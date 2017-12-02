Listen Live
Ex-'cult leader' arrested on Florida child murder charge, deputies say
Ex-'cult leader' arrested on Florida child murder charge, deputies say

Ex-'cult leader' arrested on Florida child murder charge, deputies say
Anna Elizabeth Young. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Ex-'cult leader' arrested on Florida child murder charge, deputies say

By: Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

A woman who police have identified as a “former cult leader” who tortured a child with chemicals before moving to Cobb County has been arrested for the murder of another child.

Anna Elizabeth Young was arrested at a home on Bridgestone Drive in Marietta on Thursday, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

Before coming to Cobb, Young ran a religious boarding school in Alachua County in north Florida, police said.

It isn’t immediately clear when she moved to Georgia, but police said she’d gotten married and was living under the last name “Anderson.”

She bathed a 12-year-old girl with chemicals, severely burning the girl’s body, Cobb deputies said. She fled and was captured eight years later in the attic of a relative’s house in Illinois before serving prison time.

“The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office developed new information recently during an investigation and were able to substantiate that Young had not only tortured children,” police said, but had allegedly killed a child.

Alachua County court records show that on Nov. 29 she was indicted on a first-degree murder charge, which in Florida means there is a suspicion of premeditation.

According to the newspaper in that area, the Gainesville Sun, Young is thought to have killed Emon Harper, who was around age 2 or 3.

And authorities fear that isn’t all.

“We think there are many, many more. We can document other states and other missing children that we believe are tied into this,” Alachua sheriff’s office spokesman Art Forgey told the newspaper.

He said forensic investigators have been collecting evidence from the site of the boarding home, known as House of Prayer for All People.

“They ran a religious institution -- exorcising demons and other things like that. We have documentation involving her clear back to the ’60s. We did extensive forensic examination on the property this summer. We are still analyzing the evidence that we gathered,” Forgey told the Sun.

News

  • The Latest: Russian Olympic head apologized to IOC
    The Latest: Russian Olympic head apologized to IOC
    The Latest on Russian doping (all times local):___10:40 p.m.Russia's top Olympic official apologized to the International Olympic Committee board for doping violations ahead of its ruling that Russian athletes must compete under a neutral flag in Pyeongchang.'I as president of the Russian Olympic Committee, apologize for breaches of anti-doping rules which were committed in our country,' ROC president Alexander Zhukov said, according to a text of his speech on the Russian Olympic Committee website.However, Zhukov, in his speech, rejected the evidence behind the central charge that Russia ran a doping system at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.The speech describes the World Anti-Doping Agency's key whistleblower, former Moscow and Sochi anti-doping lab director Grigory Rodchenkov, as 'a fraudster' and an unreliable witness who was himself the main cause of any doping violations.Zhukov also says in the speech that Russians competing under a neutral flag at the Olympics would 'feel like outcasts.'Zhukov struck a more conciliatory tone after the IOC ruling, saying he would discuss the issue of Russian participation with athletes, and praised the IOC for proposing the designation 'Olympic Athlete from Russia' for Pyeongchang, rather than a totally neutral name.___10:10 p.m.Ian Chesterman, chef de mission for Australia's Olympic team at Pyeongchang, said the IOC's decision was an 'appropriate and considered response ... punishing those involved in the blatant cheating, the systematic manipulation that took place during the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games while allowing clean athletes to compete in Pyeongchang.'In an Australian Olympic statement Wednesday, Chesterman added: 'The culprits, the corrupt, have been dealt with. Russia, and all involved with Sochi 2014, had a responsibility to nurture the Olympic Games and respect the athletes competing by providing a fair competition. Clearly, across so many levels, that trust was abused.'___9:50 p.m.Former NHL player Ilya Kovalchuk says Russia must go to the Olympics despite not being able to use its national flag at the Pyeongchang Games.Kovalchuk tells Russian news agencies that a boycott would not work. He says 'refusing means giving in' to what he terms political pressure.The IOC has ruled that any Russian gold medalists will have the Olympic anthem, not the Russian anthem, played on the podium. Kovalchuk says Russian players will sing their anthem if they can win a medal.Kovalchuk adds that 'patriotism and love for your country, it's in your heart. For that you don't have to shout or even wear the flag on your chest. And if, I hope to God, we manage to compete well, then we'll definitely sing the anthem.'Kovalchuk was named to Russia's pre-Olympic hockey team on Tuesday.___9:35 p.m.The spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry says the IOC ruling is 'painful.'Maria Zakharova writes on Facebook: 'Is it painful? Very. ... Will we survive? Yes.'Zakharova adds that the 2014 Sochi Games showed that 'Russia hosted a truly excellent Olympics.'The IOC ruled there was a doping conspiracy at the Sochi Olympics.___9:25 p.m.The IOC is seeking to wipe away much of Russia's tainted Sochi operation from future Olympics.Sochi organizing committee CEO Dmitry Chernyshenko has lost his place on the IOC panel overseeing preparations for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.Chernyshenko was a familiar smiling face at the Sochi Games, which Russia spent $51 billion to organize and stage, and now leads the Kontinental Hockey League.In a swathe of punishments for the Sochi doping program, the IOC also ruled that 'no member of the leadership of the Russian Olympic Team' in Sochi can be invited to the Pyeongchang Olympics.Coaches and medical doctors whose athletes have been guilty of a doping violation will also be barred from accreditation in South Korea.___9:10 p.m.The honorary president of the Russian Olympic committee says the country's sportsmen and sportswomen should compete at the Pyeongchang Games as neutral athletes rather than boycott.Leonid Tyagachev tells Russian state TV that 'there's a ruling, but just allow young athletes who didn't compete at the Olympics in Sochi, let them compete clean and show that we're from Russia and we're not pariahs.'Russian TV news has typically portrayed allegations of a doping system as unjust, and cited comments from viewers condemning the ruling.Broadcasts on Russia's main rolling news channel showed graphics including the Olympic rings crossed out with a red line and the phrase #noRUSSIAnoGAMES.___9 p.m.The president of the Russian Olympic committee says the country's athletes need time to consider whether they will take part in the Pyeongchang Games.Alexander Zhukov says 'we plan for it to be discussed' by Russian sports officials and athletes at a forthcoming meeting before a final decision on participation, but didn't give a date.Zhukov paints the ruling as a compromise, saying 'there's positive and negative sides,' and praising the International Olympic Committee decision to use the term 'Olympic Athlete from Russia' for Russian competitors under a neutral flag.Previously, suspended countries have used terms such as 'Independent Olympic Athlete,' which was used last year for Kuwaiti competitors at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.Zhukov says 'they'll be called Russian athletes and not some kind of neutrals ... that's very important.'Two-time reigning world champion figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva, who also appeared in front of the IOC board, won't say if she'll compete as a neutral.Medvedeva says 'it will be discussed more and it's very early to ask questions like that.'___8:30 p.m.Olympic bronze medalist Matt Antoine was wrong, and was thrilled.The American has been very outspoken in his criticism of how the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency has handled sanctioning Russia and its athletes for their roles in the state-sponsored doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Games.He says he was 'truly in shock' when he heard the IOC ruling that will bar Russia from Pyeongchang and allow clean Russian athletes to compete under the Olympic flag.'It is without a doubt the correct decision and the only option that allows for athletes, nations, and fans to continue to believe in the Olympic movement,' Antoine said.Antoine says the decision was bold, and that athletes are celebrating the IOC's stance.'Dedicated athletes around the world thank you,' Antoine said.___8:20 p.m.The International Olympic Committee has ruled the Kremlin was not responsible for widespread doping by Russian athletes at the 2014 Sochi Games.An IOC disciplinary commission under Samuel Schmid 'has not found any documented, independent and impartial evidence confirming the support or the knowledge of this system by the highest state authority.'However, the IOC has banned Vitaly Mutko and Yuri Nagornykh, who were Russia's minister and deputy minister of sport at the time of the Sochi Olympics, from attending any future games.Schmid's commission does not specifically accuse either of wrongdoing, but says Mutko must 'bear the major part of the administrative responsibility' because the ministry was tasked with overseeing anti-doping operations at the Sochi Olympics.___8:15 p.m.The immediate reaction from many athletes after the International Olympic Committee's decision was this: Will Russia compete at all?Russia was likely to be a medal factor at the Pyeongchang Games in several sliding sports, primarily men's bobsled, men's skeleton, women's skeleton and men's luge.USA Luge veteran Chris Mazdzer says many Russians on the World Cup luge circuit had told him in recent weeks that they expected a full ban, and he's wondering if President Vladimir Putin could decide to boycott.'Putin could just say, 'You can't compete,' and they won't,' Mazdzer said.Erin Hamlin, who won a bronze medal in women's luge at the 2014 Sochi Games, says she wouldn't be surprised if Russians weren't in Pyeongchang at all.'Russia is such a proud nation,' Hamlin said. 'It wouldn't surprise me if they were not allowed to.'___7:50 p.m.The IOC has banned Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko for life from the Olympics for his role in the country's doping program.Mutko, who was sports minister at the time of the 2014 Sochi Olympics, remains head of the 2018 World Cup organizing committee.IOC commission chairman Samuel Schmid says the doping program 'was under the authority of the Russian sports ministry. That is why the then sports minister has responsibility for the failure of this system.'Mutko appeared at the Kremlin last week alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino. There was no immediate comment from FIFA on Mukto's continuing role as head of the Russian soccer federation and the World Cup organizing committee.___7:40 p.m.The International Olympic Committee says Russian athletes will be able to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals.The IOC, which also suspended the Russian Olympic committee and IOC member Alexander Zhukov, says some competitors will be invited to participate as an 'Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)' without their national flag or anthem.Russia could refuse the offer and boycott the games.Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said it would be humiliating for Russia to compete without national symbols.The IOC also imposed a fine of $15 million on the Russian Olympic committee.___2:20 p.m.The IOC's medical director says Russian athletes are 'particularly emphasized' in targeted doping tests on athletes preparing for the Pyeongchang Olympics.The International Olympic Committee's top doctor, Richard Budgett, says requirements being put on Russia are 'not made on other countries.'Budgett briefed media on the Pyeongchang anti-doping task force's work ahead of attending an IOC executive board meeting that will decide if Russian athletes can go to the upcoming games.From April through October, almost 7,000 samples were taken from 4,000 athletes in tests coordinated by the IOC, World Anti-Doping Agency and winter sports federations.The IOC says more than 17 percent of samples were taken from Russians. Skiers and snowboarders provided 471 out of 1,240 total Russian samples.Budgett says athletes going to South Korea 'can be more confident than ever' of a clean Olympics.___10:40 a.m.The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.The International Olympic Committee did not bar Russia from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The IOC instead asked sports governing bodies to decide which athletes could compete.The IOC could now impose a stricter sanction by allowing Russians to compete only as neutral athletes without their national team name, flag or anthem.IOC President Thomas Bach is scheduled to announce the 14-member board's decision at 7:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) Tuesday.
  UGA fans traveling in masses to Rose Bowl; Expert warns OU of 'road game atmosphere'
    UGA fans traveling in masses to Rose Bowl; Expert warns OU of 'road game atmosphere'
    It’s no secret that University of Georgia fans are some of the most loyal in the country, so to hear that Bulldog fans are traveling in masses to the Rose Bowl is no surprise. ESPN College Gameday analyst Kirk Herbstreit tweeted Monday night that he’s hearing from his sources at the Rose Bowl that UGA fans are “coming in full force.” Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! The college football expert issued a warning to Oklahoma fans. He said they better start considering the trip to avoid a “road-game atmosphere.” By the way hearing from the folks at the @rosebowlgame that the @FootballUGA fans are coming full force. @OU_Football fans better considering the trip to avoid “road” game atmosphere. UGA fans will travel anywhere in masses.— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 5, 2017 Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein said he anticipates a similar situation to when Georgia played at Notre Dame earlier this season. An estimated 30,000 Georgia fans made the trip to South Bend and took over Notre Dame Stadium after the Bulldogs’ victory.
  Other key races on the line for Election Day
    Other key races on the line for Election Day
    The race for Atlanta mayor is what many are watching for on Tuesday but there are other key races across metro Atlanta that will impact Georgians. Atlanta City Council President, Fulton County Commission Chair, East Point Mayor, Roswell Mayor and Georgia House and Senate seats are other big races voters are going to the polls for.  The polls close at 7 p.m. at 8 p.m., depending on the location. We'll have LIVE coverage of the race and results on Channel 2 Action News throughout the evening.  You can get LIVE real-time election results on our website as soon as the polls close.  Download the WSB-TV News App to get an alert to your phone as soon as the winner is announced.  
  Arrest made in NBA star Lorenzen Wright's murder 7 years after his death
    Arrest made in NBA star Lorenzen Wright’s murder 7 years after his death
    Tennessee authorities have made an arrest in the 2010 murder of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright.  >> Read more trending news Investigators charged a man identified as Billy Turner, 46, Tuesday morning with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Wright, according to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office. Wright was last seen alive on July 18, 2010 when he left the home of his ex-wife. The next day police received a phone call from Wright's cell phone, but it was interrupted by gunfire, according to the D.A. Wright's body was found on July 28, 2010 in a field in Memphis. The star athlete, then 34, had been shot multiple times.  >> Related: Lorenzen Wright case: Murder weapon found in Mississippi lake, police say Investigators found the murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi just last month. >> Related: Tipsters that help police find Lorenzen Wright's killer, might earn big pay day The Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County District Attorney's Office held a news conference Tuesday afternoon on Turner’s arrest. Authorites said the investigation is ongoing. There is no word yet on when Turner is scheduled for arraignment. 
  NEW: Mugshots released for UGA players arrested hours after SEC Championship
    NEW: Mugshots released for UGA players arrested hours after SEC Championship
    Channel 2 Action News has obtained mugshots of the two University of Georgia student-athletes who were arrested hours after the Bulldogs won the SEC Championship this weekend. Linebacker Natrez Patrick and wide receiver Jayson Stanley were arrested late Saturday night in Barrow County. Patrick was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana charge, his second of the season and the third of his career. Patrick was charged with possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! Authorities said Patrick was a passenger in a car pulled over late Saturday that was driven by Stanley, who was charged with speeding and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana. 'Natrez and Jayson, obviously, I'm disappointed in some of the actions there, but we still don't have all the information completely in from that, so their discipline will be handled internally,' Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Sunday. Patrick had three tackles in the 28-7 win over Auburn that earned Georgia a spot in the College Football Playoff against Oklahoma.  Patrick, a junior, was suspended four games after he was arrested on Oct. 5 in Athens on a misdemeanor marijuana charge.  He also had a marijuana arrest in 2015. With three violations of Georgia's drug policy, Patrick could be dismissed from the team.
  Freedom Caucus deals brush-back pitch to House GOP leaders
    Freedom Caucus deals brush-back pitch to House GOP leaders
    The House Freedom Caucus has been on its best behavior these past few months. The group of about three dozen hard-right Republicans has a penchant for fighting with GOP leaders over tactics and strategy, and helped topple Speaker John Boehner, but it has played nice in the party's drive this fall to cut taxes.Not anymore.Washington's agenda has shifted to the budget, immigration and other contentious issues — and that has set off alarm bells inside the Freedom Caucus, which fears being on the losing end as GOP leaders and President Donald Trump by necessity turn to Democrats to resolve those issues.So on Monday night several members in the group, including its chairman, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., threw a brush-back pitch. On what normally would have been a routine — but crucial — vote to send the all-important tax bill to a House-Senate conference committee, Meadows and about a dozen other Republicans held back their support.The conservatives were trying to get the attention of House leaders, who were marching ahead with a plan for a pre-Christmas budget agreement that has the potential for dealing conservatives losses on immigration, health care, and money for domestic agencies and hurricane recovery.'One person says disruption. We like to say we're doing what we told the voters we were going to do,' said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, former chair of the Freedom Caucus. 'That's what we're doing.'The current situation is down in the weeds even by Washington standards, but basically is featuring a lot of back and forth about tactics on a set of temporary spending bills to keep the government from shutting down this weekend and later in December. Those bills would buy time for budget talks but also are being eyed by Republicans and Democrats alike as unstoppable vehicles to carry unrelated legislation into law.Conservatives fear they're getting set up to absorb losses at the hands of Democrats such as Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who has a track record of taking advantage of GOP divisions to win victories for her party.The add-ons conservatives fear most include protections for young immigrants brought into the country illegally and a budget pact providing tens of billions of dollars in spending for domestic agencies demanded by Democrats.Basically, the Freedom Caucus is threatening to hold back votes on the stopgap bills to gain commitments that it won't get burned later.'There would have to be some very iron-clad commitments on behalf of leadership on how this will be different than the last five years,' Meadows said.Meadows, serving in just his third term, served as a genial GOP back bencher for his first few years in the House. But he stunned the Capitol in the summer of 2015 by moving to oust Boehner, R-Ohio. Boehner left under his own power that fall, but the Freedom Caucus then denied Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid to replace him.Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., emerged from the chaos. He appears to eye the group warily but has stayed on relatively good terms with its members, especially during this fall's tax debate. But Ryan also backs a bipartisan budget deal as the only means to get increases for the Pentagon through the Senate, where Democrats hold great leverage.In fact, some more pragmatic Republicans fear the current divisions inside the GOP could be tying the hands of party leaders like Ryan, driving them toward a shutdown showdown later this month.For his part, Boehner unloaded on the Freedom Caucus, including Jordan and Meadows, in interviews with Politico earlier this year.'He's an idiot,' Boehner said of Meadows. 'I can't tell you what makes him tick.' The former speaker called Jordan a 'legislative terrorist.
