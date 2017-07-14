Listen Live
National
Coyote snatches Florida woman’s dog right in front of her in yard
Close

Coyote snatches Florida woman’s dog right in front of her in yard

Coyote snatches Florida woman’s dog right in front of her in yard
Neighbors in a Florida community are taking extra precautions after a woman's dog (pictured) was snatched by a coyote right in front of her.

Coyote snatches Florida woman’s dog right in front of her in yard

By: Myrt Price, WFTV.com

OCALA, Fla. -  A family in The Villages community just outside Ocala, Florida, is distraught after their dog was attacked and taken from them by a coyote in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

>> Read more trending news

Witnesses said the dog, Bailey, was in the yard with her owner when a coyote came out of the bushes across the street, grabbed the dog and ran off.

“That shouldn’t happen to anybody’s animal,” neighbor Cindy Evans said. “That little dog was so precious. It was kind of like, the neighborhood mascot, and everyone loved it.”

The owner’s other dog, Pita, was a few feet away but wasn’t harmed.

“I ran outside immediately, thinking that the dog was just injured. When I got outside, unfortunately, I learned it had been carried away,” Evans said.

Bailey’s owners were too distraught to talk about what happened, but wanted to get their story out to warn other pet owners about the threat of coyotes so they can take precautions.

Neighbors said Bailey was 3 years old and weighed around 14 pounds. 

“She was part Boston terrier and Chihuahua, and she was a decent-size animal. I can't imagine an animal being large enough to carry off a pet that size that quickly. So it had to be something strong and sizeable,” Evans said.

Neighbors said there have been other coyote encounters on the same street.

Now, the community is taking extra precautions

“We’re going out with sticks and flashlights, sirens or whistles or anything to try and scare them off,” neighbor Audrey White said.

News

  • Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closes all stores
    Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closes all stores
    Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closed its stores on Thursday night without notice, leaving many brides and bridesmaids without answers and dresses. The company has more than 60 stores across the country. After news of the closings broke, brides scrambled to pick up dresses before the stores shut their doors for good at 8 p.m. As of Friday morning, the company still had not released a statement about the closings. >> Read more trending news Competitor David’s Bridal said it would offer 30 percent discounts to brides and 20 percent discounts to bridesmaids left without dresses. Employees at Alfred Angelo’s corporate office in Delray Beach left the building en masse on Thursday, carrying boxes, plants and other personal belongings, as social media talk swirled that the bridal retailer was closing its doors.   The scene followed buzz on social media saying that the company, which was founded in 1933, is going out of business. On Twitter and online message boards, anxious brides posted queries and alerts, but few found answers.   By Thursday afternoon, there were no employees in the company’s Delray corporate office on the fourth floor of a building on Congress Avenue at Linton Boulevard. Some offices still had desks and supplies and framed posters of wedding dresses hung on the walls.   An employee of another business on the first floor, which faces the main entrance to the building, described seeing a “mass exodus before lunchtime.”   “Everyone left one by one with cardboard boxes, plants,” said the employee, who asked not to be named. “One of them said it. They were all fired today … It was so bizarre.”   A company representative could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. Employees did not answer the phone at the chain’s store in Broward County. The company’s website said there are more than 800 stores offering Alfred Angelo merchandise. Anxious brides took to Twitter on Thursday to sound off on the status of their orders and the lack of information coming from the company. Some brides said they had already ordered and paid for dresses, but had yet to receive them.   “Any other #brides stressed about the #alfredangelo bankruptcy?? @theknot @WeddingWire @brides THIS IS SO MESSED UP,” one woman wrote. ”@AlfredAngelo Will you still be fulfilling orders that were placed months ago?” another person asked.   “One store location did answer the phone. Sales rep said 'we're all basically screwed' & gave me Attorney's office to contact. #alfredangelo,” a third person said. In a March press release, the company billed itself as “the world’s leading manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of beautifully designed wedding gowns, bridesmaids and social occasion dresses.” The company was founded in 1933, according to its website. Read more: Alfred Angelo’s corporate office empty amid closure talk This story has been updated.
  • 'The Walking Dead' stuntman dies after injury on set
    'The Walking Dead' stuntman dies after injury on set
    A stunt performer has died after a fall on the set of 'The Walking Dead.' Coweta County Coroner Richard Awk confirmed to Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach that John Bernecker, 33, died Wednesday. Coweta County coroner confirmed to me that stuntman John Bernecker passed away Wednesday evening at AMC from injuries due to his fall on set-- Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 14, 2017 The accident report said Bernecker fell 25 feet onto concrete. Police Report: actor w/ stuntman John Bernecker on #TWD said he was 'a little nervous'+ hadn't done fall from that height before fatal fall pic.twitter.com/CLJewRbj90-- Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 14, 2017 Production on the AMC action-packed zombie series has been halted following the fall. Bernecker reportedly suffered a head injury so severe, he had to be taken by helicopter to a level one trauma center in Atlanta. TRENDING STORIES: Deputies: Sisters killed when teen driver, high on opiates, slams into house AP source: Man killed 4 after feeling cheated in drug deals Newlyweds from Georgia accused of kidnapping, raping woman The show is filmed in Georgia. Bernecker is a veteran stuntman who has worked on productions like The Hunger Games. Photos from the sheriff's office show the balcony two stories up Bernecker fell from and the cushion, that according to a witness, he missed by just inches. 'He fell off of a balcony, I believe he fell on his back, or head. I didn't see the impact,' a witness described in a 911 call. The police report states Bernecker gave the thumbs up, signaling he was ready. The Assistant Director told sheriff's investigators Bernecker was supposed to go up and over the balcony's railing, but instead grabbed on with both hands, slammed into the bottom, lost grip and fell about 25 feet. Late Friday, Bernecker's family released a statement saying his organs will be donated through the LifeLink organization. The statement said quote: Although devastated by their loss, John's loved ones have ensured his legacy will live on, not only through the personal and professional contributions he made during his life, but also by their generous decision to allow John to save lives as an organ donor. John will touch countless others as the family members, friends and communities of those who receive his organs will be forever impacted by the memories and milestones made possible thanks to a second chance at life. The family requests privacy during this time as they say goodbye to John. The sheriff's office has turned the investigation over to OSHA because this is a workplace death. The Actor's Union will also investigate. Other deaths reported during film shoots Bernecker's passing is the first on-set death in the United States since an audio technician for the show 'Cops' was killed during a shootout in Omaha, Nebraska, in August 2014. Cameraman Bryce Dion, 38, was killed at the scene of an attempted armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant by a stray bullet from an Omaha police officer.Earlier that year, in February 2014, Sarah Jones, 27, died when a freight train slammed into a film crew shooting 'Midnight Rider,' a movie about the life of singer Gregg Allman. The crash happened on a Georgia railroad bridge where the crew was filming actor William Hurt in a hospital bed that was placed on the tracks even though owner CSX Transportation had denied permission to production managers. A lawsuit filed by Jones' parents, who live in Columbia, South Carolina, is currently being tried in Chatham County State Court in Savannah. It says CSX shares equal blame with production managers, who never told Jones and other crew members they were trespassing. They say the railroad should have taken safety precautions to slow the train before the crash.CSX attorneys have said any evidence that CSX failed to follow internal policies doesn't prove the railroad was negligent. They insist the full blame lies with the 'Midnight Rider' production managers. The director, Randall Miller, spent a year in jail after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and criminal trespassing, and the film was never finished.
  • Guilty verdict in deadly Henry County bar shooting
    Guilty verdict in deadly Henry County bar shooting
    A jury has found a man guilty of murder in the shooting death of the brother of a local city councilwoman. Prince Varner was killed at the Red Zone sports bar in October 2015. Julian Redding was convicted Friday morning of murder. A jury has found a man guilty of murdering the brother of a local city councilwoman.-- Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) July 14, 2017 Prosecutors said Redding shot Varner, the brother of McDonough City Councilwoman Kamali Varner, because he thought Varner had shot his cousin the month before. Varner turned and looked at Redding after a jury took less than two hours to convict him of murder. She told him what he did was dirty. That was right before a judge sentenced Redding to life without parole. 'When you see a person running away from you, put that gun right there in your back, in a person's back.... that was a cowardice move and it was grimy,' Varner said. 'It was six shots fired,' McDonough police Detective T.F. Spangenberg testified during the trial. The defense said the shooting was self-defense. Redding's attorney said he will appeal the verdict. Man convicted in the murder of councilwoman's brother sentenced to Life W/O Parole. @wsbtv-- Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) July 14, 2017
  • Neighbors feel trapped by train that constantly stops on tracks
    Neighbors feel trapped by train that constantly stops on tracks
    People in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood said they are fed up with a train that often blocks their neighborhood for hours at a time. They said the problem has been going on for years and they often feel trapped. Channel 2's Justin Wilfon saw some people crawling through the stopped train to get in and out. We're talking to the train company about why the trains stop, and what they promise to do about it, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 'I feel trapped.' Neighbors fed up with a train that often blocks off their ATL neighborhood, at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/hNXInhYnI1-- Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) July 15, 2017 There's a bit of an obstacle at the entrance of this NW Atlanta neighborhood, and it happens most everyday -- At 11. pic.twitter.com/7DIQk1399b-- Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) July 14, 2017
  • Shannon Purser hints that there may be #JusticeForBarb in next 'Stranger Things'
    Shannon Purser hints that there may be #JusticeForBarb in next 'Stranger Things'
    Shannon Purser hinted that Barb may finally get justice in season two of “Stranger Things.” Purser and Sydney Park , of “The Walking Dead,” stopped by the Hot Topics studio to chat about their new horror movie “Wish Upon.” >> Read more trending news “Wish Upon” is a horror-thriller that follows the plight of 17-year-old Clare Shannon, played by Joey King. The high school outcast encounters a magic music box with an inscription that promises to grant the owner’s wishes. >> RELATED: ‘Baby Driver’ is a music-fueled heist flick that will leave your heart pounding and toes tapping The music box grants her wishes, and soon she’s the most popular girl at school. But then, her friends and family members start to die in horrifying ways. Purser and Park play Clare’s best friends in the film. Purser hinted that there may finally be justice for Barb, her character on the Netflix original series, “Stranger Things.” The hashtag, #JusticeForBarb went viral last season following her character’s disappearance and death in the show. “The brothers have promised me that there is going to be justice for (Barb) in season two. She’ll at least be a topic of conversation,” Purser told Hot Topics host Heather Catlin. Park joined the cast of “The Walking Dead” in 2016. She said it has been a life-changing experience. “It has been an incredible journey,” said Park. “It is probably the most incredible experience I’ve had so far in my career.” “Wish Upon” hits theaters Friday.
  • Georgia Tech warns students about new Snapchat feature
    Georgia Tech warns students about new Snapchat feature
    A new feature on Snapchat prompted a local university's police department to alert students about being safe concerning their whereabouts. Georgia Tech police tweeted about Snap Map, a feature added to the app last month. Georgia Tech intern Mariam Chappelka told Channel 2's Carol Sbarge she might try it for five minutes for the novelty, but would be concerned about keeping the feature. It shows a Snapchat user's followers exactly where they are when they use the app. Intern Dorris Scott said it would make her uncomfortable to use that, even though she likes using Snapchat overall. Georgia Tech professor Amy Bruckman said users need to consider the repercussions of sharing. Bruckman is the interim chair of interactive computing at Georgia Tech. She said app companies can often track your whereabouts, but making it so obvious to friends is something each Snapchat user needs to evaluate. Some users say Snap Map is a fun way to keep up on what friends are doing. Bruckman said the best piece of advice is to be careful and make wise choices about who you share with. Snapchat emphasizes the new feature is off by default for all users and it's up to the individual if they want to use it. If someone activates Snap Map and then decides he or she doesn't want it anymore, it is easy to turn off.
