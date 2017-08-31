Listen Live
Couple fulfills goal of visiting every Cracker Barrel in America
Close

Couple fulfills goal of visiting every Cracker Barrel in America

Couple's Goal to Visit Every Cracker Barrel Nears End

Couple fulfills goal of visiting every Cracker Barrel in America

By: Zuri Davis, Rare.us

TUALATIN, Ore. -  Ray Yoder celebrated his 81st birthday at a Cracker Barrel with his wife, Wilma, on Monday, but the couple had something even bigger to celebrate. The Goshen, Indiana, couple visited all 645 Cracker Barrels in America.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Couple's quest to visit every Cracker Barrel in America nears end

“Travel was in our blood and we’ve always liked it,” Ray said. “And, of course, the best place to eat was at Cracker Barrel. It took the boredom out of the highway to eat there because it was so much like home — we could order what we liked, and they always had what we liked.”

>> Read more trending news

The employees at the Tualatin, Oregon, Cracker Barrel helped make the visit special by giving customized aprons and forming a “clap tunnel” for the pair, cheering them on when they arrived. Cracker Barrel also gave the Yoders an all-expenses-paid trip to the Oregon location.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Cracker Barrel even made a video to commemorate the achievement:

>> Watch the video here

Ray and Wilma Yoder, both 81, visit their 645th Cracker Barrel store in Tualatin, Ore., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. The Indiana couple has traveled to every Cracker Barrel in the country over the past 40 years. (Anna Reed/Statesman-Journal via AP)
Close

Couple fulfills goal of visiting every Cracker Barrel in America

Photo Credit: Anna Reed/AP
Ray and Wilma Yoder, both 81, visit their 645th Cracker Barrel store in Tualatin, Ore., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. The Indiana couple has traveled to every Cracker Barrel in the country over the past 40 years. (Anna Reed/Statesman-Journal via AP)

Couple's quest to visit every Cracker Barrel in America nears end

News

  • Princess Diana's death: Prince William, Harry pay tribute to mother 20 years later
    Princess Diana's death: Prince William, Harry pay tribute to mother 20 years later
    Prince William and Prince Harry gathered Wednesday with several of the charities Princess Diana was a patron of ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death. >> Who was Princess Diana? A quick look for those too young to remember her life, legacy Aug. 31 marks the 20th anniversary since Princess Diana died tragically in a car accident in Paris, and in honor of her legacy, her sons hosted many of her favorite charities including Centerpoint, GOSH, The Leprosy Mission, National AIDS Trust, The Royal Marsden and The English National Ballet. The Duke of Cambridge, his wife, Duchess Catherine, and Prince Harry hosted the organizations as they walked the White Garden on a gloomy day in London. The royals also met with gardener Sean Harkin, who designed the display, and Graham Dillamore, who knew Princess Diana 30 years ago. >> On Rare.us: How Elton John played through Diana’s death — with a little help from Richard Branson The garden was created to “create peaceful and contemplative spaces where visitors can reflect.” >> Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death After the tour of the garden, Prince William and Prince Harry walked along the gates of Kensington Palace and viewed some of the tributes mourners left for their late mother. >> Read more trending news “The Duke and Prince Harry are grateful for the many flowers, letters and messages they have received about their Mother,” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter on their behalf.
  • Alabama-Florida St, Florida-Michigan highlight SEC schedule
    Alabama-Florida St, Florida-Michigan highlight SEC schedule
    GAME OF THE WEEK: No. 17 Florida vs. No. 11 Michigan. A lot of eyes will be on the Alabama-Florida State game — and rightfully so — but a better barometer of the SEC's overall strength this season could come when the Gators face the Wolverines in Arlington, Texas. The SEC has struggled to establish a second-tier of elite teams behind the Crimson Tide over the past few seasons. This year's preseason AP Top 25 has just one SEC team (No. 1 Alabama) in the top 10. If Florida can beat Michigan, it would go a long way toward pushing the Gators back into the national conversation. MATCHUP OF THE WEEK: Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley vs. Florida State cornerback Tarvarus McFadden: Assuming these guys line up against each other, this shapes up as the best individual matchup in a game featuring plenty of future NFL talent. McFadden was a first-team pick and Ridley was a second-team selection on the AP preseason All-America team . Through his first two college seasons, the 6-foot-1 Ridley already has 161 catches for 1,814 yards and 14 touchdowns. McFadden, who is 6-2, picked off eight passes last season to tie for the NCAA lead. Both Ridley and McFadden come from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 'We have a little bit of history,' McFadden said. 'We played against each other in 7-on-7s all the time. That's a big thing in high school. We're very familiar with each other, so it is going to be a great matchup.' NUMBERS GAME: No. 12 Auburn's Kamryn Pettway averaged 122.4 yards rushing per game last season, the most of any returning Football Bowl Subdivision player. ... Florida has won its last 27 season openers, the longest active streak of any FBS team. ... The SEC East went 0-3 last season against Georgia Tech, which opens the 2017 campaign against No. 25 Tennessee. Vanderbilt, Georgia and Kentucky all lost to the Yellow Jackets last season. ... Georgia's Nick Chubb has 3,424 career yards rushing to rank fifth among active FBS players. He trails Oregon's Royce Freeman (4,146), Northwestern's Justin Jackson (4,129), Western Michigan's Jarvion Franklin (3,639) and New Mexico State's Larry Rose III (3,618). ... Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald is one of three returning quarterbacks who had both 1,000 yards rushing and 2,000 yards passing last season. The others were Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville and South Florida's Quinton Flowers. UPSET WATCH: Ole Miss is a 23½-point favorite over South Alabama even after a tumultuous offseason that included losing coach Hugh Freeze in July. South Alabama has had recent success against the SEC, beating Mississippi State in the season opener last season. ... Vanderbilt is a 3 ½ point favorite over Middle Tennessee even though the Commodores are on the road and have lost their past five season openers. IMPACT PERFORMERS: Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks: This redshirt freshman won Florida's preseason quarterback competition and now has quite a challenge in front of him. The Gators have suspended 10 players for their game with Michigan. The list of suspended Gators includes their leading rusher (Jordan Scarlett) and top receiver (Antonio Callaway) from last season. Franks was named the starter for the Michigan game Wednesday after beating out junior Luke Del Rio and Notre Dame graduate transfer Malik Zaire. ___ AP Sports Writers Steve Megargee in Knoxville, Tennessee, and David Brandt in Jackson, Mississippi, contributed to this story. ___ More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .
  • Texas ban on 'sanctuary cities' temporarily blocked by judge
    Texas ban on 'sanctuary cities' temporarily blocked by judge
    A federal judge has temporarily blocked most of Texas' tough new 'sanctuary cities' law that would have let police officers ask people during routine stops whether they're in the U.S. legally and threatened sheriffs with jail time for not cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The law, known as Senate Bill 4, had been cheered by President Donald Trump's administration and was set to take effect Friday. It was widely viewed as the toughest immigration measure in the nation since Arizona passed what critics called a 'Show Me Your Papers' law in 2010, which was later partially struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling late Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia in San Antonio was handed down as anxieties about immigration enforcement in Texas have again flared in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey. Houston officials have sought to assure families fleeing the rising floodwaters in the nation's fourth-largest city that shelters would not ask for their immigration status. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo, an outspoken critic of the law, got word of the decision while standing inside a downtown convention center where about 10,000 people have sought shelter. He high-fived another officer. 'We needed a break. That's a break for us,' said Acevedo, whose department has conducted thousands of high-water rescues and lost one officer who died in floodwaters as he tried to drive to work. The measure sailed through the Republican-controlled Legislature despite months of protests and opposition from business groups, which worried that it could cause a labor-force shortage and send a negative economic message. Leading the lawsuit were Texas' largest cities— including Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin — in a state where the Hispanic population has grown at a pace three times that of whites since 2010. Garcia wrote in his 94-page ruling that Texas' law was pre-empted by existing federal statute and therefore unconstitutional. The judge noted that when it was being considered in public legislative hearings, only eight people testified in favor of it while 1,600 'showed up to oppose it.' He also wrote there 'is overwhelming evidence by local officials, including local law enforcement, that SB 4 will erode public trust and make many communities and neighborhoods less safe' while adding that 'localities will suffer adverse economic consequences which, in turn, will harm the state of Texas.' 'The court cannot and does not second guess the Legislature,' Garcia wrote. 'However, the state may not exercise its authority in a manner that violates the United States Constitution.' Garcia's order suspends the law's most contentious language while suggesting that even parts of the law that can go forward won't withstand further legal challenges. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed the law in May, said Texas would appeal immediately and expressed confidence that the state would eventually prevail. He also again took a swipe at the elected Democratic sheriff of Travis County, Sally Hernandez, who had announced on the day of Trump's inauguration that her Austin jails would no longer automatically honor all detainer requests made by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. 'Today's decision makes Texas' communities less safe. Because of this ruling, gang members and dangerous criminals, like those who have been released by the Travis County Sheriff, will be set free to prey upon our communities,' Abbott said in a statement. The U.S. Department of Justice, which has made 'sanctuary cities' a new priority under the Trump administration, had joined Texas is defending the law in court. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has threatened to pull federal money from jurisdictions that hinder communication between local police and immigration authorities and has praised Texas' law. The law had sought to fine law enforcement authorities who fail to honor federal requests to hold people jailed on offenses that aren't immigration related for possible deportation. It also would have ensured that police chiefs, sheriffs and constables could face removal from office and even criminal charges for failing to comply with such federal 'detainer' requests. Opponents of the law told Garcia that his ruling could determine if other states pursue copycat measures, while the Texas attorney general's office argued that the new law had fewer teeth than the Arizona measure. Since January, the bill has elevated political tensions in Texas, and it boiled over in May when Republican state Rep. Matt Rinaldi told Democrats he had called federal immigration agents to report protesters in the Capitol who he said were holding signs that said they were not legal citizens. A Democrat whose district is near the U.S.-Mexico border admitted confronting and pushing Rinaldi, who has acknowledged telling him that he would 'shoot him in self-defense.' ___ Associated Press writer Nomaan Merchant in Houston contributed to this report. ___ Follow Paul J. Weber on Twitter: www.twitter.com/pauljweber
  • Texas chemical plant poised to explode amid Harvey flooding
    Texas chemical plant poised to explode amid Harvey flooding
    A flooded chemical plant in a small town outside of Houston is poised to explode, a spokeswoman for the French company that owns the plant says, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear. The Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby, Texas, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Houston, lost power and its backup generators amid Harvey's dayslong deluge, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises. 'The fire will happen. It will resemble a gasoline fire. It will be explosive and intense in nature,' spokeswoman Janet Smith told The Associated Press late Wednesday. There was 'no way to prevent' the explosion, chief executive Rich Rowe said earlier Wednesday. Arkema manufactures organic peroxides, a family of compounds used for making everything from pharmaceuticals to construction materials. 'As the temperature rises, the natural state of these materials will decompose. A white smoke will result, and that will catch fire,' Smith said. 'So the fire is imminent. The question is when.' The company shut down the Crosby site before Harvey made landfall last week, but a crew of 11 had stayed behind. That group was removed and residents within 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) were told to evacuate Tuesday after the plant lost power. Harris County Fire Marshal spokeswoman Rachel Moreno said the 1.5-mile radius was developed in consultation with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other subject-matter experts. 'It's a concerning situation, yes,' Moreno said. 'But the facility is surrounded by water right now so we don't anticipate the fire going anywhere.' The plant falls along a stretch near Houston that features one of the largest concentrations of refineries, pipelines and chemical plants in the country. Arkema's plant is required to develop and submit a risk management plan to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, because it has large amounts of sulfur dioxide, a toxic chemical, and methylpropene, a flammable gas. The plans are supposed to detail the effects of a potential release, evaluate worst-case scenarios and explain a company's response. In its most recently available submission from 2014, Arkema said potentially 1.1 million residents could be impacted over a distance of 23 miles in a worse case, according to information compiled by a nonprofit group and posted on a website hosted by the Houston Chronicle. But, Arkema added, it was using 'multiple layers of preventative and mitigation measures' at the plant, including steps to reduce the amount of substances released, and that made the worst case 'very unlikely.' Daryl Roberts, the company's vice president of manufacturing, technology and regulatory services in the Americas, did not dispute that worst-case scenario but said that assumed all the controls in place failed and strong winds blew directly toward Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city. 'We have not modeled this exact scenario but we are very comfortable with this 1.5-mile radius,' Roberts told the AP. He added that it mostly resembled less serious scenarios that would affect a half-mile radius and a few dozen people. Roberts said the vessels containing the organic peroxide are equipped with controls to slow the release of chemicals. Because of the water, he said, the chemicals will quickly vaporize, reducing the size and scope of the fire. ___ Associated Press writer Claudia Lauer in Dallas contributed to this report.
  • AP Explains: Harvey shows strain on flood insurance program
    AP Explains: Harvey shows strain on flood insurance program
    The massive flooding Harvey has caused in Texas and Louisiana comes as Congress weighs renewing a federal flood insurance program that continually pays out more than it takes in through premiums, potentially leaving taxpayers on the hook for $24.6 billion and counting. The National Flood Insurance Program expires Sept. 30. Congress is likely to reauthorize the program before then because failure to do so would disrupt coastal real estate markets. If the program expires, current policies would remain in effect, but no new policies could be issued. The question for lawmakers when they return from the August recess next week is whether to pass a short-term extension that keeps the program running largely as is for the next few months or pass a long-term extension that makes more drastic changes and puts the program on firmer financial footing. Here's a look at the program and how some lawmakers are looking to change it. ___ HOW DID THE PROGRAM START? Congress created the National Flood Insurance Program in 1968 to reduce the growing expense the federal government assumed after natural disasters to help repair damaged homes and businesses. One of the key goals of the program was to get cities and counties to reduce the risk of flooding and better protect buildings from flood waters. If the communities agree to undertake such steps and join the program, their residents and businesses can then purchase federal flood insurance to protect themselves from losses. When communities don't participate, it means their residents and business owners cannot buy federal flood insurance and are thus ineligible for a federally backed loan. ___ WHO GETS COVERAGE THROUGH THE NATIONAL FLOOD INSURANCE PROGRAM? Homeowners who live in areas that have a 1 percent chance of being inundated by flood waters in any given year must purchase flood insurance as a condition of having a federally backed mortgage. About 5 million policies are in effect for individuals and businesses. The policies generate about $3.3 billion in premiums annually. Still, studies have shown that many Americans living in these particularly vulnerable flood zones bypass the requirement to buy flood insurance. A 2006 government study found that compliance was lowest in the Midwest and highest in the West. ___ WHERE IS THE PROGRAM WORKING WELL? The Federal Emergency Management Agency estimates that the flood-control efforts communities have undertaken as a result of their participation in the program prevents nearly $1.9 billion in flood losses annually. ___ WHERE IS THE PROGRAM NOT WORKING? A program that is supposed to pay for itself is clearly not doing so. A spending bill enacted after Superstorm Sandy authorized the program to borrow up to $30.4 billion. The damage from Harvey will potentially lead FEMA to hit that borrowing level. If it does, FEMA would eventually need authorization from Congress before borrowing any more money to pay out claims. The growing debt level is why lawmakers such as Rep. Jeb Hensarling, the Republican chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, say the program is unsustainable. Hensarling calls Harvey a 'wake-up call' that an overhaul is needed to stave off a taxpayer bailout. Still, it's a difficult balance. If premiums rise too much to make the program self-sustainable, it discourages people from living and opening businesses in the more flood-prone regions of the country. ___ WHAT CHANGES ARE BEING CONSIDERED BY CONGRESS? Hensarling's committee has already passed a series of bills that would increase premiums by 8 percent annually for certain policies instead of the current 5 percent, among other changes. The panel has since reined that in to a 6.5 percent increase, a move that helped attract support from influential trade groups representing home builders and real estate agents. The House legislation would require FEMA to raise collection rates for a reserve fund by 1 percent each year to help pay future claims. The legislation also seeks to boost the private flood insurance marketplace, clarifying that flood insurance policies written by private carriers satisfy the mandatory purchase requirements that come with obtaining a federally-backed mortgage. Hensarling said he believes more flood insurance offerings from private companies would bring about the kind of competition that could make policies more affordable. The top Democrat on the committee, California Rep. Maxine Waters, said that the fee and premium increases being pursued were still too much in her view and she encouraged House colleagues to 'consider the thoughtful, bipartisan process in the Senate as an alternative to this anti-homeowner bill.' There are competing bills in the Senate, with one bipartisan measure capping premium fee increases at 10 percent.
  • US clears breakthrough gene therapy for childhood leukemia
    US clears breakthrough gene therapy for childhood leukemia
    U.S. health officials have approved a breakthrough treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia. The Food and Drug Administration calls the approval historic, the first gene therapy to hit the U.S. market. Made from scratch for every patient, it's one of a wave of 'living drugs' under development to fight additional blood cancers and other tumors, too. Novartis Pharmaceuticals has set the price for its one-time infusion of so-called 'CAR-T cells' at $475,000, but says there would be no charge for patients who didn't show a response within a month.
