Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead has reunited with his dog, Blitz, after he said he was stolen Monday, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Whitehead said on Instagram Monday that his dog, an American Bully, was taken from his home on Sunday while he was out of town.

“Blitz was being taken care of by a close friend at my house and someone broke in and took him,” Whitehead posted on Instagram. “Whomever stole Blitz has contacted my phone numerous times, demanding ransom money. I strongly advise you to stop and return my boy safely before it gets any worse!”

KXAS spoke with Whitehead and got more information on the incident.

“I woke up around 10 on Sunday morning. I had a bunch of texts, a few calls,” Whitehead said, adding that his friend said he needed to come to Florida as soon as possible.

By 8 p.m., Whitehead landed and was told his dog was gone, as well as some shoes and bags.

“They called my phone (from a blocked number). Demanding money... I ended up saying I’ll pay money.”

According to Whitehead, the burglars demanded a $10,000 ransom. Whitehead agreed to pay an unspecified amount, according to KXAS. When speaking to detectives, Whitehead said he was told they could not trace the call because it came from a burner phone.

“It’s killing me. It hurts because I don’t know how he’s being treated,” Whitehead told KXAS. “I wasn't here to protect him. It's sickening.”

By Tuesday, ESPN reported that Whitehead posted a Snapchat video saying his dog was home safe.

“Look who made it home safely,” he posted with a video of himself with Blitz, “THANKS EVERYONE.”

The details about Blitz’s return were not made clear.

Whitehead posted a longer statement on Twitter expressing thanks for help finding Blitz. He also had a message for those who took the dog.

“I couldn’t fathom the thought of my boy gone, and I didn’t think I’d turn to social media for help; I am so glad I did! Thank you to everyone who contributed in bringing Blitz home safely. My boy is back where he belongs, and I couldn’t be more relieved!

“To the monsters who did this: you know who you are. All I have to say is thank you for not hurting my boy.”

