Listen Live
heavy-rain-night
71°
H 71
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night
71°
Showers
H 71° L 68°
  • heavy-rain-night
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Showers. H 71° L 68°
  • rain-day
    70°
    Morning
    Showers. H 71° L 68°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    78°
    Afternoon
    Thunderstorms. H 80° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Cop fired after driving drunk with child on back of motorcycle, officials say
Close

Cop fired after driving drunk with child on back of motorcycle, officials say

Cop fired after driving drunk with child on back of motorcycle, officials say
James Jerry Phipps has been fired from the Douglasville Police Department following a DUI arrest, according to authorities.

Cop fired after driving drunk with child on back of motorcycle, officials say

By: Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. -  A Douglasville, Georgia, police officer was fired Monday following an investigation into allegations he exposed himself to families at a gas station and drove drunk with a child on the back of his motorcycle, officials confirmed. 

James Phipps was placed on administrative leave after his July 29 arrest.

>> Read more trending news

According to a police report, a drunken Phipps exposed himself in an Exxon gas station parking lot on Georgia State Route 60 while he urinated on the side of the building.

Phipps and a woman drove away on two separate motorcycles, according to the report. An 11-year-old was on the back of Phipps’ bike.

The Georgia State Patrol pulled them over. 

When Phipps was asked if the witness accounts were true, officials said in the report that he nodded his head. 

“As I spoke to him, I noticed that he would look down or force his mouth to stay shut if he said anything at all,” Trooper Charles Green wrote in his report. 

Phipps then presented his Douglasville Police Department identification card and backup was called to assist with the scene.

A second trooper asked Phipps to step off his bike and follow him. 

“(He) walked extremely slow as if to make each step concentrated and deliberate,” Green wrote. 

It wasn’t until Phipps spoke to both troopers that they smelled alcohol on his breath. He allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test. 

Phipps was charged with DUI, public indecency and child endangerment and taken to the Fannin County Detention Center. The child was in the woman’s custody, according to the report. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Inoculations give endangered California frog a shot at life
    Inoculations give endangered California frog a shot at life
    Endangered California frogs are getting an immunity boost from scientists who are scooping them up from remote Sierra Nevada ponds and sending them to big city zoos for inoculation, giving them a fighting chance to beat extinction, officials said Wednesday. The experiment aims to rescue the 3-inch mountain yellow-legged frog — named for distinctive coloring under its hind legs. Scientists use nets to capture diseased tadpoles and then fly them by helicopter from their natural range deep within the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. They are next driven over 200 miles (322 kilometers) across the state to the San Francisco and Oakland zoos, where they are inoculated against a ravaging disease partly blamed for wiping them out from 90 percent of their historical range in the Sierra, scientists said. Roughly 385 frogs have been treated at the zoos and returned after two years as healthy, young adults to their native lakes and ponds. Aquatic ecologist Danny Boiano of the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, who has led the three-year project, said it appears to be paying off. Next, his team will study their frogs to determine if it's working. 'It's experimental at this point,' he said. 'It's going to take several years to find out if it works.' The frog holds a key place in the Sierra Nevada food chain. Scientists say they feed on insects, then snakes and birds eat the frogs. The species once thrived in such masses that people could not walk the shores of lakes and ponds in the mountain range without stepping on them, according to historical accounts, which add that with each step, dozens more launched into the water. Their decline began a century ago with the introduction of non-native trout for sport fishing that gobbled up the tadpoles. Starting in the 1960s, the frog suffered a second blow from an invasive disease, called the chytrid fungus. The fungus is blamed for the decline and extinction of more than 200 amphibians worldwide, scientists say. Today, the mountain yellow-legged frog is missing from 90 percent of its historical region in the Sierra. Both state and federal wildlife authorities have listed it as endangered. At neighboring Yosemite National Park, the frog's population has made a significant recovery in part because rangers stopped stocking some lakes with non-native fish, park officials say. Inoculating the frogs in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks costs roughly $175,000 a year, which Boiano said mostly goes to pay his team of 10 seasonal biologists doing field work. 'Just like vaccinating people, we are jump-starting their disease-fighting immune systems,' said Jessie Bushell, director of conservation at the San Francisco Zoo. 'Letting the population completely die out is not a good option.
  • Cop fired after driving drunk with child on back of motorcycle, officials say
    Cop fired after driving drunk with child on back of motorcycle, officials say
    A Douglasville, Georgia, police officer was fired Monday following an investigation into allegations he exposed himself to families at a gas station and drove drunk with a child on the back of his motorcycle, officials confirmed.  James Phipps was placed on administrative leave after his July 29 arrest. >> Read more trending news According to a police report, a drunken Phipps exposed himself in an Exxon gas station parking lot on Georgia State Route 60 while he urinated on the side of the building. Phipps and a woman drove away on two separate motorcycles, according to the report. An 11-year-old was on the back of Phipps’ bike. The Georgia State Patrol pulled them over.  When Phipps was asked if the witness accounts were true, officials said in the report that he nodded his head.  “As I spoke to him, I noticed that he would look down or force his mouth to stay shut if he said anything at all,” Trooper Charles Green wrote in his report.  Phipps then presented his Douglasville Police Department identification card and backup was called to assist with the scene. A second trooper asked Phipps to step off his bike and follow him.  “(He) walked extremely slow as if to make each step concentrated and deliberate,” Green wrote.  It wasn’t until Phipps spoke to both troopers that they smelled alcohol on his breath. He allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test.  Phipps was charged with DUI, public indecency and child endangerment and taken to the Fannin County Detention Center. The child was in the woman’s custody, according to the report. 
  • Authorities surround California hotel after 3 officers shot
    Authorities surround California hotel after 3 officers shot
    Three California police officers and one suspect were shot Wednesday following a stolen vehicle investigation that led officers on a car chase and later to a hotel where they were hit by the gunfire. Dozens of police cars and hundreds of armed officers have surrounded the hotel, where authorities said there may be two more suspects inside after three were taken into custody, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Tony Turnbull said. Two California Highway Patrol officers and one sheriff's deputy were shot with a high-powered assault rifle and were in a hospital, Turnbull said. He did not provide their names or conditions. The male suspect who was shot is also in the hospital. Two women are also in custody. Their names were not released. The incident began when authorities said the women led CHP officers on a vehicle chase in what was believed to be a stolen car. When the chase ended about 20 miles from where it began, the women were taken into custody and the police learned one of them had booked a hotel room in Sacramento. Officers went to search the hotel. When they announced themselves, they were hit with gunfire coming from inside the room. Authorities say a man inside the room then left through the back, where he shot a sheriff's deputy and fled in a vehicle. After a short pursuit, police exchanged fire with the man, who was hit, Turnbull said. Guests at the hotel were told to take shelter as officers planned to methodically search the for two suspects they believe may still be inside. Jeff Marshall, who lives near the hotel, said he heard gunshots and then tires squealing and saw a grey Dodge Charger speed by his home, going the wrong way down a busy street. Marshall estimated he heard 12 shots. 'It was like the wild West,' Marshall said. ___ This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Sgt. Tony Turnbull's name.
  • Birds-eye view of flooded Houston captures Harvey's totality
    Birds-eye view of flooded Houston captures Harvey's totality
    I had an idea, but once you can get up there and actually physically see it, the water is never-ending,' said David Phillip, an Associated Press photographer who has called Houston home for two decades. Phillip got a bird's-eye view this week after Harvey dumped more than 50 inches (127 centimeters) of rain in and around the nation's fourth-largest city. His photographs show rows of suburban streets turned into canals and brownish floodwaters creeping up to rooftops. In one photo, a mansion's long cul-de-sac driveway resembles a drawbridge over a moat. Phillip was taken aback by water submerging the Interstate 69 bridge over the San Jacinto River. 'It makes you pause and think about it. This is my home. It has been for 20 years. It's tough to see your friends and neighbors and people in the community go through that,' he said. Phillip hasn't stopped often since Harvey made landfall Friday night. He started in Galveston and by Sunday was driving the wrong way down Houston's flooded Interstate 610, normally one of the busiest sections of highways in the U.S. Later he was on board a rescue boat when it struck something, flipping him backward and out of the boat. The propeller got his leg before Phillip was pulled from the water, leaving a bruise. He lost his glasses and ruined a camera lens. Phillip, who is 51, is no stranger to photographing major storms, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005. As the water from Harvey recedes he sees familiar devastation. 'Everything, generally, 4 feet down is taken out of every house.' Streets in Houston are now becoming lined with couches, hardwood flooring, baseboards and pianos. He called covering Harvey more personal than previous storm assignments. Phillip said Wednesday was his first day he could travel the roads freely again, and in the neighborhood of Meyerland, he found homeowners tearing out drywall and trying to salvage belongings. 'People have had to break windows of neighbor's home to get to their second floor while swimming through floodwaters. Crawled through windows. Swam to be picked up,' Phillip said. 'Everybody has a survival story.' ___ Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • 100+ neglected dogs are part of dog-fighting investigation, police say
    100+ neglected dogs are part of dog-fighting investigation, police say
    Police in Polk County have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two separate scenes involving neglected dogs are part of the same dog fighting investigation. On Wednesday, officers with the Polk County Police Department and several local animal rescue groups tended to 35 dogs at a home on Puckett Road. Officers received an anonymous tip about the Puckett Road location and searched the property Tuesday night, at the same time they were dealing with a shocking scene in the woods behind a house on nearby Cashtown Road. Investigators discovered more than 70 dogs, mostly pit bulls, at the Cashtown Road location. Most were in cages or chained to trees or stakes in the ground. 'It's just heartbreaking,' said Polk County Police Chief Kenneth Dodd. Dodd told Channel 2 Action News investigators suspect Devecio Rowland was running a dog fighting operation.  Rowland currently is facing 70 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges for the Cashtown Road case. TRENDING STORIES: Officer to woman during traffic stop: 'We only kill black people, right?' Masked man nearly abducts 10-year-old boy from driveway 16 USPS workers accused of taking bribes to deliver cocaine Dodd says he'll be charged with 35 more counts for the Puckett Road case. Authorities also are pushing for 107 felony charges connected to dog fighting. Animal shelters from several local counties are working to adopt the dogs from the Cashtown Road location but there's a hold-up with the dogs from Puckett Road. 'The problem here is that we don't own these dogs yet. Our suspect will not sign these over so we're gonna have to go through the court process to get these dogs and that may take 30 days,' said Dodd. Until the department gets custody of the dogs, they can't be adopted. The department is looking for temporary foster homes for them. Dodd says Rowland has signed over custody of the dogs from the Cashtown Road location.
  • Grim reality in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey: More dead
    Grim reality in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey: More dead
    Now that the sun is finally shining and the murky, brown floodwaters are slowly receding in much of the Houston area, grim reality is setting in. Harvey is about to release its dead. In Texas, the official death toll stood at 23 on Wednesday, although authorities were investigating an additional 17 deaths to determine whether they were storm related. Officials fear that the number of fatalities will climb sharply in coming days as neighbors, emergency workers and family members search for the missing — and discover the bodies of people trapped in waterlogged homes or encased in underwater graves inside cars. And the death toll might rise even further in the recovery phase, from car crashes, carbon monoxide poisoning or other accidents during cleanup. 'Historically all estimates of deaths are wrong in the beginning,' said Craig Fugate, who was the Federal Emergency Management Agency director from 2009 until earlier this year. Already, the nation is shocked by the horrors revealed as the storm moves out of the area and east toward Louisiana and points north. The first confirmed fatality came early: A man in the Gulf coastal city of Rockport was killed in a fire late Friday as the storm raged ashore. On Wednesday, officials located a submerged van that seven members of a Houston family had been traveling in when it was swept off a bridge and into a storm-ravaged bayou. Samuel Saldivar told police he was trying to bring his elderly parents and his brother's four grandchildren to safety from their flooded home on Sunday when the van he was driving was tossed by a strong current into the bayou as it crossed the bridge. He escaped through a window but the six others were trapped when the van's partially submerged sliding door wouldn't open. Also Wednesday, authorities said 65-year-old Donald Rogers and his 58-year-old wife, Rochelle, drowned when they were swept away by a current after driving their pickup truck into floodwaters in a rural area southwest of Houston. Fort Bend County Sheriff's Maj. Chad Norvell said the couple was on the phone with 911 asking for help when the line went silent. When officers found the truck, it was completely submerged. On Tuesday afternoon, a 3-year-old girl was found alive in a rain-swollen canal, clinging to the body of her drowned mother in Beaumont, Texas. A second woman was confirmed dead in Beaumont on Wednesday. Earlier Tuesday, the body of 61-year-old Houston Police Sgt. Steve Perez was found in his car. He'd been swept down a flooded road as he drove to his precinct, determined to serve his community. Eleven other confirmed deaths, some of which were listed on a Harris County database, showed people were found floating in waters, some in homes or businesses, others near cars. Among those victims was Ruben Jordan, a high school basketball coach, who was last seen late Saturday helping people through flood waters. His family was informed on Monday that he had died in the floods. 'The sad thing is, of the deaths we've seen, we're going to see more, unfortunately,' said Jeff Schlegelmilch, the deputy director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University. 'That number doesn't stop moving up until we're well into the recovery phase.' No official number of the missing has been released, and a spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, where Houston is located, said there isn't a specific strategy in place to look for additional bodies. 'We are going to go out and try to find any potential victims that may be there,' said the spokesman, Jake Smith. 'We are also encouraging the public if they come across anything, we strongly urge them to call 911 if they find a body or a potential victim.' Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the department had received 47 missing persons reports since Harvey inundated the city and 27 of those individuals have been located. Photos with pleas for help have been posted on social media, cut-and-pasted and retweeted by thousands of people as desperate family members seek loved ones they fear may be dead — but who may only have a cellphone without power. The uncertainty is terrifying. One of the worries, said Schlegelmilch, is that many of the severely flooded neighborhoods weren't in evacuation areas. Additionally, the people most likely to be found dead are the elderly, the infirm and the people who were isolated from others — along with folks who didn't have the means or wherewithal to flee. Sometimes it's a matter of having the strength to wade through flood waters a few blocks to safety, or to pull one's self up onto a roof. 'Those who are the most vulnerable when the sky is blue, they are also the most vulnerable when the sky is grey,' Schleglemilch said. Fugate, the former FEMA head, said it's also common for people to die during the recovery phase, when stress levels are high and people aren't making clear-headed decisions. 'Stay safe, stay home, stay off the roads if you can. Don't go sightseeing,' he warned. Still, experts say there is some good news: They don't expect the death toll from Harvey to come anywhere close to that of Katrina, when 1,800 people died. Many of those flood-related fatalities came when a levee broke and water inundated New Orleans. People were stranded in extreme heat and the federal response was slow. Emergency managers learned painful lessons during Katrina, and have put those lessons to use in this storm. Residents of New Orleans during Katrina saw top-to-bottom failures at every level, experts said. During Harvey, 'state and local officials and FEMA were mobilizing, water rescue teams were prepared, in anticipation of this,' said Fugate, adding that safe shelters were almost immediately in place for Texas residents, unlike New Orleans. 'That provided faster rescues.' One other thing seems to have helped Houston in its time of need: the residents themselves. 'Neighbors helping neighbors,' Fugate said. 'That will keep the death toll down.' ___ Follow Tamara Lush on Twitter at Http://twitter.com/tamaralush
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.