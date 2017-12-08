Listen Live
National
Crossing guard makes sure her ‘kids’ are warm this winter
Crossing guard makes sure her ‘kids’ are warm this winter

Crossing Guard Providing Warmth To Students In Need

Crossing guard makes sure her ‘kids’ are warm this winter

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. -  As cold weather and even snow are moving into warm-weather states like Texas and Georgia, one crossing guard is making sure her “kids” aren’t going to be cold on their way to school.

Minnie Galloway has been manning the crosswalk near Trask Middle School in New Hanover County, North Carolina, for 20 years, WECT reported. If it is raining, she has umbrellas to keep the students dry. On the first day of school, she has pencils and notebooks if the kids aren’t ready for class. And when the temperatures dip, she has a coat rack filled with jackets for anyone who looks cold.

>> Read more trending news 

“Some of them come with no (jacket) and just a T-shirt or something, you know, I’m fussing at them,” Galloway told WECT.

Galloway went to her local Salvation Army and purchased nearly 30 coats. A photo of Galloway, taken by one of the school district’s teachers, was posted on Facebook and has been shared a thousand times.

Kyla Thomas told WECT, “This is an angel. Some of our kids don’t get the basic necessities that they need to go to and from school and she’s providing that to them.”

Galloway said that many of the kids are too proud to take the coats, but said that if one child is warm, then it was worth it. 

She said that she will donate whatever coats are left to a church that puts together items for kids who are going into foster care.

WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

FILE PHOTO: Coats hang on hooks. A school crossing guard in North Carolina is making sure her kids are warm this winter by handing out coats to those who need them. (pippalou/Morguefile license: https://morguefile.com/license)
Crossing guard makes sure her ‘kids’ are warm this winter

Photo Credit: pippalou/Morguefile
FILE PHOTO: Coats hang on hooks. A school crossing guard in North Carolina is making sure her kids are warm this winter by handing out coats to those who need them. (pippalou/Morguefile license: https://morguefile.com/license)
News

  • Delta cancels 625 flights amid storm
    Delta cancels 625 flights amid storm
    Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights scheduled for Friday amid a winter storm in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines said it canceled about 625 flights Friday. The Atlanta-based airline is thinning its operation due to the impact of the storm, including the need to de-ice planes. Delta normally operates about 950 departures a day from Atlanta. Southwest Airlines, the second-largest carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson said it canceled more than 60 flights and advised passengers to check their flight status. De-icing throughout the day could cause delays of other flights, according to Southwest. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials say they continue to monitor the weather, and advised travelers to check with airlines on the status of flights. Delta has waived certain change fees for passengers scheduled to fly Friday and Saturday who want to change their travel plans. The airline also advised travelers to check their flight status frequently and sign up for mobile or e-mail flight notifications. Dallas-based Southwest said passengers with reservations for Friday can rebook or travel standby without an additional charge. Other airlines are also waiving certain change fees for Atlanta travelers with flights booked for Friday, including Spirit, Frontier, JetBlue, United and American. — Stay up to date on the latest news on Atlanta airline travel by following Atlanta Airport News Now on Facebook. LEARN MORE: PREPARING FOR WINTER WEATHER Delta waives change fees for travelers ahead of snow threat Winter weather watch, warning and advisory: What's the difference? Metro Atlanta prepares for snow MyAJC.com weather page
  • 19,000 customers without power due to winter weather
    19,000 customers without power due to winter weather
  • Winter weather watch, warning and advisory: What's the difference?
    Winter weather watch, warning and advisory: What's the difference?
     Have you ever wondered how the National Weather Service can tell that a major winter storm is brewing and will affect your area in the coming days or hours? How can meteorologists tell if a storm is intensifying and where it will bring the most snow? >> Read more trending news It's a highly sophisticated process. It starts with observing the current situation. The National Weather Service operates a widespread network of observing systems such as geostationary satellites. How are winter storms monitored and forecast? Doppler radars and automated surface observing systems constantly monitor the current state-of-the-art numerical computer models to provide a glimpse of what will happen next, ranging from hours to days.  The models are then analyzed by NWS meteorologists, who use their experience and expertise to write and disseminate forecasts.  Winter weather watches, warnings and advisories: What do they all mean?  The National Weather Service uses specific winter weather terms to ensure that people know what to expect in the coming days and hours. Winter storm watch means that severe winter conditions, such as heavy snow and/or ice, may affect your area, but their occurrence, location and timing are still uncertain. A winter storm watch is issued to provide 12 to 36 hours notice of the possibility of severe winter weather. A winter storm watch is intended to provide enough lead time so those who need to set plans in motion can do so. A watch is upgraded to a winter storm warning when 4 or more inches of snow or sleet are expected in the next 12 hours or 6 or more inches in 24 hours, or a quarter-inch or more of ice accumulation is expected. A winter weather advisory informs the public that winter weather conditions are expected to cause significant inconveniences that may be hazardous. If caution is exercised, advisory situations should not become life-threatening. A blizzard warning means that snow and strong winds will combine to produce a blinding snow (near zero visibility), deep drifts and life-threatening wind chills. Listen carefully to the radio, television and NOAA weather radios for the latest winter storm watches, warnings and advisories.  For additional information on this, visit the winter weather awareness web page. Why is predicting the exact amount of snowfall so challenging? Snow forecasts continue to improve, but they remain a challenging task for meteorologists. Heavy snow often falls in small bands that are hard to discern on larger-scale computer models. In addition, extremely small temperature differences define the boundary line between rain and snow. Will the approaching storm bring heavy snowfall to your area? Each winter, meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, monitor weather data from across the nation for developing bands of heavy snow and freezing precipitation, as well as lightning, within weather systems. Their ability to provide additional information about developing situations enhances winter storm warnings and helps National Weather Service field offices, private industry and local governments improve preparedness. For instance, a prediction of 8 inches of snow carries much greater consequences for a city's rush hour than 4 inches. Want to learn more about the Storm Prediction Center's operations? For additional information visit the Storm Prediction Center web page.
  • Director Bryan Singer denies sex assault on teen in 2003
    Director Bryan Singer denies sex assault on teen in 2003
    A new lawsuit accuses 'Superman Returns' director Bryan Singer of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at a party on a yacht more than a decade ago.The lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle claims that Singer demanded sex from Cesar Sanchez-Guzman while giving him a tour of the vessel as it sailed on Lake Union and Lake Washington. After the then-teenager refused, the lawsuit says, Singer pushed him on a bed and raped him.In a statement Friday, attorney Andrew Brettler said Singer 'categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end.'Cesar Sanchez-Guzman apparently claims that he did not remember this alleged incident from 2003 until now,' the statement said. 'Significantly, when Sanchez-Guzman filed for bankruptcy only a few years ago, he failed to disclose this alleged claim when he was supposed to identify all of his assets, but conveniently, now that the bankruptcy court discharged all of his debts, he is able to recall the alleged events.'The statement also took issue with a lawyer for the accuser, Jeffrey Herman, who filed a sex abuse lawsuit against Singer and other Hollywood executives in 2014 on behalf of former child actor and model Michael Egan.Within months, Egan's case was dismissed, and Herman eventually paid a settlement and apologized to two of the executives, saying, 'I believe that I participated in making what I now know to be untrue and provably false allegations against you.'Egan pleaded guilty to fraud in an unrelated federal case in 2015.'Notwithstanding his track record, this same lawyer is coming after Bryan again,' Singer's lawyer said in the statement Friday. 'We are confident that this case will turn out the same way the Egan case did.'Michael Pfau, a Seattle-based lawyer for Sanchez-Guzman, has represented many sex abuse victims, including cases that have resulted in tens of millions of dollars in payments from the Catholic church, Mormon church and the Boy Scouts.He said he was not involved in Egan's case but began working on Sanchez-Guzman's case with a referral from Herman.'Abusers often deny these accusers at first,' Pfau said Friday. 'Our client has a very credible story. To equate him with someone who lives in a different state and was involved in different circumstances isn't relevant.'Singer, who also directed several 'X-Men' movies and 'The Usual Suspects,' is the latest in a wave of sexual harassment and abuse allegations against powerful men in the entertainment industry, media and politics that began in October with accusations against Harvey Weinstein.Allegations have also ensnared Kevin Spacey, who starred in the 'The Usual Suspects.'Last weekend, Britain's The Sunday Times reported that Gabriel Bryne, one of Spacey's co-stars in that 1995 film, said production on it was once abruptly shut down for two days because Spacey had made inappropriate sexual advances toward a younger actor.
  • Sledding your way through Atlanta's weekend of snow
    Sledding your way through Atlanta's weekend of snow
  • Bodybuilder warned that he'll lose chemical-filled arms to amputation
    Bodybuilder warned that he'll lose chemical-filled arms to amputation
    The next time this “bodybuilder” reaches for a weight, it might be his last. >> Read more trending news Kirill Tereshin, 21, of Pyatigorsk, Russia, made headlines when footage of his massively swollen biceps spread across the web, but according to doctors, he may not have them for much longer. Doctors warned the ex-soldier that his regular injections of a chemical called synthol are putting him at risk of being paralyzed or having his arms amputated. According to the Daily Mail, synthol is made up of 85 percent oil, 7.5 percent lidocaine and 7.5 percent alcohol. Tereshin — popularly known as “Russian Popeye” for obvious reasons — says he mixes his injections with olive oil, lidocaine and benzyl alcohol. The unabashed Tereshin has no plans of slowing down his risky usage — at least until his biceps measure 27 inches. With one and a half gallons of the unstable injections under his skin so far, his strained muscles measure in at 24 inches. According to Professor Evgeny Lilin, a Russian doctor, he risks “abscesses” developing and “then inflammation, and he [will be at risk of] a stroke.” Even if the 21-year-old stopped today, the chemicals “will remain in his muscles for the next five to seven years,” Lilin said. According to the Daily Mail, Tereshin plans to use his freakish muscles to make him famous — seemingly more than he is now. He is reportedly considering becoming an adult film star. “I would like to get more than one million subscribers on Instagram and to stop working,” he said. “I love to be recognizable.”
