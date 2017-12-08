Couple lose 400 pounds together

It was New Year’s Day 2016, and Lexi and Danny Reed vowed they were going to lose weight.

>> Read more trending news

But unlike the many weight-loss resolutions that end almost before they begin, their effort continued throughout the year and longer with incredible results, seen on a viral Instagram account garnering national attention as they shed nearly 400 pounds as a couple.

“(We) were fed up with the life (we) were living,” Lexi Reed told ABC News. “I never expected to have such an impact. I just wanted to get healthy.”

Couple's inspiring weight loss story as they lose almost 400 pounds combined by eating healthy and hitting the gym! https://t.co/McnbNpbxys pic.twitter.com/QkhQz1oVQb — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 8, 2017

She had been overweight her whole life. She tried losing weight over the years but it would always come back. The couple, who had married in 2015, worried their unhealthy lifestyle would shorten their time together.

When the couple set out to lose weight, Lexi Reed weighed 485 pounds; her husband 281.

“I knew I could never be a mom at the size that I was, and that was one thing that motivated me,” she told Today.

They changed their eating and fitness habits and supported each other to meet their weight loss goals. They learned how to cook their own meals, instead of going out to eat, and started going to the gym.

Danny Reed went from a size 46 to 32. his wife went from a size 28 to 10.

“We just switched the fast food for healthy choices,” she told Today.

Danny Reed now weighs 191 pounds; his wife 182 pounds.

“There are no words to explain the feeling of saving your own life,” Lexi Reed told ABC News. “Going into 2018 I have nothing but a newfound happiness for this life I am living. I no longer am a prisoner in my own body and instead of just existing in my own life, I’m finally alive. Every day I wake up is a blessing.”