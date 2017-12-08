Crossing guard makes sure her ‘kids’ are warm this winter

As cold weather and even snow are moving into warm-weather states like Texas and Georgia, one crossing guard is making sure her “kids” aren’t going to be cold on their way to school.

Minnie Galloway has been manning the crosswalk near Trask Middle School in New Hanover County, North Carolina, for 20 years, WECT reported. If it is raining, she has umbrellas to keep the students dry. On the first day of school, she has pencils and notebooks if the kids aren’t ready for class. And when the temperatures dip, she has a coat rack filled with jackets for anyone who looks cold.

>> Read more trending news

“Some of them come with no (jacket) and just a T-shirt or something, you know, I’m fussing at them,” Galloway told WECT.

Galloway went to her local Salvation Army and purchased nearly 30 coats. A photo of Galloway, taken by one of the school district’s teachers, was posted on Facebook and has been shared a thousand times.

Kyla Thomas told WECT, “This is an angel. Some of our kids don’t get the basic necessities that they need to go to and from school and she’s providing that to them.”

Galloway said that many of the kids are too proud to take the coats, but said that if one child is warm, then it was worth it.

She said that she will donate whatever coats are left to a church that puts together items for kids who are going into foster care.