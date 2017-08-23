Listen Live
National
‘Cookies and Screeem’ M&M’s come to store shelves well before Halloween
Close

‘Cookies and Screeem’ M&M’s come to store shelves well before Halloween
Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for M&M's/Getty Images for M&M'S
Mars has released a cookies-and-cream flavored version of M&M's in time for Halloween, according to reports.

‘Cookies and Screeem’ M&M’s come to store shelves well before Halloween

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Soon after the debut of white pumpkin pie M&M’s, Mars has released another fall-themed version of the popular candy.

Food & Wine reported that “Cookies & Screeem” M&M’s have been seen on Target store shelves well before the Halloween holiday.

>>> Read more trending news

According to PopSugar, the new candy was first spotted on Junkbanter’s Instagram page. That social media account is one of many that follows and finds the latest and rare foods. 

The candies have a speckled dark chocolate coating with a white chocolate center. Packaging indicates the candy will be similar to a dark chocolate wafer sandwich cookie, and is Oreo-inspired, People reported.

A Target representative confirmed with PopSugar that the cookies and scream-themed M&M’s are exclusive to the retailer and are on sale for $3 a bag.

