep overnight, spending his time visiting with his parents and talking to friends and family on the phone. She said he showered early Wednesday, and shortly before 7 a.m. was praying with his parents. Smith said checks of his arms Tuesday indicated his veins were capable of accepting the IV used in lethal injection. Otte arrived at the prison on Tuesday. His last meal included a mushroom and Swiss cheese hamburger, a quart of Heath Bar ice cream and a slice of banana cream pie. The execution would be the second in Ohio this year, following the use of lethal injection in July on a man convicted of raping and killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron in 1993. That was the first execution in Ohio in more than three years, a delay caused by difficulties finding drugs to use in capital punishment. Otte unsuccessfully challenged the use of the first drug in Ohio's lethal-injection procedure, a sedative called midazolam, which was involved in problematic executions in Arizona and Oklahoma. Midazolam also has been used in executions without discernible problems, including the execution of Ronald Phillips in Ohio in July. Otte's attorneys said midazolam may not render prisoners so deeply unconscious that they avoid suffering serious pain when the last two drugs are administered. The state argued there was no evidence that Phillips wasn't properly anesthetized during his execution. In Otte's criminal case, authorities said he asked to go inside Wasikowski's apartment to use the phone and then shot the 61-year-old and stole about $400. The next day, authorities say, Otte forced his way into the apartment of the 45-year-old Kostura in the same building, shot her and stole $45 and her car keys. The Ohio Parole Board unanimously rejected a request by Otte in February, citing the heinous nature of the killings. Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, also denied Otte clemency. Otte's attorneys had argued a life sentence without parole was an appropriate alternative, saying Otte has matured and made efforts to better himself in prison. Otte's drug addiction, intoxication and depression led to the slayings, and Otte had poor legal assistance at trial, his public defenders said in documents filed with the parole board. The Cuyahoga County prosecutor said Otte still wouldn't take full responsibility and tried to blame others, including the victims. The killings weren't spur-of-the-moment decisions by Otte, who lingered in the victims' apartments to rob them and even turned the TV up to block out Kostura's pleas for help, county prosecutor Michael O'Malley said in a Jan. 30 filing with the parole board. ___ Associated Press reporter Dan Sewell contributed in Cincinnati. ___ Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus.
