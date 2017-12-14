Cow escapes church nativity scene twice in one day

OLD CITY, Pa. - A cow that is part of a church's live nativity scene escaped its pen twice Thursday morning, making her way to a major highway the first time she got out, police said.
Some highway lanes were closed when Stormy, a 7-year-old Hereford, was spotted around 2:15 a.m. walking southbound on I-95 before being corralled and taken back to Old First Reformed United Church of Christ, according to WPVI. The cow escaped again around 6:20 a.m., the Philadelphia TV station said.
Storming is back again. Heading along 4th. Police called. pic.twitter.com/9jSly6Miz7— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) December 14, 2017
Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia police and animal control personnel worked to corral her.
If you're in the area of 4th and Market, beware of traffic delays. A cow is loose. Again. No, we can't believe we're tweeting this either. pic.twitter.com/3FW6iHzQws— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) December 14, 2017
You know, you start your day saying "well, being a cop is a tough job, but at least I won't have to catch a cow today." But, it wouldn't you know it? You're wrangling a bovine. Then you say, "Well, at least I'll never have to do that again...." pic.twitter.com/EY5K5FkgVd— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) December 14, 2017
Rev. Michael Caine said the live scene has been part of the church’s festivities since 1973. A farmhand and veterinary technician oversee the care of the animals.
Caine said it appeared that someone tampered with the gate to Stormy’s enclosure, allowing the cow to wander off.
Update: Cow's name is Stormy not Storming (my apologies, Stormy). Stormy back at nativity scene. Again. pic.twitter.com/lRDUygLHL6— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) December 14, 2017
