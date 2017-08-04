Couple holds ‘Beauty and the Beast’ wedding to enchant grandchildren

A Massachusetts couple are living a tale as old as time. Leni Sherman, 64, and Harvey Goldman, 70, were recently married. But it wasn’t a traditional ceremony for the couple. They decided to theme it in the style of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

The two were not looking to fall in love when they went to dinner to catch up. He had been divorced and she was a widow. But that fateful night they realized they belonged together, the “Today” show reported.

That was 10 years ago.

On July 30, the couple were married in a ceremony that was both casual and enchanting for their seven grandchildren.

Sherman dressed in a yellow gown fit for Belle, clutching a bouquet of red roses. Goldman wore a costume similar to the suit Beast wears in the famous dance scene from the animated movie. The bridal party, which was comprised of their children, their children’s spouses and grandchildren, was also dressed in the color scheme worn by the two main characters.

“We wanted to do something that was fun, particularly for our grandchildren and something completely different and nontraditional,” Sherman told the “Today” show. “We wanted to do something that was us, that showed our personality.”

Photographers from Thompson & Thompson Photography captured the magical images.

After the ceremony, the couple and their 115 guests filed in to watch a stage version that was playing at their venue, a local theater.

“We had a beautiful, magnificent day,” Sherman told “Today.” “We did this because we decided we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together. We wanted to have a happily ever after, and what fun to do it surrounded by all of our friends and family.

