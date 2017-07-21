Listen Live
cloudy-day
78°
H 94
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
78°
Mostly Clear
H 94° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 75°
  • clear-day
    94°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    92°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 92° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Connecticut girl mauled by pit bull
Close

Connecticut girl mauled by pit bull

Connecticut girl mauled by pit bull
Photo Credit: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Pit bull.

Connecticut girl mauled by pit bull

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -  A 10-year-old Connecticut girl was in serious condition at Bridgeport Hospital after being mauled by a pit bull, News12 Connecticut reported.

>> Read more trending news

Glaribel Rodriguez had to undergo extensive plastic surgery to her face, leg and abdomen, according to her father, Alberto Rodriguez.

Police said the 70-pound pit bull, which was being watched by the Rodriguez family for a friend, originally attacked a 7-year-old boy when the two children were playing with the dog. 

“One of the kids hit the dog in the face and that’s why [it] got really angry,” Alberto Rodriguez told News12 Connecticut.

The girl was attacked when she tried to intervene, according to police, who said the pit bull was not vaccinated. It was under a 14-day quarantine.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez said the pit bull will have to be euthanized.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County
    Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County
    Police are investigating a shooting at a Starbucks in Cobb County. Channel 2's Ross Cavitt learned that a woman was shot outside the Starbucks at Paces Ferry and Cumberland Parkway Thursday afternoon. Witnesses said they heard a pop and then saw the gunman jump over the bushes and run to a waiting truck. Cavitt spoke to a witness who said the woman who was shot asked for help, but then left. 'She had come into the door and I heard from other people she asked for help and said she's been shot. She asked for help or announced she'd been shot and turned around and left,' Grant Wyckoff said. TRENDING STORIES: O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store Police said the woman was shot in the side and drove eight miles down the interstate to Fulton Industrial Boulevard where they found her. She was taken to the hospital. Police said they are questioning one person in connection with the shooting. Woman shot outside Cumberland Starbucks, drives miles down the highway before stopping. Suspect at large. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LNiySLNVz8-- Ross Cavitt | WSB-TV (@RossCavittWSB) July 20, 2017
  • Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police said a burglar broke into a local nail salon and got away with cash.Channel 2's Audrey Washington was in Gainesville where police said the man scoped out the shop for one specific reason.Police said the burglar targeted the salon because he knows the nail techs get tipped with cash. They said it's the same reason they want him off the streets before he hits another nail shop.Surveillance video obtained by Washington showed the man walk into the back door of the nail studio and spa inside the Lakeshore Mall before 8 a.m.'Somebody come in through the back door like you see in the video,' the business owner told Washington, 'He just randomly picked it and (was) lucky to get in.' TRENDING STORIES: Woman had $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop, police say 10-year-old girl struck, killed while walking to a store Man shoots AT&T work truck outside parked in front of his home While inside, the shop owner said that the man cut the wires to what he thought was the security system. It turned out the wires he cut were to the audio system, so the camera was rolling as the man made his way inside. 'Not fair for us or anybody or business owners,' the salon owner told Washington.Sgt. Kevin Holbrook, with the Gainesville Police Department, told Washington, 'He did not hit any other businesses in the mall. He went to this nail salon, probably knowing that they do a lot of cash business.'The owner wouldn't say how much the guy got away with and police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect in the video by his distinctive camouflage backpack. Meanwhile police are warning other nail salon owners in the area. 'If you do cash business, if you have employees that receive cash tips, do not keep large amounts of cash in your store,' Holbrook said.The salon owner said he added extra security to his back door and as for the suspect, police believe he lives in the area. Anyone with information is asked to give Gainesville police a call.
  • Sources: US to ban Americans’ travel to N. Korea
    Sources: US to ban Americans’ travel to N. Korea
    U.S. officials Friday said the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea. >> Read more trending news The Associated Press, citing anonymous sources, said that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson decided to implement a “geographical travel restriction” for North Korea, which would make the use of U.S. passports to enter that country illegal. Sources told the AP that the restriction would go into effect 30 days after a notice is published in the Federal Register. The move comes in the wake of the death of university student Otto Warmbier, who passed away after lapsing into a coma in a North Korean prison.
  • Unaccompanied teen passenger removed from overbooked flight
    Unaccompanied teen passenger removed from overbooked flight
    A teen who was flying by himself alone was removed from an overbooked flight, and his mother said that he was left alone at the gate. The Guardian reports that Casper Read, 15, was to fly from London Gatwick to Toulouse, France Thursday. Read had boarded the plane and took his seat when another passenger said that Read was in his spot. Read was told he was the one who would have to get off the overbooked EasyJet flight, The Coventry Telegraph reported. The teen, who had flown alone only one time prior, texted his mother, who needed help from airport staff members to find her son. >> Read more trending news Stephanie Portal was able to convince the airline to allow her son on the final flight from the airport to Toulouse, despite being told that it, along with the three other departures to that location, were all overbooked. Portal told the Guardian, “It’s crazy. They left him alone in departures. Luckily, I had still not got on board my train to London and could come back and find him. If I had not been there I don’t know what would have happened - he’d have had no money for the train back or anything.” The airline is investigating why he was permitted to board the flight. A spokeswoman told the Guardian he should have been told at the gate that he was not going to have a seat. She also told the Guardian that there are procedures in place to help unaccompanied minors but they were not followed this time. That is also being investigated. EasyJet said it usually doesn’t have a problem with overbooking, and that there are on average, five people who do not show up on every flight.
  • Still no deal in the Senate on GOP health care plan
    Still no deal in the Senate on GOP health care plan
    Republican Senators headed home for the weekend still at odds over the details of a GOP bill to overhaul the Obama health law, as Senate leaders vowed to press ahead early next week with a first procedural vote on the matter, though it still isn’t clear what exactly the GOP might vote on in an effort to break the deadlock on this top agenda item of President Donald Trump. “The Democrats did their bill on their own, and obviously it’s got flaws that I think everyone would recognize; Republicans are beginning to feel like we’re getting into that same mode, if you want to be honest,” said Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who said he worried that the GOP plan was being slapped together without an overall grand plan. With a procedural vote expected next week on a motion to start debate on the bill, it wasn’t even clear for Senators what GOP leaders would offer on the floor as an alternative to the House-passed health care bill. “I’m not yet decided,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) told a group of reporters pursuing him in the hallways of the Capitol. “It depends what’s in the bill.” And on that point, GOP leaders didn’t have an answer on the details. 'That's a luxury we don't have' – @JohnCornyn when asked 'don't some people want to know the plan before they vote' on health care. — Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell) July 20, 2017 GOP Senators were being pursued every-which-way-possible at the Capitol complex, as reporters sought the latest update on the health care bill. Down in the basement of the Capitol, as Senators arrived for votes, Democrats would walk by – and sometimes not one reporter would move; a few seconds later, a Republican Senator would walk off the subway, and was immediately mobbed by reporters. Sen Heller went for the taco salad pic.twitter.com/oNexT1St3z — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) July 20, 2017 “I think they want to talk to you,” a smiling Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) said as reporters descended upon him and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-ND), who sold insurance for many years in his home state. “With the Obamacare model that’s in place today, you’re going to have increases in deductibles and co-pays,” Rounds argued to reporters, though GOP Senators haven’t rallied around what their full answer should be to reverse that. “You just have people committed to trying to fix this problem,” said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who has repeatedly made clear his frustration with how GOP leaders have tried to put together this bill. And that has led some Republicans to openly worry about how the GOP is forging a final plan. “It’s feeling a little bazaar like – like a bidding war right now,” Corker said. Demonstrating some of the frustration of the moment, Corker even suggested that his party go back to the idea of repealing large chunks of the Obama health law – without anything to replace it. “I am beginning to feel that the best way to do it would be just to repeal – set a two or three year transition period, and force both parties to get together,” Corker said. But there did not seem to be enough GOP votes for that idea. “Senate Republicans complain of chaos in healthcare effort,” was one headline in my morning email inbox – as it’s not clear which way the GOP is going on health care reform at this point. In the House, GOP lawmakers could only sit back and wait. “I’m hopeful that we’ll see the Senate try to regroup, look at the issue, and try to work it out,” said Rep. Steve Russell (R-OK). “I continue to trust that the Senate will do their job,” said Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA). Not only is there some frustation with the Senate among GOP lawmakers, but a little with the White House as well. “I really lay a lot of the blame on the Trump Administration itself,” said Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH). “The President hasn’t really shown leadership and guidance on what the plan should be, and it’s left several different groups to work together to try to fashion one,” Turner said.
  • 10-year-old finds mom shot to death
    10-year-old finds mom shot to death
    A 10-year-old boy found his mother's body Thursday night in Gwinnett County and her husband is on the run. Gwinnett County police were on Medlock Park Drive in Snellville investigating a murder Thursday night. Officers said they received a call from a 10-year-old who said his mother was dead. TRENDING STORIES: Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store The victim's son told detectives he was outside playing and saw his stepfather drive off around 9 p.m. Police said the boy then went inside and found his mother dead from a gunshot wound in the master bedroom of the home. 'The crime probably occurred between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.,' Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Michele Pihera, said. The suspect is the stepfather of the boy and husband of the victim, she said. 'He is still on the loose. We're still trying to find him,' Pihera said. Police said the suspect is driving a 2001 black Ford Expedition with Georgia tag RGJ8749. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police or CrimeStoppers.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.