Listen Live
cloudy-day
81°
H 92
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
81°
Partly Cloudy
H 92° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    92°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    90°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 90° L 69°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Couple to receive $3.4 million in ‘satanic day care’ case
Close

Couple to receive $3.4 million in ‘satanic day care’ case

Couple to receive $3.4 million in ‘satanic day care’ case
Photo Credit: American-Statesman Staff
Fran Keller, center, cries with her daughter Brenda Warren after learning that she and husband Dan Keller, left, will be paid from a state fund for those wrongly imprisoned. JAY JANNER / AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Couple to receive $3.4 million in ‘satanic day care’ case

By: Chuck Lindell, American-Statesman Staff

AUSTIN, Texas -  Dan and Fran Keller, who spent more than 21 years in prison after they were accused of sexually abusing children during satanic rituals at their South Austin day care, will receive $3.4 million from a state fund for those wrongly convicted of crimes.

>> Read more trending news

Shortly after receiving the news Tuesday, an ecstatic Fran Keller said they will no longer have to live on the brink of destitution, unable to find jobs at their ages and with their convictions, even if overturned by the state’s highest criminal court.

“This means we don’t have to worry about pinching pennies on Social Security, and late bills. That means we will actually be free. We can start living — and no more nightmares,” said Fran Keller, 67.

Their to-do list includes getting a house, vehicle, health insurance and better hearing aids for Dan Keller, 75.

The Kellers’ lawyer, Keith Hampton, said the couple will collect two checks totaling $3.44 million Wednesday at the state comptroller’s office, which administers the compensation fund.

“They’re happy, and I’m happy for them,” said Hampton, who worked for no charge in getting the Kellers released and declared innocent.

The Kellers received news of the payments as they stood outside the Williamson County Jail while awaiting the release of Greg Kelley on bail Tuesday.

Kelley, serving a 25-year sentence for a child sexual assault charge, has maintained his innocence and also is being represented by Hampton, who phoned the Kellers with news of the state payments while he was inside the jail arranging Kelley’s release.

The state’s wrongful conviction compensation fund pays $80,000 for each year in prison, plus a matching annuity that provides annual payments.

The Kellers’ 1992 trial made national news after three children accused them of participating in satanic rituals that included videotaped orgies, dismembered babies and tortured pets. No evidence of such activities was ever discovered, and the case against them collapsed about two decades later when the only physical evidence of abuse was acknowledged as a mistake by the examining physician.

Freed on signature bonds in 2013, the Kellers launched an effort to clear their names.

Hampton argued that the Kellers were the victims of a “satanic panic” that swept the nation in the early 1990s — fed in Austin by the combined efforts of inept therapists, gullible police and an investigation that spiraled out of control, eventually producing a suspect list of 26 ritual abusers, including an Austin police captain and many of the Kellers’ neighbors.

Leading psychologists and criminology professors explained how improper interview techniques and subtle encouragement by therapists produced believable-but-false memories in the children who accused the Kellers of abuse.

Travis County prosecutors, however, objected that the Kellers could not prove their innocence and continued to argue in court that Hampton’s piecemeal attack on the evidence lacked an ironclad alibi, DNA evidence or some other concrete proof that they were not guilty.

But while the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned their convictions in 2015, its nine judges stopped short of declaring the couple innocent.

The Kellers’ circumstances changed in June, when Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore filed court documents that declared the Kellers “actually innocent” under the law and dropped pending charges against them.

Moore said that when she took office in January, prosecutors had already decided that the case couldn’t be tried again and should be dismissed, leaving her to decide how to resolve the matter.

“By the end of my research and my review, it was clear to me what needed to be done, ” she said at the time. “In the end, it was my decision, and I made it.”

Now adults, several of the children who accused the Kellers opposed the move, according to Moore and family members.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Texas mother upset, says 4-year-old son could not attend school because of long hair
    Texas mother upset, says 4-year-old son could not attend school because of long hair
    A mother in the Houston, Texas, area is upset after she says her 4-year-old son was not allowed to go to school because of his long hair. Jessica Oates told Inside Edition on Tuesday that Barbers Hill Kindergarten Center in Mont Belvieu, Texas, would not let her son, Jabez, in school because of his hair. >> Read more trending news “When I went to enroll my child, I asked about the policy on hair. I was told my son would be allowed to keep his hair,” Oates said. “I was getting him all geared up for school. I took him to school and it was no big deal.” Oates said that she was told she would only need to bring a document proving that the reason for her son’s long hair was religious or cultural. She said her family is part Cocopah Indian and in that culture, hair is a seen as strength. The Barbers Hill School District has a policy that boy’s hair has to be above the eyes, ears and neck, KTRK reported. “On Monday, I tried to take to my son to school, and I put his hair in a bun and I tied it with a little black hair tie. They said that the black hair tie was inappropriate and they would not allow him to go,” Oates told Inside Edition. Oates said the policy is sexist “because they have no hair policy for girls” and that the policy is “outrageous and outdated.” Barbers Hill School District issued the following statement on the matter to KTRK: “Our local elected Board has established policy based on community expectations, and Barbers Hill administration will continue to implement the said policy.” Oates plans to challenge the policy. “I don’t believe that short hair should be required to get an education,” she said.
  • Sims sharp, Braves score on crazy play, beat Mariners 4-0
    Sims sharp, Braves score on crazy play, beat Mariners 4-0
    Rookie Lucas Sims pitched three-hit ball over six innings and the Atlanta Braves scored on a crazy play that took three rundowns in a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Sims (2-3) won his second straight start after starting his big league career with three losses in a row. Seattle only got two runners as far as second base against the 23-year-old right-hander, a native of suburban Atlanta who won for the first time in front of the home folks. Nick Markakis put the Braves ahead in the fourth, leading off with his eighth homer of the season against Marco Gonzalez (0-1), yet another replacement starter in Seattle's injury-plagued rotation. Markakis added a run-scoring single in the fifth. After committing four errors in the series opener, the Mariners botched two more plays defensively. Third baseman Kyle Seager dropped a throw during a rundown in the fifth, allowing Ozzie Albies to race home. Seattle made five throws on the play, ending when first baseman Yonder Alonso cut across the diamond with the ball chasing one runner, then tossing to catcher Mike Zunino for a tag between second and third. Another unearned run scored after center fielder Mitch Haniger fumbled away a routine flyball. In his fourth start since being acquired from St. Louis, Gonzalez surrendered six hits in 4 2-3 innings, walked three and struck out five. The left-hander retired the first two hitters in the fifth but couldn't get through the inning. After Freddie Freeman walked and Matt Kemp singled, the Mariners called in James Pazos from the bullpen. Markakis foiled that strategy, singling to left-center to bring home Freeman. Four Atlanta pitchers combined on the four-hit shutout. Jose Ramirez pitched the seventh, Sam Freeman worked 1 1-3 innings and Arodys Vizcaino got the final two outs. Seattle began the night one game out of an AL wild-card spot. TRAINER'S ROOM Mariners RHP Tony Zych (right flexor strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right flexor strain. Zych, who last pitched Saturday at Tampa Bay, is 6-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 45 appearances. 'It's probably the best thing to give him 10 days and let it calm down,' manager Scott Servais said. RHP Dan Altavilia was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to fill Zych's spot on the roster. He made 29 appearances for the Mariners earlier this season, going 1-1 with a 5.46 ERA. ... Seattle RHP David Phelps (right elbow) felt good after throwing a simulated game Monday in Atlanta and 'could be activated here really soon,' according to Servais. UP NEXT Mariners: RHP Erasmo Ramirez (5-4) makes his fifth start since being acquired from Tampa Bay in a July 28 trade. He is 1-1 with a 3.54 ERA for Seattle. Braves: R.A. Dickey (8-8) makes his first appearance against the Mariners since Sept. 23, 2014, when he pitched for Toronto. The 42-year-old knuckleballer is 5-5 with a 4.99 in 15 career games vs. Seattle. ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963. His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry ___ More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • The Latest: Trump threatens shutdown over border wall
    The Latest: Trump threatens shutdown over border wall
    The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Arizona (all times PDT): 8 p.m. President Donald Trump is threatening to shut down the federal government unless Congress provides funding for his promised border wall. Trump tells a rally crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, that he has a message for 'obstructionist' Democrats. He says, 'If we have to close down our government, we're building that wall.' Trump is also accusing Democrats of putting American security at risk for not supporting the proposal. The wall was one of Trump's most popular campaign vows, prompting frequent rally chants of 'Build that wall!' Trump had promised Mexico would pay for the wall, but Mexico has so far refused. The House has passed a spending bill with funding for the border wall, but it faces an uncertain future in the Senate. ___ 7:55 p.m. President Donald Trump is signaling that he wants to grant a pardon to former Sheriff Joe Arpaio over his recent conviction in federal court. Trump told a Phoenix crowd Tuesday that Arpaio is 'going to be just fine' as he awaits sentencing on a misdemeanor contempt-of-court conviction stemming from his defiance of the courts. There had been intense speculation in recent days that the president might issue a pardon for Arpaio, best known for his immigration crackdowns as the top lawman in metropolitan Phoenix. Trump says he 'won't do it tonight' because he doesn't want to cause controversy. Arpaio and Trump share similar views on immigration enforcement, and the lawman campaigned for Trump several times during the 2016 race. ___ 10:35 p.m. President Donald Trump is lashing out at the press for its portrayal of his response to the deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, as he kicks off a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump says the 'very dishonest media' mischaracterized his response to the protest organized by white supremacists. And he's re-reading the statements he delivered on various days, insisting, 'I did this three times.' Trump was criticized by Republican and Democrats alike for failing to call out neo-Nazis and other hate groups by name in his first response to the protest and then insisting there was blame on 'both sides.' Trump is also repeating the message of unity he delivered Monday evening. He says, 'this entire arena stands united in forceful condemnation of the thugs that perpetrated hatred and violence.' ___ 7 p.m. Speakers at President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since the deadly Charlottesville, Virginia, protest are pushing a message of unity. Among the speakers at the rally are Housing secretary Ben Carson and Alveda King, the niece of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Carson discussed his experiences growing up with racism and said that, every time the U.S. has encountered bigotry and division, the country has left those ideologies in 'the rear view window.' He says, 'our differences are nothing compared to our shared humanity and the values that unite us.' Vice President Mike Pence also spoke about the importance of unity. A black man seated right behind the president's podium is wearing a shirt that reads, 'Trump & Republicans are not racist.' ___ 5:45 p.m. A half-dozen people showed up outside President Donald Trump's speech with military-style rifles and fatigues to join the protests against him. Members of the Redneck Revolt describe themselves as an anti-fascist group who are offended by the president's policies and comments in the aftermath of the racial violence of Virginia. A man who identified himself as 'John Brown' carried an AK-47 and said he was there to protect the anti-Trump protesters. Arizona allows people to carry weapons openly. Police kept the two groups on opposite sides of the street behind barricades and officers, but that did not stop them from engaging in shouting matches. The protests were largely peaceful, despite the large number of people gathered. ___ 4:45 p.m. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was among the state officials who greeted President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on the airport tarmac after they arrived in Phoenix. Ducey shook Trump's hand, tweeted 'Welcome to Arizona, Mr. President!' and rode with Trump and Pence in the motorcade. But the Republican governor will not appear on stage with Trump at the rally, saying he needs to help monitor the security response to protest. Arizona has a history of dramatic tarmac encounters surrounding presidential politics. Former Gov. Jan Brewer famously wagged her finger at then-President Barack Obama in 2012 amid heightened tensions between his administration and Arizona over immigration and other issues. And former President Bill Clinton and Attorney General Loretta Lynch had a discussion on the tarmac at the Phoenix airport last year that factored into the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton. ___ 4:45 p.m. The American Legion is reaffirming its position against hate groups as President Donald Trump prepares to address its national convention in Reno on Wednesday. National Commander Charles E. Schmidt says the Legion on Monday approved the resolution that was first passed 94 years ago. It comes less than two weeks after deadly violence at white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia. The resolution condemns as un-American any individual, group or organization that creates or fosters racial, religious or class strife. It says such hate groups are a menace to liberty and fundamental law. Trump has come under heavy criticism for not immediately denouncing the white power groups that rallied in Charlottesville and for saying 'both sides' were to blame for the ensuing violence. ___ 3:55 p.m. Protesters have engaged in minor scuffles and shouting matches with President Donald Trump's supporters as hundreds of people line up to get inside his rally in Phoenix. At one point, police officers formed a line in the middle of a street to separate the protesters and Trump supporters. In one exchange, a Trump supporter and protester shoved each other. In another, the two groups shouted at each other before moving on. The line of Trump fans wearing red 'Make America Great Again' hats grew longer as the afternoon went on and the temperature soared above 100 degrees. City of Phoenix spokeswoman Julie Watters says the fire marshal has set capacity for the venue at 19,000. ___ 2:50 p.m. President Donald Trump is greeting service members at a Marine Corps base in the 106-degree heat of Yuma, Arizona. Trump is also signing caps with his 'Make America Great Again' campaign slogan and posing for selfies on the tarmac just steps away from Air Force One. Trump is visiting with service members after touring the base. It's a hub of operations for the U.S. Border Patrol. The president made no formal remarks while in Yuma. His next stop is Phoenix for the latest in a series of campaign rallies. The visit is Trump's first out West since he took office in January. ___ 2:30 p.m. President Donald Trump is reviewing equipment used by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during a stop in Yuma, Arizona. Agents are telling Trump about a Predator drone, helicopter and boat, which are on display in a hangar at the base. Trump patted the side of the drone. Trump also is greeting dozens of border patrol and immigration and customs enforcement agents. He shook hands as they showed him everyday items, such as a fire extinguisher, that have been refashioned to smuggle drugs across the border. Trump is expected to greet Marines before heading to a campaign rally in Phoenix. ___ 2:15 p.m. A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump says he will not pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio (ahr-PY'-oh) while visiting Arizona. Trump sparked speculation about a possible pardon when he told Fox News in a recent interview that he was considering issuing one. But White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters traveling with Trump on Tuesday that 'there will be no discussion of that today at any point, and no action will be taken on that front at any point today.' Arpaio, the former Maricopa County sheriff, was recently convicted in federal court of disobeying court orders to stop his immigration patrols. Immigrant rights advocates had criticized a potential pardon by Trump. ___ 3 a.m. President Donald Trump is trying to recapture the fervor that helped put him in office with a campaign-style rally in Arizona, but he's also likely to hear some protests over his immigration policies and his comments about Charlottesville. It will be his farthest trip west since taking office in January. He'll visit the Mexican border at Yuma before the political rally in Phoenix. Trump's visit comes at a sensitive time. Some Republicans are reeling after his remarks last week that 'both sides' were to blame for violence that erupted at a rally organized by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia. The president also has teased that he may pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (ahr-PY'-oh), who recently was convicted of disobeying a court order to stop his immigration patrols.
  • 103-year-old Cambodian woman becomes US citizen
    103-year-old Cambodian woman becomes US citizen
    A 103-year-old Cambodian woman who survived starvation, suffering and war in her native land beamed and waved a tiny American flag on Tuesday as she became a United States citizen. Hong Inh was the oldest of more than 10,000 people who took the oath of allegiance in a cavernous room at the downtown Convention Center in Los Angeles. She came to the United States when she was about 97 years old to join a daughter and other relatives. Three generations of her family, from her 80-year-old daughter Hieng Meng to 13-year-old great-granddaughter Melissa Tea were on hand for the ceremonies. She has 30 grandchildren and great-grandchildren living in the U.S. and Cambodia. Her relatives helped Hong Inh up from a wheelchair and she stood with a flag in her raised hand to receive the oath. Her grandson spoke the words but she joined in the roar of applause at its conclusion. 'She says she's so excited and happy,' said her granddaughter, Siv Taing, 40, of Orange. Later, Hong Inh stood again, with her hand over her heart, for the Pledge of Allegiance and a singer's rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' Hong Inh survived years of war and violence under the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime of the 1970s. 'During that time she was so suffering. They didn't have anything to eat,' her granddaughter said. She always wanted to come to America. It was 'just a dream because she wished to live in a peaceful country,' said her grandson, Kim Ngoun Taing, 36. Relatives were able to bring her to the U.S. 5 1/2 years ago. She had to be a legal permanent resident for at least five years to apply for citizenship. 'Our family is so proud and amazed. It's so unbelievable that my great-grandma achieved one of her dreams,' 15-year-old Melissa Tea said. 'She really likes it,' she said. 'She likes how she can do a lot of things freely. ... She can watch Chinese dramas by herself.'' Hong Inh was presented with her naturalization certificate by Donna Campagnolo, director of the Los Angeles district office of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. 'She's just an absolute joy,' Campagnolo said. 'I think the glow and the smile on her face are just inspirational, really.' Hong Inh is not the oldest person to become a U.S. citizen. Manik Bokchalian, a Turkish immigrant who lived in Los Angeles, was 117 when she took the oath in 1997.
  • Couple to receive $3.4 million in ‘satanic day care’ case
    Couple to receive $3.4 million in ‘satanic day care’ case
    Dan and Fran Keller, who spent more than 21 years in prison after they were accused of sexually abusing children during satanic rituals at their South Austin day care, will receive $3.4 million from a state fund for those wrongly convicted of crimes. >> Read more trending news Shortly after receiving the news Tuesday, an ecstatic Fran Keller said they will no longer have to live on the brink of destitution, unable to find jobs at their ages and with their convictions, even if overturned by the state’s highest criminal court. “This means we don’t have to worry about pinching pennies on Social Security, and late bills. That means we will actually be free. We can start living — and no more nightmares,” said Fran Keller, 67. Their to-do list includes getting a house, vehicle, health insurance and better hearing aids for Dan Keller, 75. The Kellers’ lawyer, Keith Hampton, said the couple will collect two checks totaling $3.44 million Wednesday at the state comptroller’s office, which administers the compensation fund. “They’re happy, and I’m happy for them,” said Hampton, who worked for no charge in getting the Kellers released and declared innocent. The Kellers received news of the payments as they stood outside the Williamson County Jail while awaiting the release of Greg Kelley on bail Tuesday. Kelley, serving a 25-year sentence for a child sexual assault charge, has maintained his innocence and also is being represented by Hampton, who phoned the Kellers with news of the state payments while he was inside the jail arranging Kelley’s release. The state’s wrongful conviction compensation fund pays $80,000 for each year in prison, plus a matching annuity that provides annual payments. The Kellers’ 1992 trial made national news after three children accused them of participating in satanic rituals that included videotaped orgies, dismembered babies and tortured pets. No evidence of such activities was ever discovered, and the case against them collapsed about two decades later when the only physical evidence of abuse was acknowledged as a mistake by the examining physician. Freed on signature bonds in 2013, the Kellers launched an effort to clear their names. Hampton argued that the Kellers were the victims of a “satanic panic” that swept the nation in the early 1990s — fed in Austin by the combined efforts of inept therapists, gullible police and an investigation that spiraled out of control, eventually producing a suspect list of 26 ritual abusers, including an Austin police captain and many of the Kellers’ neighbors. Leading psychologists and criminology professors explained how improper interview techniques and subtle encouragement by therapists produced believable-but-false memories in the children who accused the Kellers of abuse. Travis County prosecutors, however, objected that the Kellers could not prove their innocence and continued to argue in court that Hampton’s piecemeal attack on the evidence lacked an ironclad alibi, DNA evidence or some other concrete proof that they were not guilty. But while the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned their convictions in 2015, its nine judges stopped short of declaring the couple innocent. The Kellers’ circumstances changed in June, when Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore filed court documents that declared the Kellers “actually innocent” under the law and dropped pending charges against them. Moore said that when she took office in January, prosecutors had already decided that the case couldn’t be tried again and should be dismissed, leaving her to decide how to resolve the matter. “By the end of my research and my review, it was clear to me what needed to be done, ” she said at the time. “In the end, it was my decision, and I made it.” Now adults, several of the children who accused the Kellers opposed the move, according to Moore and family members.
  • Judge: Racism behind Arizona ban on Mexican-American studies
    Judge: Racism behind Arizona ban on Mexican-American studies
    Racism was behind an Arizona ban on ethnic studies that shuttered a popular Mexican-American Studies program, a federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge A. Wallace Tashima found that the state enacted the ban with discriminatory intent. He had previously upheld most of the law in a civil lawsuit filed by students in the Tucson Unified School District. But a federal appeals court, while upholding most of his ruling, sent the case back to trial to determine if the ban was enacted with racist intent. The new trial was held in July. The law prohibits courses that promote resentment toward a race or a class of people or advocate ethnic solidarity instead of treating people as individuals. A portion of the law that banned courses designed primarily for students of a particular ethnic group was struck down. The state violated students' constitutional rights 'because both enactment and enforcement were motivated by racial animus,' Tashima said in the ruling Tuesday. However, Tashima said he doesn't know a remedy for the violation and has not issued a final judgment. Plaintiffs' attorneys hoped he would throw out the law, which was enacted in 2010, the same year Arizona approved its landmark immigration law known as SB1070. They have not responded to calls for comment Tuesday evening. Tashima was critical in his ruling of former state education leaders Tom Horne and John Huppenthal, who railed against the program and helped pass the law that ended it. 'Additional evidence shows that defendants were pursuing these discriminatory ends in order to make political gains. Horne and Huppenthal repeatedly pointed to their efforts against the MAS program in their respective 2011 political campaigns, including in speeches and radio advertisements. The issue was a political boon to the candidates,' Tashima wrote. Huppenthal said Tuesday he was not surprised by the ruling and said it was meaningless because the law is not likely to be enforced in the future. 'The concern about what was going on in those classes was very real,' Huppenthal said. His new concern 'would be if they crank up all that stuff of teaching students that Caucasians are oppressors of Hispanics,' Huppenthal said. The Tucson Unified School District dismantled its program in 2012 to avoid losing state funding. The district hasn't responded to questions from The Associated Press about whether it would revive the program if the law is thrown out. Horne, the former state attorney general and former leader of Arizona's public schools, testified in July that he was troubled by what he described as radical instructors teaching students to be disruptive. But he insisted he targeted all ethnic studies programs equally. Horned testified that battle against the program began in part after he visited a Tucson high school to watch an aide rebut prior statements by guest speaker Dolores Huerta, a well-known national labor and civil rights activist, that Republicans 'hate Latinos.' Some students taped their mouths and turned their back to Horne's aide, later walking out of the event with their fists in the air, 'which is a pretty extremist thing to do,' he said. Horne never visited a Mexican-American studies classroom. He drafted the law as superintendent of public schools and later defended it as state attorney general. Horne said of the ruling Tuesday that Tashima's decision promotes a program that 'divides students by race and promotes ethnic chauvinism.' 'I believe it is a fundamental American ideal that we are all individuals, entitled to be judged by our knowledge and character, and not by what race we happen to have been born into,' Horne said in a statement. The Tucson program began in 1998 and focused on Mexican-American history, literature and art in an effort to keep Mexican-American students in school and engaged. Students who participated outperformed their peers in grades and standardized tests, advocates said. The board of the Tucson school district officially dismantled the program in January 2012 to keep from losing state funding. By 2015, the Tucson district was expanding a 'culturally relevant' curriculum developed in the wake of a separate racial desegregation lawsuit. Those courses are now taught at all district high schools, Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said. He said the district worked with the Arizona Department of Education to ensure the courses don't violate the state law and are 'very scripted,' including offerings such as American history from an African-American perspective.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.