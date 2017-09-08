Cuts to state program could leave mother, disabled son homeless

A Cobb County mother and her disabled son could soon be homeless after she says her unusual situation left them with nowhere to turn.

Sarah Allen said she spends nearly all day, every day, caring for her 3-year-old son Aiden. He was born with severe disabilities, including cerebral palsy.

“It’s definitely a challenge. It’s hard because you are serving as a nurse,” she said.

Allen said on top of everything else, she is also looking for a new home. The mother and son currently live in a handicap-friendly home in Marietta for free, but now her landlord must sell it for personal reasons.

“(It’s) nerve wracking. It’s kind of terrifying,” Allen said.

She said she can’t afford rent virtually anywhere else. She can’t work because her son requires constant care and she said she has no family to turn to.

“Day and night taking care of him, no sleep,” she said of her life.

Allen said she can’t turn to the government for much help, either.

The state closed Georgia’s day cares for medically fragile children in 2015 and steered families toward in-home care. In Allen’s case, the state provides a nurse only four hours a day.

Joe Sarra with the Georgia Advocacy Office has helped Allen fight for more assistance.

“There’s been several articles that have come out the past few years that rank Georgia 43 to 47, depending on the article that you read, as far as the access to services,” he said.

Allen said she may move to another state that offers more care and a chance at a better life, but she’s holding out hope that she can find what she needs here in Georgia.

“Honestly, I kind of feel angry. I feel like a parent shouldn’t have to go through this,” she said.

If you would like to help the family, you can visit their YouCaring page.