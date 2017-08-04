MODESTO, Calif. - A California couple who was at the hospital having a baby last month captured video of two men trying to break into their home, footage that led to one arrest and the identification of a second suspect.
Jeremy and Esther Epps, of Modesto, were in the hospital with their 15-hour-old daughter on July 23 when their alarm company notified them that someone tried to break into their home. The Modesto Bee reported that the couple’s doorbell camera captured footage of two men kicking the door of the home, trying to get in.
When they could not gain access to the house, the men stole packages from the couple’s doorstep and fled, the Bee reported. The couple’s alarm system appeared to prevent the burglary.
Modesto police officials said that the couple turned their footage over to investigators, who were able to identify both men. An officer recognized one of the alleged burglars as a minor he’d recently had contact with, department officials said in a news release.
The second man was identified as Darvel Eugene Blackwell, a 35-year-old man on parole in Los Angeles. Police said Blackwell had recently been allowed to relocate to Stanislaus County.
Blackwell was taken into custody when he arrived Tuesday morning to check in with his parole officer. He has been charged with suspicion of attempted burglary, conspiracy and a parole violation, police said.
The minor suspect remained at large Friday, according to police.
Epps wrote on Facebook that the packages the burglars took contained baby items that he and his wife had ordered for their newborn daughter.
“MPD state(s) that the main reason they are able to pursue these individuals is due to our Ring doorbell getting solid footage of them stealing our packages, and the audio can be even made out to hearing them say, ‘Wanna break in?’" Epps wrote.
He said that both his wife and daughter were doing well. He also thanked the police, as well as the doorbell camera and security companies, for their work.
“An enormous thank you and debt of gratitude to Ring, Protection1 and Modesto PD for their unwavering diligence and persistence in helping keep Modesto safe,” Epps wrote.
