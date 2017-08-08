Listen Live
heavy-rain-night
75°
H 77
L 69

!
Traffic
BREAKING:

Glenn Campbell dead at 81

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night
75°
Showers
H 77° L 69°
  • heavy-rain-night
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Showers. H 77° L 69°
  • rain-day
    77°
    Today
    Showers. H 77° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    80°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 80° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Could pilotless planes be the future of aviation?
Close

Could pilotless planes be the future of aviation?

Could Pilotless Planes Be The Future Of Aviation?

Could pilotless planes be the future of aviation?

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Autopilot could take on a whole new meaning.

A report recently released by UBS claims that by removing pilots from the cockpit and replacing them with technology would save aviation companies $35 billion a year, WABC reported.

>> Read more trending news 

But will passengers fly with no pilot on board, and the plane being remotely controlled from the ground?

The report said not many would, with only 17 percent saying they would step on a plane with no one on board to fly it.

Experts said that cargo planes would be the first to try the tech, with commercial plains being the last.

The tech could be developed for remote-controlled planes and could be debuted by 2025, CNN reported.

Pilots, CNN pointed out, fly planes on manual controls for a few minutes out of each flight, using on-board computers to land and navigate, but they’re constantly monitoring the systems and speaking with air traffic control.

Related

File photo
Close

Could pilotless planes be the future of aviation?

Photo Credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
File photo

‘Driverless’ van spotted outside of D.C., but was it really driverless? Nope
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Rate of people bumped from flights plummets in wake of United incident
    Rate of people bumped from flights plummets in wake of United incident
    The number of passengers bumped from flights in the United States has dropped to historic lows, the federal government announced Tuesday. >> Read more trending news The report, issued monthly by the U.S. Department of Transportation, is the first to include data for the second quarter of this year -- the timeframe when a passenger on a United Airlines flight was injured as he was dragged from his seat after he refused to voluntarily leave the plane to make room for a United employee. The incident drew attention to the common airline practice of “overbooking” flights and led United and two other major carriers to change their policies on how passengers are involuntarily denied boarding on flights. >> Related: Delta will pay passengers up to $10K to give up seats Of the 12 major U.S. air carriers that report statistics on the bumping of passengers, the DOT said the numbers dropped for the first half of this year from the same time in 2016, with a rate of .52 per 10,000 passengers bumped. The rate goes even lower for this year’s second quarter: .44 per 10,000 passengers. Both marked the lowest rates seen since 1995. Following the early April incident at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, in which video of the passenger being roughly removed from the aircraft went viral, there was an outcry from consumer advocates who charged that United and O’Hare were acting improperly. It also prompted a lawsuit from the passenger in question, who suffered a concussion and broken nose, along with the loss of two of his front teeth, The Washington Post reported. United CEO Oscar Munoz apologized soon after on “Good Morning America.” “This will never happen again,” he told the show’s hosts. In May, Munoz and executives for Alaska, Southwest and American airlines testified before the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee as lawmakers called for swift changes to overbooking and airline customer-service issues. >> Related: Low-cost airline considers replacing seats with standing space “This committee and the Congress do not want half-measures or temporary fixes,” committee chair Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., said in his opening remarks. “This issue is not going away. We are not going away, we will hold you accountable and we expect real results.” Since the incident, United announced it was changing its bumping policy, increasing the maximum amount travelers may be paid for volunteering to be bumped from a flight to $10,000. Delta Air Lines matched that amount. American Airlines, meanwhile, issued a pledge that once a passenger boards a plane, that person will not be removed to free up a seat for someone else. “We all know that when airlines overbook, they offer passengers incentives to volunteer to give up their seats; United should never have escalated the situation and should have offered sufficient incentives to avoid this terrible outcome,” National Consumers League executive director Sally Greenberg said in an April news release. “The fact that United can get away with this underscores just how few rights consumers have the minute they step into an airport. If the Department of Transportation won’t hold the airlines to account for these practices, then Congress needs to step in and fix the problem.” The DOT since has launched a website where travelers can report issues including tarmac and flight delays, and discrimination. The “Got Flights? Know Your Rights” page also includes information on what customers are entitled to when buying a plane ticket. Flight delays, cancellations and discrimination The report issued Tuesday also contained detailed statistics for flight cancellations and delays, on-time performance and other common passenger issues, such as: On-time performance: The 12 reporting U.S. carriers posted an on-time arrival rate of 76.2 percent in June 2017, down from 78 percent in June 2016 and 79.1 percent in May. Cancellations: About 1 percent of scheduled domestic flights were canceled in June 2017, up from 0.8 percent in May. Tarmac delays: In June, airlines reported six tarmac delays of more than three hours on domestic flights, compared to 27 delays in May. In June, airlines also reported two tarmac delays of more than four hours on international flights compared to no such tarmac delays in May. Chronically delayed flights: At the end of June, there were three regularly scheduled flights that were chronically delayed — more than 30 minutes late more than 50 percent of the time — for four consecutive months. There were an additional 12 regularly scheduled flights that were chronically delayed for three consecutive months and an additional 83 regularly scheduled flights that were chronically delayed for two consecutive months. Causes of flight delays: In June, 23.76 percent of flights were delayed: about 7 percent by aviation system issues; nearly 9 percent by late-arriving aircraft; just under 6 percent by factors within the airline’s control, such as maintenance or crew problems; less than 1 percent by extreme weather; and .04 percent for security reasons. In addition, 1.09 percent of flights were canceled and 0.26 percent were diverted. According to the DOT, weather plays a role both in extreme-weather delays and aviation-system delays. Incidents involving animals: In June, there were three incidents involving the death, injury or loss of an animal while traveling by air, down from the six reports filed in June of last year, but up from the one report filed in May. June’s incidents involved the death of one animal and injuries to two other animals. Complaints about airline service: DOT received 1,605 complaints about airline service from consumers in June, up almost 8 percent from the total of 1,490 filed in the same month last year, but down nearly 10 percent from the 1,779 received in May. From January to June, the DOT received 9,026 consumer complaints, up almost 8 percent from the total of 8,375 received during the first six months of 2016. Complaints about treatment of disabled passengers: The DOT received 77 disability-related complaints in June, down from both the 82 complaints received in June 2016 and the 78 received in May. Complaints about discrimination: In June, the DOT received three complaints alleging discrimination — all regarding race. This is a drop from six discrimination complaints in June of last year and nine complaints in May. For the first six months of this year, the DOT received 44 discrimination complaints: 29 complaints regarding race, two complaints regarding ancestry/ethnicity, four complaints regarding national origin, two complaints regarding color, two complaints regarding religion, four complaints regarding sex and one complaint categorized as “other.”
  • Trump gets briefing on opioid drug epidemic
    Trump gets briefing on opioid drug epidemic
    President Donald Trump is attending a briefing on the country's opioid drug epidemic during his break from Washington. The session is being held at Trump's private golf course in central New Jersey, where the president is on a 17-day 'working vacation.' Speaking before the briefing, Trump said, 'Nobody is safe from this epidemic.' Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser Jared Kushner and first lady Melania Trump are among the attendees. Trump's drug commission recently called on him to declare a national emergency to deal with the opioid crisis. An initial report from the commission says the approximately 142 deaths each day from drug overdoses mean the death toll is 'equal to September 11th every three weeks.
  • Broadway singer, actress Barbara Cook dies at 89
    Broadway singer, actress Barbara Cook dies at 89
    Barbara Cook, one of Broadway’s leading ingenues and cabaret performers, has passed away in her Manhattan home, her representative said Tuesday. She was 89. >> Read more trending news Amanda Kaus told WNBC that Cook died of respiratory failure. Cook was the star of several Broadway musicals, including “The Music Man,” “She Loves Me” and “Candide.”  The New York Post reported that her Broadway career sadly ended in the early 1970s, when she began struggling with depression, alcoholism and weight gain. In the 80s, Cook reinvented herself and made a comeback in her role as Sally in the concert version of Stephen Sondheim’s “Follies.” Her career spanned nearly six decades. Friends and fans took to social media to mourn the star: ﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Man faces deportation after leaving puppy in hot car, police say
    Man faces deportation after leaving puppy in hot car, police say
    A man could be forced to leave the country after police say he left his puppy in a hot car. The puppy was spotted panting in the back seat of a SUV in Lawrencilleville Sunday night. A witness said it had been in there for at least a half hour and was struggling. It was about 82 degrees outside. TRENDING STORIES: Man dies hours after suffering single punch during fight, police say Deputies say baby found injured, father dead following standoff Boy with special needs, 9, mistakenly dropped off at home Police broke open the window and saved the dog but they didn’t have to look far for the owner. How authorities were able to catch up with the owner, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. The puppy remains at Gwinnett County Animal Control for the time being.
  • Trump vows to meet threats from North Korea with “fire and fury”
    Trump vows to meet threats from North Korea with “fire and fury”
    With new reports that North Korea has figured out how to make nuclear weapons small enough to fit on a missile, President Donald Trump warned the Pyongyang regime on Tuesday that any effort to threaten or attack the United States would be met with a decisive U.S. military response. “As I said, they will be met with fire, fury and frankly, power – the likes of which the world has never seen before,” Mr. Trump told reporters during a photo op at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course. “He has been very threatening,” the President said of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, hours after the leak of a Defense Intelligence Agency assessment to the Washington Post, which concluded that North Korea had figured out how to miniaturize nuclear weapons, and place them on a missile. President Trump: If North Korea makes any more threats to the U.S., 'they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen' pic.twitter.com/8dQed79L1W — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 8, 2017 The remarks came as Mr. Trump met with top administration officials on ways to rein in the opioid crisis, as Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price was briefing the President. Opioids are a 'tremendous problem in our country and we are going to get it taken care of as well as it can be taken care of,' Trump says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 8, 2017
  • Trump says North Korea will be met by 'fire, fury' if threats continue
    Trump says North Korea will be met by 'fire, fury' if threats continue
    President Donald Trump says that North Korea 'had best not make any more threats to the United States' or 'they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.' Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. 'They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatful - beyond a normal statement - and as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which the world has never seen before,' Trump said, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at an event this afternoon. BREAKING: Pres. Trump: 'North Korea best not make any more threats...they will be met with fire, fury.' https://t.co/WV3P9c460O pic.twitter.com/z9TXkUUQqH — ABC News (@ABC) August 8, 2017 A Japanese defense paper and a U.S. media report said Tuesday that North Korea may have successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles. That's a key benchmark in the country's attempt to become a full-fledged nuclear power. After many years of failure,countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2017 Washington's alarm over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's pursuit of a nuclear capability has intensified in the past month after the North conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles last month. ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this article.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.