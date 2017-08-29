Listen Live
Couple caught on golf course in unusual position, and they weren't playing golf
Couple caught on golf course in unusual position, and they weren’t playing golf

Couple caught on golf course in unusual position, and they weren’t playing golf
Couple caught on golf course in unusual position, and they weren’t playing golf

By: WSOCTV.com

TEGA CAY, S.C. -  A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.

Police in Tega Cay, which is part of the Charlotte, North Carolina metro area, received a call from a resident shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The caller reported seeing  saying two people on the eighth fairway of a local golf course, and they weren’t playing golf.

The resident told officers he thought there may have been a medical situation, but after looking through his binoculars, he saw the two people engaged in a sex act, according to a police report.

Two more witnesses told police they saw the couple from the tee box, but initially thought the pair was a deer on the fairway.

Police said 19-year-old woman and 24-year-old man are now facing indecent exposure charges.

News

  • Cop seen punching man had past complaints, little discipline
    Cop seen punching man had past complaints, little discipline
    A white police officer seen on video punching a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop has received multiple complaints about his behavior during his three years in the police department. According to documents obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request, Officer Michael Amiott received four letters of reprimand and one formal citizen complaint as a Euclid officer but was never disciplined beyond written citations. He was cited for pistol-whipping a driver with a handgun, mishandling evidence, losing his temper in front of his commanding officer and being involved in two crashes in police vehicles. Some Euclid residents stepped forward last week to express concern about Amiott's previous conduct. Euclid police hired Amiott in 2014 after he resigned from his previous position in Mentor, east of Cleveland. Euclid police spokesman Lt. Mitch Houser and Euclid police union president Dave Trend did not return calls and messages seeking comment. The Euclid mayor's office declined to comment, citing a pending investigation. No one answered at two phone numbers listed for Amiott. Amiott has been suspended without pay for 15 days after the violent arrest of Richard Hubbard III that was captured on video Aug. 12. Police dashcam video shows Amiott ordering Hubbard to 'face away' after Hubbard steps out of his car and then within seconds wrestling Hubbard to the ground. Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O'Malley said his office has conferred with the U.S. attorney's office and is investigating Amiott. Amiott first became a full-time police officer in July 2013 in Mentor. He's a nephew of Richard Amiott, a former Mentor police chief who died in May. Michael Amiott was allowed to resign rather than be fired in April 2014 for lying to other officers about why he stopped a man for a suspended license. Euclid police hired Amiott five months later. Houser said the Euclid police chief at the time, now retired, was aware of Amiott's forced resignation when he hired him. The cellphone video of Hubbard's arrest was viewed more than 7 million times on Facebook. It sparked outrage across the country and has inflamed racial tensions in Euclid. Angry residents confronted Euclid's mayor and police chief at a City Council meeting last week. Here are some recent incidents that have provoked controversy about Amiott's conduct, detailed in police reports and footage obtained by the AP: ___ YOUTH SOCCER COACH PEPPER SPRAY Shawn George, 25, a Euclid soccer coach, was arrested by Amiott on July 31 after asking questions while Amiott and two other officers were patting down and handcuffing juveniles. The officers were responding to a call reporting a juvenile with a gun at a playground. They patted down two black juveniles and handcuffed one white juvenile who had a backpack containing a BB gun. George confronted officers while they were detaining the juveniles and called a lawyer, the report said. George was ordered to leave multiple times but refused, prompting Amiott to try to handcuff George. When George tried to livestream the arrest with his cellphone, Amiott tossed George to the ground and pepper sprayed him several times. 'I thought I was going to die that day,' George told WKYC. 'I was treated like I was a career criminal.' George, who's black, was bruised during his arrest and charged with obstruction and resisting arrest. He declined to comment when approached by the AP. He's due in court Sept. 7 for a pretrial hearing. No formal complaints or citations were filed against Amiott over the incident. ___ LIBRARY ARREST Amiott confronted a black 16-year-old girl and two other juveniles entering a public library around 3:30 p.m. on April 13, telling them they were barred from entering without an adult until 4:30 p.m. According to Amiott's police report, they started horsing around by the library until he came out to order them to leave. The 16-year-old yelled at him, using a curse word, leading Amiott to take her to an office to write her up for disorderly conduct. The girl pulled away and told Amiott to get off her, the report said. Amiott handcuffed the girl and took her inside to search for identification and weapons. When Amiott tried to open her bag, the girl refused. 'You're not touching my bag,' the girl told Amiott, as shown on a bodycam video. Amiott then grabbed her and pulled her to the ground. The video shows Amiott pressing his knee into the girl's back as she lies face down on the floor, crying. The girl was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Her mother criticized Amiott in comments to WKYC but declined to comment when contacted by the AP. Juvenile court records in Ohio are sealed from public view. No formal complaints or citations were filed against Amiott over the incident. ___ CITIZEN COMPLAINT On April 1, Amiott pulled over a man driving to a paint store, swore at him, slammed a car door on his leg, and threatened to pepper spray and jail him, according to a citizen complaint filed in April. Christopher Spencer's complaint was ruled 'not sustained' by Euclid police. Chief Scott Meyer said there was no evidence to prove or disprove Spencer's claim and advised him to keep a 'cool head' during police encounters. Amiott charged Spencer with having an obstructed windshield. The charges were later dropped. A man at an address listed for Spencer declined to comment.
  • Suspects steal over $50K from businessman in matter of seconds
    Suspects steal over $50K from businessman in matter of seconds
    While inside a Raceway gas station in Stockbridge, a local businessman had almost $52,000 stolen from him in a matter of seconds.  Major Hillard M. Ireland, with the Henry County Police Department, says even detectives were surprised at how fast this car break-in happened.  “We actually had to slow the video down to actually try to see what the suspect was doing,” Ireland tells WSB’s Veronica Waters.  With an item he had in his hand, one of the suspects broke the window of the victim’s car “with somewhat of an ease” and was gone in less than three seconds, Ireland says.  The victim of the robbery manages several businesses in the area, according to Ireland. “I’m pretty sure those businesses are hurting right now. Fifty-two thousand dollars is a lot of money.”  The suspect driving the van, wearing a Levis t-shirt, was caught on video at several banking institutions following the victim.  Anyone with information about the incident or identification of the suspects, is asked to please contact Henry County Police Department at 770-288-8200 or 770-957-9121.
  • Meteorologists gave early warning of Harvey's killer floods
    Meteorologists gave early warning of Harvey's killer floods
    Although some officials may say that Hurricane Harvey was worse than expected, the National Hurricane Center was warning about catastrophic flooding about 30 hours before the first rain drops fell. 'This is probably the best forecast slow moving disaster flood event,' said meteorologist Ryan Maue with the private WeatherBell Analytics. 'I don't know how we could have done any better.' Here's a timeline of warnings from the National Hurricane Center: — The first notice was a bulletin issued by the National Hurricane Center at 10 a.m. CDT Wednesday, Aug. 23, posting hurricane and storm watches for the Texas coast. That alert stated 'Rainfall from Harvey could cause life-threatening flooding,' forecasting 10 to 15 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 20 inches 'over the middle and upper Texas coast and southwest Louisiana through next Tuesday.' — Harvey is upgraded from a tropical depression to a tropical storm at 11 p.m. CDT Wednesday. —The hurricane center increased the maximum rainfall it mentioned to 25 inches its 4 a.m. CDT Thursday advisory. — At 10 am CDT Thursday, the hurricane center forecast that Harvey would be a major hurricane with 115 mph winds when it approaches the middle Texas coast, warning in capital letters: 'LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND FRESHWATER FLOODING EXPECTED.' The rainfall forecast was increased to 12 to 20 inches of rain with isolated spots getting 30 inches through Wednesday. —At noon CDT Thursday, Harvey was upgraded to a hurricane. —At 1 p.m. CDT Thursday, the hurricane center's advisories became more urgent and pleading: 'HARVEY RAPIDLY INTENSIFYING. PREPARATIONS ALONG THE MIDDLE TEXAS COAST SHOULD BE RUSHED TO COMPLETION TODAY.' The center forecast said Harvey would reach winds of 125 mph. —At 4 p.m. CDT Thursday, the hurricane center started warning of 'life-threatening and devastating flooding.' The rainfall forecast was increased to 15 to 25 inches with some spots hitting 35 inches. —At 7 a.m. CDT Friday, the hurricane center's advisory told people to rush their preparations to complete them by the morning as conditions would deteriorate through the day. —At 10 a.m. CDT Friday, Harvey's outer rain bands started swiping the coast and the hurricane center started warning of 'catastrophic flooding expected across portions of southern and southeastern Texas.' —Tropical storm force winds reached Corpus Christi by noon CDT Friday. — At 1 p.m. CDT Friday, the hurricane center warned that water levels were rising along the Texas coast. —Harvey became a major hurricane, a category 3 storm with 120 mph winds, at 2 pm CDT Friday. — The hurricane center upped its rainfall predictions to 15 to 30 inches with isolated spots hitting 40 inches in its 4 p.m. CDT update, repeatedly warning of 'catastrophic flooding.' —Harvey intensified to a Category 4 hurricane at 6 p.m. CDT Friday, with 130 mph winds. And the first hurricane-force winds were reaching land. — Harvey made landfall at 10 p.m. CDT Friday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph, coming ashore between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas. Again, the hurricane center reminded people that 'catastrophic flooding' was expected. —All day Saturday, the hurricane center repeated warnings about catastrophic flooding and forecasting rain hitting 40 inches in spots. However at 4 p.m. CDT, the center lowered the general rainfall forecast to 15 to 25 inches with spots reaching 40 inches. —The Hurricane Center increased its upper forecast for rain at 10 a.m. CDT Sunday, saying that some spots around Houston and Galveston could hit around 50 inches.
  • ATLANTA MAYOR: New poll shows tight race for 2nd behind Mary Norwood
    ATLANTA MAYOR: New poll shows tight race for 2nd behind Mary Norwood
    More than a dozen people are in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. And while an exclusive WSB-TV, Landmark Communications poll shows one candidate with an early lead, there’s a close fight for second and a lot of undecided voters. Our poll of 500 likely voters in the November election were asked, “If the election for Mayor of Atlanta were held today – for whom would you vote?” NOTE: There are 13 candidates on the ballot. Our poll named the top eight. Mary Norwood is leading the group with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates --  Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion. 'Mary Norwood is leading overall and is doing pretty well with all of the demographics. But she is not anywhere close to a majority,' said pollster Mark Rountree. CLICK HERE to see the entire poll. In a similar poll conducted earlier this year by WSB-TV and Landmark Communications, Norwood ran away with 28.6 percent of the vote. So since then, she’s down more than 3 percent. In addition, she was the only candidate with double-digit percent of the vote. Now there are three others.
  • Falcons' Quinn bracing for massive round of roster cuts
    Falcons' Quinn bracing for massive round of roster cuts
    Cut-down day is no fun for Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn. This year, the cuts will be especially brutal. Instead of spreading the decisions over two deadlines as in previous years, NFL coaches and general managers must cut rosters from 90 to 53 players by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Quinn said Tuesday he and his staff poured over 'all our tapes' on Monday night, studying each Atlanta player whose job is on the line. Some decisions could hinge on Thursday night's final preseason game against Jacksonville. Some starters may not play as the focus will be on backups competing for roster spots. The Falcons also will keep 11 on their practice squad, including an international player exemption for tight end Alex Gray, from London. 'We're just trying to be thorough and trying to make sure we make the best decisions we can,' Quinn said. He said cutting players is 'not one of the favorite parts' of his job. The Falcons' cuts could come on Friday. Quinn listed the secondary, linebacker, defensive end, offensive guard and wide receiver as among the areas where roster spots are on the line. The Falcons also must make a decision on cornerback Jalen Collins , who is suspended for the first 10 games of the season. It is his second suspension for a violation of the league's policy on performance enhancers. Ben Garland and Wes Schweitzer are competing for the starting job at right guard. There are other less-publicized battles for backup jobs. 'This is tough because there are some guys who are really battling for it,' Quinn said. 'We are fortunate we have a few positions with guys that are really in that spot.' Injuries can impact decisions. Offensive tackle Austin Pasztor, who has a pectoral injury, won't play against Jacksonville. Quinn also said he hopes Pasztor will be cleared for team activities next week, a possible indicator Pasztor will make the team as a backup over Kevin Graf, who is out with an ankle injury. Rookie running back Brian Hill, a fifth-round pick from Wyoming, won't play against the Jaguars after leaving last week's loss to Arizona with an ankle injury. The injury could be devastating to Hill's hopes of beating out Terron Ward as the team's third running back behind Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Quinn likes Hill's work on special teams , so it's possible the team could keep four running backs. Freeman was cleared from his concussion protocol after participating only in individual drills on Monday. He wore a black non-contact jersey on Tuesday but otherwise had no limitations. Freeman, who spent two weeks in the concussion protocol, will not play against Jacksonville. Barring a setback, he should be ready for the team's first regular-season game at Chicago on Sept. 10. Quarterback Matt Ryan said having Freeman back in practice gave the team a boost. 'Anytime you get him back on the field and back to work, it's a good thing,' Ryan said. 'I think he's done a good job all through training camp. He had some time to sit out but he looks pretty good coming back. I'm sure he'll be ready to go once we roll around to week one.' NOTES: The team waived WR Bra'Lon Cherry and signed DL A.J. Jefferson, a rookie from Mississippi State who was waived by the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 23. ... Ryan is friends with Lions QB Matthew Stafford, who agreed to a $135 million extension on Monday. Quinn joked that Stafford's deal should be good news for Ryan when the two spend time together in the offseason. 'I would say Matt Ryan would have less greens fees to pay, less vacation dinners to buy,' Quinn said. Greens fees should not be an issue for Ryan, whose six-year, $103.75 million contract signed in 2013 runs through 2018. He could be in line for an extension after this season. ___ More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • Florida State, safety Derwin James set to challenge Alabama
    Florida State, safety Derwin James set to challenge Alabama
    Many things have changed for third-ranked Florida State since Derwin James last played in a game. What hasn't changed is the sophomore safety's ability. James missed most of last season with a knee injury and now has a chip on his shoulder. He is still considered not only the team's best defender, but one of the best in the nation. He'll get a chance to prove it when the No. 3 Seminoles take on top-ranked Alabama Saturday in Atlanta. James took part in spring practices after tearing the meniscus in his left knee last September during the second half against Charleston Southern. The 6-foot-3, 211 pound Haines City, Florida native said he hasn't had any problems with the knee. The only problem James has had is keeping his emotions in check. 'I'm anxious to get out there for the first game I still feel like I have something to prove,' he said. James played in only two games last season, but had an impact in both. He had eight tackles and an interception in the win over Ole Miss . After he was sidelined, the Seminoles dropped two of their next three games and were ranked last among Power Five conference teams in pass defense. The defense improved during the second half of last season and comes into this year with plenty of experience. Florida State was the only school to have two players on The Associated Press Preseason All-America first team defense: James and cornerback Tarvarus McFadden. Alabama coach Nick Saban said that James is every bit as good as anyone they have faced in his 11 years at the school. 'This guy's just a very aggressive player. He's got good ball skills. He's a good tackler. Good blitzer. Just all around a really, really good football player,' Saban said. 'I think when you have good safeties, they can minimize the big plays that you ever give up because a lot of times they're ready to stop the ball when it breaks the line of scrimmage. He's certainly good at doing that.' James said his biggest takeaway from spending last year on the sidelines was getting a better understanding of the game. Now, he believes he can watch film from a coaches' standpoint and has a better grasp on his — and other players' — responsibilities. 'When the coach is getting on you it's because of a reason. It's because of something that you see, that they see,' he said. 'I didn't get that at first coming in, but now I understand why the coaches are on me so hard.' Despite limited action last year, James comes into the season hailed as the best defensive player in college football by a couple of national publications. James is expected to be even better than he was as in 2015 when he started eight games as a freshman and was second on the team in tackles with 91, including 9.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks. James has drawn comparisons to former Michigan standout Jabrill Peppers because of his versatility. Besides lining up at safety, James has played end in certain pass-rushing situations. He also occasionally is used as a linebacker or a corner against a slot receiver. Besides playing defense, James is expected to see time at punt returner and could even see a couple plays on offense at receiver. But he'll likely be needed to make his biggest impact vs. the Crimson Tide on defense. Florida State has struggled against dual-threat quarterbacks the past couple seasons, but James thinks his return and that the unit has a better understanding of the scheme should help against Alabama and Jalen Hurts. Last season Hurts accounted for 3,734 yards of total offense and 36 touchdowns. He also had one game where he threw for over 300 yards and rushed for over 100. Hurts said FSU's defense reminds him a lot of Alabama's. 'They're fast, physical, a lot of range, tall. We're up for a challenge,' Hurts said. 'It is going to come down to who executes the best.' Despite the fanfare this opener is receiving — it is the first-ever opening week matchup of preseason top-3 teams since the AP started selecting them in 1950 — James is trying to focus on the entire season and trying to get the Seminoles back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014. 'It's great to have those things, but I feel like I haven't reached my full potential yet,' James said. 'I'm just trying to make a name for myself. I want to live off my own legacy. I don't mind being compared to somebody but I really want to create my own legacy so that one day kids can say, 'I want to be like Derwin James.'' ___ AP Sports Writer John Zenor in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, contributed to this story. ___ More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 ___ Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/joereedy
