Cruise ship at Port of Palm Beach offered as escape during Irma

If you’re feeling like you want to cruise away from Hurricane Irma, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is offering a four-night “cruise to nowhere” scheduled to depart the Port of Palm Beach Friday.
The Grand Celebration’s regular cruises from Riviera Beach to the Bahamas are canceled Friday and Sunday, but the ship is available to passengers who want to evacuate their homes and cruise around in the ocean, Anita Mitchell, spokeswoman for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, said Thursday.
Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida by Sunday, but will have passed Cuba by then. The captain plans to take the ship in that direction, Mitchell said.
Plans are for the ship to leave the Port of Palm Beach Friday at 10 a.m. and travel in the open seas south/southwest of Cuba. The ship will return to the port at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The cost is $50 per person per day, plus taxes, fees and gratuities.
“A ship is the safest place to be,” Mitchell said. “We will have entertainment. The casinos will be open.”
To make a reservation, go to Bahamasparadisecruise.com or call 800-995-3201.
The cruise ship’s capacity is 1,900, but availability is limited, Mitchell said.
