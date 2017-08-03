Listen Live
Couple invites Obamas to wedding, see the reply

Couple invites Obamas to wedding, see the reply
Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
File photo

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A bride and groom took a gamble when it came to their guest list, and it partially paid off.

Liz Whitlow sent a wedding invitation to Barack and Michelle Obama. The invite went out a few months ago, but Monday, she got a surprise in the mail: a congratulatory note from the former president and first lady, the “Today” show reported.

Her daughter, Brooke, posted the response to Twitter.

>> Read more trending news

Click here to see the Tweet. Warning it contains profanity.

This isn’t the first time a wedding surprise was connected to Barack and Michelle Obama.

The former president crashed a wedding in San Diego. He was at the hotel playing golf in 2015.

I can't believe it's been a YEAR since this happened! 😆😆😆😆 Jeff and I were chatting recently about the day we met President Obama and how crazy FUN it was! Over this past year, we've gotten so many questions from photographers about the whole experience - how we handled photographing the President, getting the images to go viral the next day, and how the exposure ultimately affected our business. In honor of the one-year anniversary of the day #POTUS crashed Brian and Stephanie's wedding, I wrote about the behind the scenes experience on our photographer bloggy-blog - what we did well, what we're totally proud of, and what we think we could have done better! Check out the article at the #linkinprofile! - E #tydreamies #tyweddings #POTUS

A post shared by The Youngrens (@theyoungrens) on

He also served as groomsman for a friend and former aide earlier this year.

