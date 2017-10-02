Customers can return unwanted Amazon items at some Kohl's locations

Customers wanting to return unwanted items ordered from Amazon will soon have the ability to do so in-store at certain locations of Kohl’s stores.

The testing for the service begins this month at 82 stores in Chicago and Los Angeles only.

According to Reuters, shoppers who bring their unwanted Amazon items to Kohl’s stores will have the items packaged and shipped to an Amazon return center. Shoppers do not need to provide packaging materials.

According to a Kohl’s press release, “items can be returned ... regardless of return reason.”

The return program is free.

“We are thrilled to launch this unprecedented and innovative concept, allowing customers to bring in their unpackaged Amazon returns to Kohl’s and we will pack them, ship them and return them to Amazon for free,” Richard Schepp, the chief administrative officer of Kohl’s, said in a press release. “This is a great example of how Kohl’s and Amazon are leveraging each other's strengths -- the power of Kohl’s store portfolio and omnichannel capabilities combined with the power of Amazon’s reach and loyal customer base.”

Shivi Shankaran, director of worldwide customer returns at Amazon, said that “teaming up with Kohl’s provides an incredible opportunity to pair (Amazon’s) world-class return experience with a great shopping experience.”

An Amazon spokesperson told ﻿Business Insider﻿ there will be designated parking spaces for customers who are only at the stores to return Amazon items.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A sign is posted on the exterior of a Kohl's store in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)