A convicted rapist was working as a security guard at a rape counseling center, investigators said.

Damon Rodgers, 40, was convicted of rape in 1998 and is current on his registration. However, police got a tip that he was working at the center and illegally had a gun, according to KSEE.

"Well my first reaction was wow and obviously our concern was obviously rape counseling services provides services for victims who have been sexually assaulted and then you have an individual who is a convicted sex offender for rape and attempted rape working at their facility. The optics on that are really bad," Israel Reyes, with Fresno Police, told KSEE.

Rodgers was able to obtain a California security card by slightly altering his name, according to KFSN. The state filed paperwork in January to have it revoked.

Rape Counseling Services did not comment. Investigators did indicate that the counseling group contracts its security to an outside company and did not know who Rogers was. Stone Protection Services, the company Rodgers worked for, did not comment.

"They weren't aware of it obviously, and they were very shocked and I believe they immediately took action with the security company that they hired," Reyes told KFSN.

Rodgers was convicted of two rapes and tried to commit a third, according to KFSN. He appears on the California Megan’s Law sexual criminal database.

“As far as we know there were no victims who were ever disturbed by Mr. Rodgers, but again it's something where an individual like that should not be working at that center," Reyes said.

Rogers was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a gun. He is being held on $386,000 bail.