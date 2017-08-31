Listen Live
National
No criminal charges in Ohio State Fair ride tragedy
No criminal charges in Ohio State Fair ride tragedy

Ohio State Fair Ride Accident Kills One, Injures Six

No criminal charges in Ohio State Fair ride tragedy

By: Laura A. Bischoff, Dayton Daily News

COLUMBUS -  No one will face criminal charges in the amusement ride accident that killed an 18-year-old man and injured several others at the Ohio State Fair in July, the Ohio Highway Patrol said Thursday.

>> Read more trending news 

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien concluded there was not enough evidence to bring a criminal case, the patrol said.

No criminal charges in Ohio State Fair ride tragedy

The ride will remain in secure storage at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus until it is released to Amusements of America, the midway operator that has provided rides, games and concessions to the state fair for decades.

The patrol interviewed more than 80 witnesses, inspected the failed Fire Ball ride, and worked with the ride owner, the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Consumer Products Safety Administration and others.

No criminal charges in Ohio State Fair ride tragedy

Tyler Jarrell, 18, a new Marine Corps recruit, died in the accident and seven others were injured when the Fire Ball failed, flinging riders into the air and tossing debris onto bystanders.

Related: Ohio State Fair tragedy: Ride passed inspection that day

Related

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper removes a ground spike from in front of the fire ball ride at the Ohio State Fair Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The fair opened Thursday but its amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were injured when the thrill ride broke apart and flung people into the air. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Teen killed at Ohio State Fair had just joined Marines

Photo Credit: Jay LaPrete/AP
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper removes a ground spike from in front of the fire ball ride at the Ohio State Fair Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The fair opened Thursday but its amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were injured when the thrill ride broke apart and flung people into the air. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Read More
News

  • The Latest: Arkema had said plants were at risk from fires
    The Latest: Arkema had said plants were at risk from fires
    The Latest on a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power after Harvey (all times local): 10:05 a.m. The company that owns a flooded Houston-area chemical plant that's been rocked by fires had warned investors in securities filings that its facilities were at risk from 'accidents, fires, explosions and pollution' due to the nature of the hazardous and flammable materials it uses. Arkema Inc. said accidents may lead to compensation claims, lawsuits and expensive delays in production. Its most recent annual securities filings are from last year. Arkema said in a statement on its website that the Harris County Emergency Operations Center reported two explosions and black smoke coming from the plant in Crosby on Thursday morning. In its securities filings, Arkema said it has numerous insurance policies, including two insurance programs that cover up to $50 million in claims for environmental damage suffered by third parties as a result of pollution or transporting its products. It's not immediately clear whether those programs would cover damage from explosions. ___ 9:55 a.m. A spokesman for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says the agency is monitoring a fire at a flooded Houston-area chemical plant but is not immediately testing the toxicity of the smoke from it. The Arkema Inc. plant was rocked by fires and two explosions early Thursday. Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokesman Andrew Keese says the top concern is 'safety, and that's what the first responders are dealing with right now.' Keese also provided an agency statement Thursday that said, 'Because the fire will be extinguished as soon as possible, there is minimal risk of long-term health problems.' The statement urged people in the area to stay 'indoors with doors and windows closed and running the air conditioning (if possible) with the fresh intake closed. If it is absolutely necessary to be outdoors, try to move out of the plume of smoke and minimize heavy work, exercise, or children's playtime.' ___ 9:35 a.m. The French operator of a flooded Houston-area chemical plant says a fire was caused by the degradation of chemicals lacking refrigeration in containers and that up to eight more could burn and explode. Rich Rennard, an executive with Arkema Inc., said at a news conference just hours after the initial explosion, one of nine refrigerated containers had failed. He says he expects the organic peroxide in up to eight more to degrade, burn and 'produce more explosions.' Rennard says he doesn't know how long it will take for them all to degrade. Assistant Harris County Fire Chief Bob Royall said the initial explosion took place just after midnight. He says any smoke can irritate the eyes, skin and lungs. ___ 7:50 a.m. Local officials say explosions at a flooded Houston-area chemical plant produced no toxins, although federal authorities are describing the resulting plumes as 'incredibly dangerous.' Assistant Harris County Fire Chief Bob Royall told a news conference Thursday that the explosions emitted 30- to 40-foot (9- to 12-meter) flames and black smoke. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said no toxins were released and that there's no danger to the community. He says sheriff's deputies who were hospitalized suffering from irritated eyes after the blasts have all been released. But at a news conference in Washington, D.C. Thursday, FEMA administrator Brock Long said he considers plumes from the explosion 'incredibly dangerous.' Gonzalez says he expects the fire to burn itself out. This item has been altered to correct the spelling of Bob Royall's name. It had been misspelled as Rayall. ___ 5:10 a.m. Two explosions have been reported at a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power amid flooding from Harvey. The Houston Chronicle says a statement from the company says the Harris County Emergency Operations Center reported two explosions and black smoke coming from the Arkema Inc. plant early Thursday. In a tweet, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes. Nine other deputies drove themselves to the hospital as a precaution, the paper reported. A spokeswoman for the plant in Crosby, Texas, said late Wednesday that the flooded facility had lost power and backup generators amid Harvey flooding, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises.
  • Man shot, killed wife of 1 month at Athens hotel, police say
    Man shot, killed wife of 1 month at Athens hotel, police say
    Authorities are searching for the gunman who killed a 32-year-old woman at an Athens hotel. Officers found Casey Devanna dead on Sunday at the Best Western at 170 Milledge Avenue. Investigators determined Devanna was killed by a gunshot wound and that the suspected shooter was her husband of one month. TRENDING STORIES: Officer to woman during traffic stop: 'We only kill black people, right?' 16 USPS workers accused of taking bribes to deliver cocaine Preschooler cries as driver ODs behind wheel The Athens-Clarke County Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Alexander Thomas Devanna. He is believed to be driving a red Hyundai Santa Fe with a Florida tag AE2296. Devanna is possibly in Florida, with contacts in St. Petersburg, Orlando and Daytona Beach. Police said the couple was married for a month. CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to the arrest of Devanna.
  • Man killed on highway while helping daughter who ran out of gas
    Man killed on highway while helping daughter who ran out of gas
    A man was killed Wednesday night on southbound I-5 after responding to a call for help from his daughter. >> Read more trending news Two women were stranded in their vehicle after apparently running out of gas on southbound I-5 near the Tacoma Dome in Washington state at about 9:30 p.m. One of them called her father, who arrived and pulled over. Because of construction, there was only a small shoulder area. While attempting to put gas in his daughter’s car, the man was hit by another car. He died at the scene. There were no other injuries. The driver who hit the man cooperated with authorities, according to troopers. Troopers said that person will not be arrested or charged with a crime. Troopers advise people whose vehicles become disabled to stay inside their cars and call 911 for help. “Remain inside your vehicle. That’s the safest place. Call 911. Let the troopers or officers come to the scene to help you. We have lights, we have things that we can do to get you safely off the roadway,” Washington State Patrol Sgt. Jason Greer said.
  • Arthur Blank to match up to $1M in Harvey donations
    Arthur Blank to match up to $1M in Harvey donations
    Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, asked fans and supporters of both teams to help provide relief to the victims who are suffering from flooding and catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Blank also said his foundation, The Arthur M. Blank Foundation, will match contributions from supporters up to $1 million when they donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. Millions of people, including teams like the Houston Texans and the Houston Dynamo, have been affected by the flooding. One of the six core values of the Blank Family Businesses is to Give Back To Others. Blank, his family foundation, and both clubs plan to actively assist with the relief efforts in Houston. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Houston and surrounding areas as they begin a long recovery from the impact of this terrible disaster, as well as the heroes that have sprung into action showing us great courage and again reminding us of the very best of America,” said Blank. TRENDING STORIES: College football is BACK and we'll see the biggest games on Channel 2! Mercedes-Benz Stadium fixing problems before next game NFL 2017: Falcons NFC South Rivals to challenge for division “The work and resources needed by the people there are going to be almost unimaginable, so we hope the incredible fans of both of our teams will join us by giving whatever they can to support our brothers and sisters in a time of incredible need.” Fans and supporters are encouraged to donate using this link. Contributions made by Sept. 15 will be matched 1:1 up to $1 million. 
  • 3 Seattle brothers in child porn probe expected to appear in court
    3 Seattle brothers in child porn probe expected to appear in court
    Three elderly brothers accused of child sexual exploitation are expected to appear in court. All three Emery brothers are in jail --- two in Seattle and a third is listed on the jail register in Kent. The brothers, 82-year-old Charles Emery, 80-year-old Thomas Emery and 78-year-old Edwin Emery are accused of collecting and producing child pornography for decades, and hoarding it in their home near Seattle's Green Lake. Investigators also say even though the statute of limitations has long run out, they believe the brothers sexually abused female relatives. >> Read more trending news Seattle Police have searched the Emery brothers Seattle property near Green Lake at least three times and last week told KIRO 7 they were getting tips about other people who may have had contact with them. >>Read: 3 Seattle brothers in 70s and 80s spent most of their lives molesting children, police say Scroll down to read a timeline about the brothers. 'We're hearing from an awful lot of people now and we want to hear from anyone who has information on this,' said Seattle Police Department Capt. Mike Edwards. Detectives say Charles Emery wrote about murdering young girls, although it's unclear if the writings were only his. Last weekend, cadaver dogs were used in a search of an Emery family property near Shelton, 12 miles from where 10-year-old Lindsey Baum disappeared in McCleary in 2009. 'They would have had the opportunity to be in the area at the time of Lindsey's disappearance, they certainly would have been the type of people that would have victimized a girl her age,” said Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott. The Shelton property is large and overgrown. Investigators said last week they would need to return for more searching. Timeline of events related to brothers' investigation  August 26, 2017: Detectives and cadaver dogs scour an overgrown Emery family property near Shelton for evidence. Some of the buildings there are so dilapidated that they might have to be demolished to be searched. August 23, 2017: Detectives return to the 141 N.E. 59th St. property and search the home as part of a forensic investigation. Some of the detectives involved are with the Internet Crimes Against Children unit. August 17, 2017: The brothers, Edwin, Thomas and Charles Emery, are charged with second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and another count of second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. August 16, 2017: Seattle police Detective Danial Conine gets a search warrant for several boxes and bags of materials provided by an Emery relative, listed as T.W. in court documents. The search warrant is signed by King County Superior Court Judge Helen Halpert. Conine searches the materials provided by T.W., which allegedly includes hundreds of nude images of children, dozens of pairs of children’s penny loafer shoes, children’s underwear that appears used, condoms that appear used, dozens of books and articles related to child homicides and handwritten notes describing how girls would wear penny loafers prior to abuse and murders occurring, according to charging documents. August 9, 2017: A relative of Charles Emery, who has legal guardianship over him, contacts police and says she has discovered “boxes of material including pornographic images of underage girls, young girls clothing/shoes, magazine clippings of missing and murdered young girls and handwritten notes detailing the kidnapping, torturing, raping and murdering of young girls during the process of cleaning out the garage area,” according to a police document. January 25, 2013: Seattle police Detective Danial Conine interviews Edwin Emery at 141 N.E. 59th St. He admits there could be child pornography on his computer, admits to sexual abuse of one of his sisters and that sister’s daughter, according to court documents. Then age 73, Edwin Emery also discusses his sexual attraction to “sub-teenage” girls, court documents state. The interview is recorded. However, prosecutors do not file charges. January 22, 2013: Seattle police contact Office Depot employees who had reported Edwin Emery brought his black Xion custom-built desktop computer tower with a Seagate 320 GB hard drive there for service and repair. Employees say they had conducted a diagnostic check on the computer and found images of suspected female child pornography. Seattle police are given consent to check the computer by Edwin Emery, and a forensic examination leads to the discovery of roughly 20 pictures of child erotica, nudist colony activity and several lascivious display images, according to court documents. September 7, 1987: Ermina Emery, the mother of the suspects and wife of Harold, dies. December 24, 1970: Harold W. Emery, father of the suspects, dies at age 75. Emery, who was a private in the U.S. Army, is buried at the Willamette National Cemetery in Oregon. Harold Emery lived at the 141 N.E. 59th Street, which was searched by police in 2017. March 14, 1962: Edwin H. Emery, one of the three brothers, buys the Green Lake property at 141 N.E. 59th St. in Seattle. March 14, 1962, is the day the deed was filed. Edwin purchases the home for $12,950. City directories list only Thomas D. Emery at the property in 1965, 1980 and 1990. The 1965 Seattle city directory lists Thomas and Edwin H. Emery.  November 17, 1938: Edwin Harold Emery is born. July 14, 1937: Thomas Edwin Emery is born. October 15, 1934: Charles Lee Emery is born.  
  • Wells Fargo says 3.5 million accounts involved in scandal
    Wells Fargo says 3.5 million accounts involved in scandal
    The scope of Wells Fargo's fake accounts scandal grew significantly on Thursday, with the bank now saying that 3.5 million accounts were potentially opened without customers' permission between 2009 and 2016. That's up from 2.1 million accounts that the bank had cited in September 2016, when it acknowledged that employees under pressure to meet aggressive sales targets had opened accounts that customers might not have even been aware existed. People may have had different kinds of accounts in their names, so the number of customers affected may differ from the account total. Wells Fargo said Thursday that about half a million of the newly discovered accounts were missed during the original review, which covered the years 2011 to 2015. After Wells Fargo acknowledged the fake accounts last year, evidence quickly appeared that the sales practices problems dated back even further. So Wells Fargo hired an outside consulting firm to analyze 165 million retail bank accounts opened between 2009 and 2016. Wells said the firm found that, along with the 2.1 million accounts originally disclosed, 981,000 more accounts were found in the expanded timeline. And roughly 450,000 accounts were found in the original window. The scandal was the biggest in Wells Fargo's history. It cost then-CEO John Stumpf his job, and the bank's once-sterling industry reputation was in tatters. The company ended up paying $185 million to regulators and settled a class-action suit for $142 million. New managers have been trying to amends with customers, politicians and the public. But it's been tough, as new revelations keep coming. Wells Fargo said last month that roughly 570,000 customers were signed up for and billed for car insurance that they didn't need or necessarily know about. Many couldn't afford the extra costs and fell behind in their payments, and in about 20,000 cases, cars were repossessed. Other customers have filed lawsuits against Wells Fargo saying they were victims of unfair overdraft practices. Wells Fargo is also still under several investigations for its sales practices problems, including a congressional inquiry and one by the Justice Department. Wells Fargo said Thursday that of the 3.5 million accounts potentially opened without permission, 190,000 of those incurred fees and charges. That's up from 130,000 that the bank originally said. Wells Fargo will refund $2.8 million to customers, in addition to the $3.3 million it already agreed to pay. In addition, San Francisco-based Wells admitted that 528,000 customers were likely signed up for online bill payment without authorization. It'll refund $910,000 in fees to those customers. Since last fall, Wells has changed its sales practices, ousted other executives and called tens of millions of customers to check on whether they truly opened the accounts. 'To rebuild trust and to build a better Wells Fargo, our first priority is to make things right for our customers, and the completion of this expanded third-party analysis is an important milestone,' Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan said in a statement.
