Listen Live
clear-day
66°
H 80
L 58

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

Kirk Mellish's coverage of the storm 

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
66°
Clear
H 80° L 58°
  • clear-day
    66°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 80° L 58°
  • clear-day
    80°
    Today
    Clear. H 80° L 58°
  • clear-day
    80°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 80° L 59°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Cuts to state program could leave mother, disabled son homeless
Close

Cuts to state program could leave mother, disabled son homeless

Cuts to state program could leave mother, disabled son homeless
Photo Credit: WSBTV.com
A Cobb County mother says her unusual situation left her with nowhere to turn.

Cuts to state program could leave mother, disabled son homeless

By: Justin Wilfon, WSBTV.com

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -  A Cobb County mother and her disabled son could soon be homeless after she says her unusual situation left them with nowhere to turn.

Sarah Allen said she spends nearly all day, every day, caring for her 3-year-old son Aiden. He was born with severe disabilities, including cerebral palsy.

>> Read more trending news

“It’s definitely a challenge. It’s hard because you are serving as a nurse,” she said.

Allen said on top of everything else, she is also looking for a new home. The mother and son currently live in a handicap-friendly home in Marietta for free, but now her landlord must sell it for personal reasons.

“(It’s) nerve wracking. It’s kind of terrifying,” Allen said.

She said she can’t afford rent virtually anywhere else. She can’t work because her son requires constant care and she said she has no family to turn to.

“Day and night taking care of him, no sleep,” she said of her life.

Allen said she can’t turn to the government for much help, either.

The state closed Georgia’s day cares for medically fragile children in 2015 and steered families toward in-home care. In Allen’s case, the state provides a nurse only four hours a day.

Joe Sarra with the Georgia Advocacy Office has helped Allen fight for more assistance.

“There’s been several articles that have come out the past few years that rank Georgia 43 to 47, depending on the article that you read, as far as the access to services,” he said.

Allen said she may move to another state that offers more care and a chance at a better life, but she’s holding out hope that she can find what she needs here in Georgia.

“Honestly, I kind of feel angry. I feel like a parent shouldn’t have to go through this,” she said.

If you would like to help the family, you can visit their YouCaring page.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has weakened slightly but remains a dangerous storm. The hurricane’s power led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands while Floridians braced for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Cuts to state program could leave mother, disabled son homeless
    Cuts to state program could leave mother, disabled son homeless
    A Cobb County mother and her disabled son could soon be homeless after she says her unusual situation left them with nowhere to turn. Sarah Allen said she spends nearly all day, every day, caring for her 3-year-old son Aiden. He was born with severe disabilities, including cerebral palsy. >> Read more trending news “It’s definitely a challenge. It’s hard because you are serving as a nurse,” she said. Allen said on top of everything else, she is also looking for a new home. The mother and son currently live in a handicap-friendly home in Marietta for free, but now her landlord must sell it for personal reasons. “(It’s) nerve wracking. It’s kind of terrifying,” Allen said. She said she can’t afford rent virtually anywhere else. She can’t work because her son requires constant care and she said she has no family to turn to. “Day and night taking care of him, no sleep,” she said of her life. Allen said she can’t turn to the government for much help, either. The state closed Georgia’s day cares for medically fragile children in 2015 and steered families toward in-home care. In Allen’s case, the state provides a nurse only four hours a day. Joe Sarra with the Georgia Advocacy Office has helped Allen fight for more assistance. “There’s been several articles that have come out the past few years that rank Georgia 43 to 47, depending on the article that you read, as far as the access to services,” he said. Allen said she may move to another state that offers more care and a chance at a better life, but she’s holding out hope that she can find what she needs here in Georgia. “Honestly, I kind of feel angry. I feel like a parent shouldn’t have to go through this,” she said. If you would like to help the family, you can visit their YouCaring page.
  • Hurricane Irma: Is President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club ready?
    Hurricane Irma: Is President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club ready?
    It’s been said that President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, with walls that are 3 feet thick, will not move for any storm. >> Read more trending news How well would it stand against potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma, which strengthened Tuesday to a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 mph? If you’re a resident of Palm Beach County, it’s likely you’re hoping that question will never find its answer. The elaborate mansion-turned-private-club-turned-president’s house has weathered its share of hurricanes since it was completed in 1927. Its stucco-covered walls have remained standing after each hurricane, including the massive killer storm that wreaked havoc on South Florida’s east coast in 1928 and another that flooded the Estate Section and points south in 1947. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew missed the island, not causing any major damage. Before that, the building withstood the double whammy of back-to-back hurricanes Frances and Jeanne in 2004 and, a year later, Hurricane Wilma, which surprised locals with its strength when it barreled in from the west. PHOTOS: Building Mar-a-Lago: History of Trump’s ‘Winter White House’ “This place will not move,” Trump’s former butler, Tony Senecal, told the Palm Beach Post in 2005. “That’s why, during a hurricane, you’ll always see me here. If it goes, I’ll go with it.” DONALD TRUMP IN PALM BEACH: Latest news, photos, videos Irma also raises the question: Will Mar-a-Lago require any extra security before or after the storm now that it’s the part-time residence of the president? Trump wasn’t elected yet when Hurricane Matthew threatened last fall. Public Safety Director Kirk Blouin said Tuesday that he’s not aware of any extra storm protection efforts at the club. Staff writer Darrell Hofheinz contributed to this story.
  • 20 injured in MARTA bus crash
    20 injured in MARTA bus crash
    A MARTA bus crashed Friday morning sending 20 people to the hospital.  MARTA officials told Channel 2 Action News that the bus driver had a medical emergency and blacked out. The bus then veered off the road and into a ditch on Tradeport Boulevard and Old Dixie Road.  TRENDING STORIES: Storm track: Metro Atlanta to take a direct hit from Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma: Gov. Deal expands State of Emergency ahead of Irma Mandatory evacuation issued for parts of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma The driver of the bus was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Twenty passengers, including one child, were taken to the hospital and listed as stable. We're checking on the driver's condition for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
  • The Latest: Trump tells GOP to start work on tax cuts
    The Latest: Trump tells GOP to start work on tax cuts
    The Latest on President Donald Trump and Congress (all times local): 9:20 a.m. President Donald Trump is urging Republicans in Congress to start work immediately on a tax overhaul. On Twitter Friday, Trump tweeted: 'Republicans must start the Tax Reform/Tax Cut legislation ASAP.' He added: 'Don't wait until the end of September. Needed now more than ever. Hurry!' Trump has been promoting his plans to overhaul the tax system, though so far he has provided few details, outlining only broad priorities. There is not yet any bill in Congress; under the legislative process, lawmakers must complete a budget first in order to come up with their Republican-only approach on taxes. Trump's request to Republicans comes after he cut a deal with Democrats on debt ceiling legislation and moments after he criticized GOP lawmakers in a series of tweets that seemed to defend his actions. ___ 9:13 a.m. President Donald Trump is criticizing Republican lawmakers amid a rapprochement with Democrats. On Twitter Friday, Trump referenced the GOP's failure to pass health care legislation. He tweeted, 'Republicans, sorry, but I've been hearing about Repeal & Replace for 7 years, didn't happen!' Trump complained about the filibuster rule requiring 60 votes to pass major legislation. He tweeted that the rule will 'never allow the Republicans to pass even great legislation. 8 Dems control - will rarely get 60 (vs. 51) votes. It is a Repub Death Wish!' The comment ignores the fact that Senate Republicans trying to pass the health care bill were working under rules that required a simple majority, not 60 votes. This week, Trump overruled Republican leaders to cut a deal with Democrats on the debt ceiling.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.