A Tennessee police officer helped a teen when he needed it most.

The unnamed teen was getting ready for his high school’s homecoming dance.

The story went viral after a mother sent police a message on Facebook. The family’s name was withheld by police.

In the message, police said the single mother of four told them that she hurried to get her son the perfect outfit for the dance. When the family got home, they realized the boy didn’t know how to tie a tie and mom didn’t know either. They tried using YouTube, but just couldn’t figure it out.

They were on their way to a men’s store for help when they saw the officer. The mother flagged him down and asked for help.

But the officer didn't just tie the tie for the teen, he took his time to show the boy how to do it on his own.

The mother said she didn’t get the officer’s name because she was so overcome with emotion that her son’s night would be a night to remember because of the officer’s help.

The Clarksville Police Department posted that the officer featured in the photo is James Eure.

