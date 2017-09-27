An Australian couple love Costco so much, they decided to tie the knot at at the wholesale grocery store.

>> Read more trending news

Sue Berkeley and now-husband Eli Bob of Sydney take several trips each week to Costco. When it came time to plan the wedding, the couple decided to host the event right inside the superstore.

A couple has become the first in Australia to wed inside a Costco store. #9News pic.twitter.com/dqsAQIB20V — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 23, 2017

“Where else can I get married to the one I love, in the place that I love, surrounded by the people I love?” Sue told News 9.

Costco agreed to host the event. It cost the couple less than $10 per guest with a total of 90 guests.

Sue walked in through the tire aisle in a purple dress. The couple exchanged vows in the food court as their guests watched. Afterwards, the couple served a meal of pizza, hot dogs, sandwiches and cake.

The couple’s family says they weren’t at all surprised by the couple’s choice of venue.

“She loves this place so much and she’s here all the time. It’s like a second home,” said Sue’s son, Josh.

Couple not the first to be married at Costco

Sue Berkeley and Eli Bob are not the first couple to be married inside a Costco. Robert and Meredith Bonilla said “I do” in the frozen food aisle of Costco in 2014 in Santa Maria, California. Instagram user isharbon posted photos and videos of the event, saying, “Only my Uncle Robert can get Costco to agree to have his wedding there! ”