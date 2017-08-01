Listen Live
National
Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman dies at 74
Close

Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman dies at 74

Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman dies at 74
(Jeffrey H. Brotman; file photo via Costco)

Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman dies at 74

By: KIRO7.com

Costco co-founder and retail legend Jeff Brotman died early Tuesday morning. He was 74

The Issaquah, Washington-based wholesale corporation released a statement on Tuesday making the announcing his death with “great sadness.”

“The thoughts of Costco’s board, management and employees are with Jeff’s wife and family,” the statement read.

Brotman was a founder and chairman of the board of the company from its inception until October 1993. In October 1993, Brotman became the vice chairman of the company, and he has served as chairman since December 1994.

News

  • Senate confirms Christopher Wray, attorney with Atlanta ties, as new FBI Director
    Senate confirms Christopher Wray, attorney with Atlanta ties, as new FBI Director
    President Donald Trump's choice to replace James Comey as head of the FBI has been confirmed by the U.S. Sunate Tuesday Christopher Wray, the former high-ranking official in President George W. Bush's Justice Department, who oversaw investigations into corporate fraud, is now the new FBI director. The 50-year-old Wray inherits the FBI at a particularly challenging time given Trump's firing of Comey, who was admired within the bureau. Wray has ties to the Atlanta area .  According to Wray’s biography on the King & Spalding website , he was a prosecutor in Atlanta, where, “he handled a wide variety of federal jury trials, grand jury investigations and appeals as lead counsel.” JUST IN: Senate overwhelmingly confirms Christopher Wray as the new FBI director, 92-5. https://t.co/PndLdxsHey pic.twitter.com/3kfD6JY6CY — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 1, 2017 Wray won unanimous support from the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, with Republicans and Democrats praising his promise never to let politics get in the way of the bureau's mission. 'Beyond credentials, I believe Mr. Wray has the right view of the job,' said Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. Wray replaces Comey, who was abruptly fired by Trump in May amid an investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump's campaign. The Judiciary panel is also investigating Russian interference. At his confirmation hearing, Wray told senators he 'sure as heck' would not offer a pledge of loyalty to the president. Asserting his independence, he said, 'My loyalty is to the Constitution and the rule of law. Those have been my guideposts throughout my career, and I will continue to adhere to them no matter the test.' Democrats said Wray has the qualifications and independence to lead the bureau. The top Democrat on the panel, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, said Wray 'has the strength and fortitude to stand up and do what it is right when tested.' She added: 'We need leaders with steel spines, not weak knees, and I am hopeful that Mr. Wray will be just such a leader.' Wray has worked on white-collar crime and regulatory cases as a partner at the King & Spalding law firm. From May 2001 to May 2005, he held various high-ranking positions in the Justice Department, rising to the head of the criminal division in September 2003. He also served as principal associate deputy attorney general. He was a federal prosecutor in the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Georgia from May 1997 to May 2001. Wray had represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the so-called Bridgegate scandal.
  • A calf born in Texas looks just like KISS frontman Gene Simmons
    A calf born in Texas looks just like KISS frontman Gene Simmons
    For years, KISS frontman Gene Simmons has been known for the distinctive black-and-white face paint he wears while performing. >> Read more trending news Genie, born in Texas last Friday, could be the musician’s long-lost sister — except for the fact that she’s a cow. Drew Taylor posted a picture of the cow, born on Heather Leonard Taccetta’s Kerrville ranch, on his business Facebook page on Saturday. “I didn’t realize how uncanny the comparison was until a friend put the two pictures side by side,” he said of Genie’s face next to Gene’s. “I said, ‘Can I have that picture? Can I use it?’” Simmons himself couldn’t believe it when he saw pictures of the calf. And this is one case of where being cute saves the day, because Genie will become the mascot of a steakhouse now, instead of someone’s dinner.
  • Runaway dog turns up eight years later to owner’s amazement
    Runaway dog turns up eight years later to owner’s amazement
    A Florida woman thought her dog was gone for good when it ran away eight years ago, but then she got a phone call that she’ll never forget.  >> Read more trending news On June 30 around 3 a.m., a Lee County animal control officer called Louise Friedlander to tell her, Tessa, her Yorkshire terrier, who ran away in 2009, was found wandering outside a fire department near Fort Myers.  'I said, 'Tessa, it's Mama!' She jumped up on the cage and she wagged her tail and licked my hand and she smiled, like a Pepsodent smile,' Friedlander told the Naples Daily News. Tessa went missing on Father’s Day eight years ago when someone left a gate open while Friedlander was at Fort Myers Beach, according to the Daily News.  Friedlander said she spent hours looking for the little terrier when she first disappeared, and spent the next few months posting newspaper ads and flyers in several neighborhoods.  >> Related: Dog returns after spending 9 months lost in mountains 'I never thought she would come back,' Friedlander said.  Tessa received shots and was spayed, and is now back home with an amazed Friedlander. Read more here.
  • Remains found in area where Iraq War vet disappeared
    Remains found in area where Iraq War vet disappeared
    Cobb County investigators say they have recovered remains along Farmbrook Trail. The incident was called in shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Detectives are currently getting search warrants so they can scour the area. Police said this is the same area where Iraq war veteran Chase Massner disappeared from in 2014. TRENDING STORIES: Here's where you can get FREE glasses for the Total Solar Eclipse Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to 1st day of school 'He said he was going to kill us': Man accused of robbing LGBT advocate at march Massner visited a friend near Bells Ferry Road, then went to get some food and disappeared. Despite some intense search efforts , few clues have been found to locate Massner. Investigators have not said for sure if the remains are even human. The medical examiner has been called out to the scene to investigate. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more information for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News.
  • Suspect in killing of Navajo girl pleads guilty to murder
    Suspect in killing of Navajo girl pleads guilty to murder
    A man charged with murder, sexual assault and other counts in the death of an 11-year-old girl on the largest American Indian reservation changed his pleas to guilty Tuesday in a case that prompted calls to expand the Amber Alert system and the death penalty to tribal communities across the U.S. More than a year after Ashlynne Mike was killed in Navajo Nation, Tom Begaye entered his new plea at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as family members of Mike cried. Her father, Gary Mike, said after the hearing that the case was like a roller coaster ride. 'I'm glad this didn't go to trial,' he said. Asked if he had a message for Begaye , Mike paused, tried to hold back tears and said, 'I can't now.' Sentencing will be held at a later date. Prosecutors say Begaye lured the girl into his van in May 2016 and sexually assaulted her. She was reported missing, but an Amber Alert didn't go out in the state until the next day. She was later found dead near the Arizona-New Mexico border. The Navajo Nation covers parts of those two states and Utah. The death led to pending federal legislation that would expand the Amber Alert system to tribal communities and calls for Navajo Nation to end its opposition to the death penalty. Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona introduced legislation in April that would expand the notification system. He said more than 7,700 American Indian children are listed as missing in the U.S. Authorities say Begaye lured Mike and her brother into his van. The boy later told police the man took them deep into the desert then walked off with the girl and a tire iron before returning alone. Begaye told investigators he sexually assaulted the girl and hit her twice in the head with a crowbar, and that she was still moving when he left her in the desert, according to court documents. Her brother was able to escape. Begaye is from the small town of Waterflow near Lower Fruitland, where Mike lived with her father and siblings, according to the FBI. The town is near the reservation. Navajo Nation, like many Native American tribes, outlaws the death penalty. Federal prosecutors are responsible for prosecuting homicides on tribal lands and rarely challenge tribal beliefs. Gary Mike said changing the tribal rule on the death penalty would be a decision for tribal elders. After his daughter's death, Gary Mike filed a lawsuit against Navajo Nation for failing to have an emergency notification system that he says could have saved his daughter's life. An Amber Alert system for the 27,000-square-mile (69,930-square-kilometer) reservation was proposed years ago but never implemented, despite the tribe having been awarded $330,000 in federal funding as part of a U.S. Justice Department pilot project. Half the money was used to buy equipment such as megaphones and pop-up tents, but the rest went unspent. ___ Follow Russell Contreras on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras
  • Florida man accused of threatening son with bat, machete, knife
    Florida man accused of threatening son with bat, machete, knife
    A Greenacres, Florida, man is accused of threatening his son with a knife, bat and machete because the 18-year-old refused “to go and hurt” the woman with whom his mother was staying, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. >> Read more trending news Homer Stacy II, 53, was arrested on Sunday for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. He refused to come out to his bond hearing on Monday at the Palm Beach County Jail, so a second appearance was scheduled for Tuesday. His son told deputies that Stacy had been drinking heavily at their home on Lancaster Drive, the report said. Stacy told his son to hurt the woman his mother was staying with but the teen refused. The son began gathering his things to go to the place where his mother was staying because he didn’t want to stay with his father, the report said. Then Stacy began yelling and stabbing the door with a knife. The son ran to the sliding glass door to leave, and Stacy pushed him to the ground. The son left but soon came back to get the rest of his belongings, the report said. When he left the house a second time, he saw Stacy outside and Stacey yelled profanities at him. Stacy was pushing a wheelchair with a machete and a bat in it, and he held up the bat to threaten his son, the report said. He still had the weapons when deputies arrived, and he said that they were for protection and that his son had pushed him. He told deputies he walked over to tell his son “to come and get his hedgehog” and that his son pushed him, the report said. After deputies put Stacy in handcuffs, he screamed at his son saying, “I’m going to (expletive) kill you, you (expletive),” the report said.
