Couple claims to see Jesus in their baby’s sonogram

An expecting couple found comfort after they say they spotted a Jesus figure in their baby’s sonogram.

Alicia Zeek and Zac Smith, of Pennsylvania, say they see Jesus wearing a crown and robe looking at their daughter Briella, according to WPMT.

“When I seen it, it almost brought tears to my eyes ... I was speechless. I just couldn't believe it,” Smith told WPMT.

The couple said they aren’t religious but found the “spiritual sonogram” reassuring since Zeek’s first two children were born with defects. Her first daughter had two thumbs on one hand, and her son was born with a cleft lip and palate, WPMT reported.

Briella is healthy, according to doctors, and for that Smith told WPMT he looks at “the angel or God or Jesus, however you want to propose it,” as his blessing.

Social media users joked that the spot on the sonogram image looked like something or someone else.

