National
Confederate statues removed from University of Texas at Austin campus
Close

Confederate statues removed from University of Texas at Austin campus

Robert E. Lee Never Wanted Confederate Monuments Built

Confederate statues removed from University of Texas at Austin campus

By: Ralph K.M. Haurwitz, Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Texas -  University of Texas President Gregory L. Fenves abruptly announced late Sunday that four statues of people with Confederate ties would be removed immediately from the school’s South Mall.

>> Watch the news report here

The bronze likenesses of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Albert Sidney Johnston and Confederate Postmaster John H. Reagan will be relocated to the university’s Briscoe Center for American History, Fenves said. The statue of James Stephen Hogg, the first native-born governor of Texas and the son of a Confederate general, will be considered for re-installation at another campus site, he said.

>> Charles Barkley offers brutally honest take on Confederate statue debate

The removal of the statues under cover of darkness comes in the wake of protests a week earlier by white nationalists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Va., that turned violent, with one counterprotester killed and numerous others injured when a man with far-right leanings allegedly drove his car into a crowd.

“The horrific displays of hatred at the University of Virginia and in Charlottesville shocked and saddened the nation,” Fenves said in a message to the university community. “These events make it clear, now more than ever, that Confederate monuments have become symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism.”

>> Charlie Daniels compares Confederate statue removal to ISIS' actions

UT spokesman Gary Susswein said the removal work was being done after dark and without advance warning for public safety reasons. The work was expected to begin late Sunday and take several hours. In Baltimore, where four Confederacy-related monuments were hauled away on trucks under cover of darkness late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, Mayor Catherine Pugh had said she was concerned about possible violence.

Fenves had a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis removed from the Main Mall two years ago, and it now resides in the university’s Briscoe center. A year ago, he had an inscription honoring the Confederacy and Southern pride removed from the South Mall after earlier saying it would remain in place.

When Davis' statue was taken down, Fenves said he was leaving the Lee, Johnston, Reagan and Hogg statues at the South Mall because those individuals had deeper ties in Texas. But Charlottesville changed everything, and the UT president has now decided that they all must go from their place of honor. Commencement takes place on the Main and South Malls, in the shadow of the Tower.

>> READ: Statement from UT President Gregory L. Fenves 

“The historical and cultural significance of the Confederate statues on our campus — and the connections that individuals have with them — are severely compromised by what they symbolize,” Fenves said. “Erected during the period of Jim Crow laws and segregation, the statues represent the subjugation of African Americans. That remains true today for white supremacists who use them to symbolize hatred and bigotry.”

He added, “The University of Texas at Austin has a duty to preserve and study history. But our duty also compels us to acknowledge that those parts of our history that run counter to the university’s core values, the values of our state and the enduring values of our nation do not belong on pedestals in the heart of the Forty Acres.”

>> There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South

The events in Charlottesville no doubt touched a personal nerve for Fenves, who is Jewish. His father is a Holocaust survivor, having been imprisoned in Auschwitz. Some of the far-right marchers in Charlottesville raised their arms in the Nazi salute and shouted anti-Jewish phrases.

UT was influenced in its early days by sympathizers with the Confederacy, including George Littlefield, a Confederate officer, UT regent and benefactor who nearly 100 years ago commissioned the various statues. The sculptor, Pompeo Coppini, expressed prescient misgivings, writing, “As time goes by, they will look to the Civil War as a blot on the pages of American history, and the Littlefield Memorial will be resented as keeping up the hatred between the Northern and Southern states.”

>> Robert E. Lee never wanted Confederate monuments built

An advisory panel and a Student Government resolution had urged the UT president two years ago to remove the Davis statue at a time of reduced tolerance for Confederate symbols after the fatal shooting of nine black churchgoers in South Carolina. The issue has special resonance for UT, which didn’t admit blacks until it was forced to do so in 1950 by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Fenves said he has spoken with student leaders, students, faculty members, staff members and alumni in recent days to get their viewsafter what he described as “the revelatory events in Charlottesville.” He said he also revisited the advisory panel’s 2015 report.

>> WATCH: Protesters topple Confederate statue in North Carolina

At the time he had Davis’ statue taken down, Fenves also removed a statue of President Woodrow Wilson, which stood opposite that of the Confederate leader, to maintain symmetry on the Main Mall. The Wilson statue is currently in storage. The Texas Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans tried unsuccessfully to get the courts to block the removal of Davis’ statue.

Kirk Lyons, the lawyer who represented the Sons of Confederate Veterans, condemned the university's decision to remove the remaining statues. "They are spitting on Littlefield's grave. They should be ashamed of themselves," Lyons said, pledging to round up support for demanding that state lawmakers cut off funding to UT until the statues are put back.

>> Dozens line up to turn themselves in for ‘crime’ of toppling Confederate monument

Gov. Greg Abbott said last week that he opposed removing Confederate monuments, saying it "won't erase our nation's past, and it doesn't advance our nation's future." His spokesman declined to elaborate late Sunday, saying he would need to confer with the governor.

Aside from media, there are very few students on campus to witness the removal of the statues, despite the university having sent a notice by email to the entire student body.

Education Junior Ixchel Perez said she saw the message and came down to witness the move. 

"This is definitely history," she said. "I want to see this because it's meaningful."

>> Read more trending news

Perez stood opposite the UT Tower with friend Jesus Castellano, an economics senior, who called the move a "good decision."

"It puts UT in a position that says what is going on in Charlottesville is not okay and we're going to do something about it," he said. "Our student body isn't going to sit around and let things like Charlottesville happen."

- Austin American-Statesman staff writer Mary Huber contributed to this report.

University of Texas at Austin officials remove statues portraying Confederate officials from the campus Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (Stephen Spillman / for American-Statesman)
Close

Confederate statues removed from University of Texas at Austin campus

Photo Credit: Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
University of Texas at Austin officials remove statues portraying Confederate officials from the campus Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (Stephen Spillman / for American-Statesman)

News

  • The Latest: Mourners keep gathering at Barcelona attack site
    The Latest: Mourners keep gathering at Barcelona attack site
    The Latest on the aftermath of the Spain attacks (all times local): 12 p.m. Mourners have wept and hugged each other as they visited the main memorial site of the Barcelona attack while the city tries to get back to normal with the beginning of a new work week. Crowds of people have continued to lay flowers, candles and heart-shaped balloons at the top of city's iconic Las Ramblas promenade where a van plowed into pedestrians, killing 13 and injuring more than 120 on Thursday. Hours later, one person was killed and several more injured when a car ran into a busy boardwalk in the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils. Other smaller flower and candle tributes are located at different points of Las Ramblas along where the van drove. Meanwhile, the promenade regained a semblance of normality. ___ 9:25 a.m. Spanish newspaper El Pais has published images of what it says is the driver of the van attack supposedly making a getaway on foot after plowing through scores of people on Barcelona's iconic Las Ramblas promenade. The three images show a slim man wearing sunglasses seemingly walking through what El Pais says is traditional La Boqueria market just off Las Ramblas. Catalan authorities have confirmed on Monday that the van driver was Younes Abouyaaqoub, and that he is the last of the 12-man Islamic extremist cell to remain at large. Thursday's van attack and a subsequent car attack in a nearby town hours later killed 14 people and injured more than 120 others. ___ 9:20 a.m. Authorities in Spain have confirmed that Younes Abouyaaqoub is the final member of the Islamic extremist cell at large after the attacks in Barcelona and a nearby town. They also believe he is likely the driver of the van attack that killed 13 and injured scores more in Barcelona. Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn has told Catalunya Radio on Monday that 'everything indicates' that Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan and resident of the northern town of Ripoll, was the van driver. Forn also confirmed that Abouyaaqoub is the remaining member of the 12-man cell that remains at large. Another attack in Cambrils killed one other person. ___ 8:55 a.m. A Sydney school is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old student who was killed when a van plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona. Julian Cadman, a dual citizen of Australia and Britain, was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother when a van sped down Las Ramblas promenade last week targeting pedestrians. His mother was injured in the attack and was hospitalized. Greg Whitby, executive director of the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta, said in a statement Monday that Cadman had been a beloved second grade student at St. Bernadette's Catholic Primary school in Lalor Park, a western Sydney suburb. Whitby says Cadman was 'a delightful little boy — curious and energetic with a kind and generous heart.' Whitby says Cadman was much loved and the school community was feeling his loss deeply. ___ 8:45 a.m. Spanish police are continuing the search for the man who they consider to be the final member of a cell that carried out vehicle attacks in Barcelona and a nearby town that killed 14 and injured more than 120 others. Police are searching Monday throughout the northeastern region bordering France. Police have declined to identify who they are looking for, but local media reports say he is Younes Abouyaaquoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan. He is suspected of driving the van that plowed down the Las Ramblas promenade Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring 120. Another attack hours later killed one person and injured others in Cambrils, a seaside town south of the city. Police say the cell consisted of 12 men, all with connections to the northern town of Ripoll. ___ 7:45 a.m. A Catalan official says regional and local authorities discarded the Spanish government's suggestion to place traffic barriers to protect the Las Ramblas promenade because they deemed them 'inefficient.' Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont told La Sexta television that regional and municipal authorities discarded the suggestion because the barriers wouldn't have prevented vehicles from entering the promenade at other points. Besides that, Puigdemont said closing off Las Ramblas was impractical because emergency vehicles still would need to be able to access the area. Reports say the suggestion was made after other big vehicle attacks in Europe, but the precise timing wasn't clear. On Thursday, an attacker drove a van down the promenade, killing 13 and injuring scores more. A subsequent attack in nearby town killed another person.
  • Police investigating first homicide in 11 years in city of Morrow
    Police investigating first homicide in 11 years in city of Morrow
    Morrow police are investigating a homicide they said is the first one in the city in 11 years. Police said they responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Oxford Townhomes around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. It happened near a Walmart, across the highway and railroad tracks, police said. Officers found an 18-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. They said he was pronounced dead at the scene. “This is a murder investigation at this point and all available resources for the Detective Division are being utilized,” Morrow Police Chief James Callaway said in a statement. There are no suspects at this time, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Morrow police or Atlanta Crime Stoppers. There will be at least a $2,000 reward for information, which police said is likely to increase. Tips can be anonymous. 
  • Attack victims came from around world to celebrate Barcelona
    Attack victims came from around world to celebrate Barcelona
    The victims of last week's attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resort town came from around the world and across generations — a Canadian with an adventurous spirit, a Portuguese woman celebrating her 74th birthday, a 3-year-old Spanish boy enjoying a day out with his family. They are among 14 people killed and more than 120 others wounded in Barcelona and the nearby town of Cambrils on Thursday and Friday. The dead and injured represented nearly three dozen countries, places where loved ones are in mourning or experiencing a new kinship with the people of Spain. Here are some details about the victims: ___ Julian Cadman, 7, Australia and Britain The British and Australian governments and Catalan emergency services announced the death of 7-year-old Julian Cadman on Sunday. The boy, a dual citizen of Australia and Britain, had been missing since the attack that seriously injured his mother. Julian and his mother, Jom Cadman, were in Barcelona for a family wedding and enjoying the sights when a van sped down the Las Ramblas promenade targeting pedestrians. His mother, a 43-year-old from the Philippines who had been living in Australia, was hospitalized. 'He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces,' the child's family said in a statement released by the Australian department for foreign affairs after his death was announced. On Friday, Julian's grandfather posted an appeal on Facebook with Julian's photo asking for help finding him. The Australian prime minister asked people to pray for him, and the British prime minister said the government was urgently looking into his situation. The family statement extended sympathy to others coping with losses and thanked all those who helped search for Julian, saying, 'Your kindness was incredible during a difficult time.' 'We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts. ___ Ian Moore Wilson, 53, Canada Ian Moore Wilson's daughter Fiona described him as an adventurous traveler and 'much-loved husband, father, brother and grandfather.' The Vancouver police department issued a statement from Fiona, a staff sergeant in the force, saying that Wilson had been killed and his wife, Valerie, had been injured in the attack. Fiona Wilson and the Vancouver police thanked the emergency workers and others who helped her father in his final moments and got medical assistance for her mother. 'In the midst of this tragedy, my dad would want those around him to focus on the extraordinary acts of human kindness that our family has experienced over the past several days, and that is exactly what we intend to do,' she wrote. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said four other Canadians were injured in the extremist attacks. ___ Granddaughter and grandmother, 20 and 74, Portugal The two were in Barcelona to celebrate the grandmother's birthday when they were caught up in the horror on Las Ramblas, according to Portuguese media reports. They had arrived in the city for a week's vacation just a few hours before they were killed, Jose Luis Carneiro, a Lisbon official, told reporters. The older woman was reported dead Friday, while the younger woman was initially reported as missing before finally being identified Saturday. Those hours left her parents in a painful limbo, Carneiro said. The parents are 'broken-hearted,' Carneiro said. 'Firstly, because they were caught by surprise by the death of the man's mother and then spent hours not knowing what had happened to their daughter.' The victims' names were not released. ___ Pepita Codina, 75, Spain Pepita Codina is being honored with a makeshift memorial in Hipolit de Voldrega, her hometown of 3,000 people near Barcelona. Mayor Xavier Vilamala said on Twitter he was 'very sad and distressed' by the news of her death. Local media reported that Codina's daughter, Elisabet, was injured in the attack, but is currently out of danger at Hospital del Marin Barcelona. Neighbor Enriqueta Ordeig described Codina as a 'very good woman' who moved to the town when her husband retired, according to the El Pais newspaper. ___ Bruno Gulotta, 35, Italy A father from Legnano in northern Italy is being praised as a hero who protected his children during an attack in Barcelona. One of his Gulotta's work colleagues, Pino Bruno, told the Italian news agency ANSA that he saved the life of his two young children — Alessandro, 6, and Aria, 7 months — by throwing himself between them and the van that mowed people down. Bruno said he spoke to Gulotta's wife, Martina, and she told him her husband had been holding the 6-year-old's hand on the tourist-thronged avenue in Barcelona when 'the van appeared suddenly.' 'Everyone knelt down, instinctively, as if to protect themselves,' Bruno said, adding that Gulotta put himself in front of his children and was fatally struck. Gulotta was a sales manager for Tom's Hardware Italia, an online publication about technology. 'Rest in peace, Bruno, and protect your loved ones from up high,' read one tribute on the company's website. ___ Carmen Lopardo, 80, Italy Lopardo, apparently the oldest person to die in the attack, was among three Italians killed in Barcelona, according to Italy's foreign ministry. In a statement, it said Lopardo was killed in the 'vile terrorist attack in Barcelona,' without providing details. News reports said Lopardo was an Italian who had immigrated to Argentina in 1950 and was visiting Barcelona. ___ Silvina Alejandra Pereyra, 40, Argentina and Spain Argentina's Foreign Ministry says Pereyra, an Argentine-Spanish dual citizen who resided in Barcelona for the last 10 years, is among those who died. It says in a statement that her death was confirmed through family members living in Bolivia after a cousin identified her body at a morgue in Barcelona. The Argentine government expressed its deep regret over the pain caused to Pereyra's family and friends and said its diplomatic missions in Barcelona and Madrid are working to assist. ___ Francisco Lopez Rodriguez, 57, and Javier Martinez, 3, Spain Francisco Lopez Rodriguez was killed with his 3-year-old grand-nephew, Javier Martinez, while walking along Las Ramblas. Lopez was accompanied by his wife, Roser — who is recovering from her wounds in a hospital — her niece and the niece's two children, one of them Javier. 'He was a lovely man, kind and charitable' and always telling jokes, said 81-year-old Natalia Moreno Perez from Lopez's native Lanteira, a town of 700 inhabitants outside Granada in southern Spain. Lopez left the town with his family in the 1960s to seek work and was a metal worker living in Rubi, a migrant town of 75,000 people northwest of Barcelona. 'We are a broken family,' niece Raquel Baron Lopez posted on Twitter. ___ Luca Russo, 25, Italy One of Italy's three victims in the Barcelona van attack is being mourned as a brilliant young engineer dragged to his death before his girlfriend's eyes. A determined Luca Russo, 25, already had a job in electronic engineering, no easy feat in Italy, where youth unemployment runs stubbornly high. 'We were investing in him. We wanted to make him grow professionally,' the Italian news agency ANSA quoted Stefano Facchinello, one of the partners in the Padua-area company where Russo had worked for a year, as saying. The girlfriend, Marta Scomazzon, who was hospitalized with a fractured foot and elbow, told an aunt that 'we were walking together, then the van came on top of us.' ___ Ana Maria Suarez, Spain The Spanish royal family sent condolences to Ana Maria Suarez's family via Twitter after she died in the attack in the resort town of Cambrils. According to local media, the 67-year-old woman was originally from the city of Zaragoza, and was on vacation with her family. Suarez's husband and one of her sisters were injured and being treated at a hospital. They had just eaten dinner and were celebrating the husband's 69th birthday, walking in the crowded port area of Cambrils, when a van drove down a path hours after the Barcelona attack, according to El Mundo newspaper. Suarez is the only civilian to have been killed in Cambrils, where five attackers wearing fake explosives belts were shot to death by police. ___ Jared Tucker, 42, United States California resident Jared Tucker, 42, and his wife were ending their European vacation in Barcelona after visiting Paris and Venice, and were on their way to a beach when they decided to stop at a cafe on Las Ramblas. Shortly after her husband left to use the restroom, 'all mayhem broke out,' Heidi Nunes-Tucker told NBC News. Later, she learned that he was among those killed in the truck attack in Barcelona, the only known American fatality. Nunes-Tucker, 40, called her husband 'truly the love of my life' and says she's struggling to make sense of the violence. Tucker's father, Daniel Tucker, said the couple had saved for the vacation to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. Jared Tucker, who worked with his father in a family business remodeling swimming pools, had 'a magnetic personality, and people loved him,' his father told The Associated Press. He liked to fish, play golf and other sports, and leaves behind three daughters. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed condolences to the victim's family. ___ Elke Vanbockrijck, Belgium Vanbockrijck was at the KFC Heur Tongeren soccer club 'nearly every day' ferrying her 10- and 14-year-old boys back and forth to training and matches, said team president Arnould Partoens. The family was on vacation in Barcelona. The boys and their father, a policeman, were unhurt, he said. Team vice president Herwig Dessers said coaches and players would stand in silence to remember her over the next few days 'and talk to the children about what happened.' A picture of Vanbockrijck now rests on the bar inside the clubhouse. ___ The Potot family, Ireland Norman Potot and his family were scouting for souvenir keychains when 'suddenly, a white van came running through us,' the Philippines-born Ireland resident later told the Irish Independent. Potot was hit in the ribcage and lost consciousness, regaining it to observe police and bystanders running and blood everywhere. His family — 39-year-old wife, Pederlita, or Pearly, and their two children — were injured in the stampeding crowd. Daughter Nailah Pearl, 9, had a broken arm. Son Nathaniel, 5, suffered a broken leg that needed surgery on what had been a trip to celebrate his birthday. 'My kids are traumatized. All of us are traumatized,' Potot, 45, told the Independent from his Barcelona hospital bed. He suffered kidney and head injuries. By Saturday, the Potots were feeling well enough to greet Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia as the royals visited their hospital ward. Norman Potot, originally from the Filipino municipality of Cordova, and his wife, who's from the city of Ozamiz, moved to Dublin to work in the hotel industry, friend Dennis Santillan told the Philippine Daily Inquirer. The Potots are Irish citizens, according to media reports. ___ Danica Kirka in London; Barry Hatton and Helena Alves in Lisbon, Portugal; Ciaran Giles in Madrid, Jocelyn Gecker in Walnut Creek, California; Lorne Cook in Brussels, Nicole Winfield in Rome, Kristen Gelineau in Sydney, and Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed.
  • Solar eclipse checklist: Everything you need to pack, bring with you on eclipse day
    Solar eclipse checklist: Everything you need to pack, bring with you on eclipse day
    Location, weather and time are the three most important factors for catching the solar eclipse in all its totality. 1. You want to be within 200 miles of the centerline path, where the moon completely blocks the sun, the earth goes dark and the sun’s corona shimmers in the blackened sky. 2. Check the weather forecast before heading over, because cloudy skies could ruin your eclipse views. It may be smart to come up with a contingency plan, too. 3. Know when to tune in. The total solar eclipse will begin at 8:46 a.m. PST (11:46 a.m. EDT)  in Salem, Oregon, and end near Charleston, South Carolina, lasting up to 2 minutes and 41.6 seconds. In Georgia, the total eclipse will begin at approximately 2:35 p.m. EDT and last for 2 minutes and 40 seconds. WSB-TV is your home for everything Total Solar Eclipse . We’ll have exclusive content and everything you need to know throughout the day! Today, when the Total Solar Eclipse crosses through the United States, make sure you’re relying on Channel 2 Action News for complete LIVE coverage from across the country! Be sure to LIKE us on Facebook, FOLLOW us on Twitter and download the free WSB-TV news app to receive our latest content! After you’ve made your travel plans, don’t let forgetfulness get the best of you on eclipse day. Use this eclipse packing list to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience: Your eclipse safety equipment: Remember, the only time you can look at the eclipse without one of these devices is during totality, when the sun is completely obscured by the moon. Pack at least one of the following per person: Certified eclipse glasses (and extras) Make sure your glasses do not have any creases or damage. If they do, replace immediately with a spare pair. Pinhole projector or pinhole camera with additional materials Safe solar filters Solar viewing cards Other eclipse devices approved by the American Astronomical Society Sunglasses Standard sunglasses will not protect your eyes from possible damage during the eclipse itself, but you may want to bring a pair for general protection during the rest of the day. Paper maps and driving directions It’s likely that you’ll either cross an area or be within an area without cell service. Go old school and print out your driving directions and a map of your eclipse-watch site to supplement your car or phone navigation system. Print out paper maps and driving directions for your contingency location in case your initial location doesn’t pan out. Comfortable clothing and hats Folding chairs or a picnic blanket Sunscreen A full gas tank Bug repellant First aid kit Food and drinks Device that shows accurate time (phone or digital watch) GoPro (optional) Extra batteries for any additional equipment If you’re camping, also pack: Tent Sleeping bags If you’re photographing the eclipse, also pack: Telescopes Eyepieces Mounts Power sources Binoculars Cameras Tripods Lenses Solar filters Remote release   WSB-TV is your home for everything Total Solar Eclipse . We’ll have exclusive content and everything you need to know throughout the day! Today, when the Total Solar Eclipse crosses through the United States, make sure you’re relying on Channel 2 Action News for complete LIVE coverage from across the country! Be sure to LIKE us on Facebook, FOLLOW us on Twitter and download the free WSB-TV news app to receive our latest content! Micah Baugh says visitors are in his hometown from Africa and Europe to the catch the eclipse, on the path of totality. 'People have said that this is the busiest this town has been since the 1996 Olympics, when we had our rafting in Duck Town,' he said. Authorities in South Carolina are expecting about 2 million visitors to the state because of Monday’s eclipse. Some visitors have been planning for a long time. 'At least a year. We booked our rooms last year,' McArthur Billing of Maryland said. Billing brought his wife and children to Charleston to see the eclipse. Special Section: Total Solar Eclipse (Click image below) Burns asked the family who was most excited to see the sun go dark during afternoon 'I think it's me,” Billing said. “It's definitely me. I pushed for this one.” Billing said he doesn’t have a lot of expectations. “I just think it's going to go dark. Hopefully we get a little temp change,” Billing said. Jane McCoy and her family came all the way from California for Monday’s eclipse. She said they're ready. 'We got a book for the kids to read to prepare them and we got the glasses and filter for our camera,' McCoy told Burns. Special glasses or a pinhole viewer are needed so you don’t damage your eyes. 'We are really excited to see it,' McCoy said. North Georgia is also serving as prime real estate for the eclipse. Thousands of visitors are heading to the mountains to get their chance to see the eclipse at its fullest. Blue Ridge sits in the coveted path of totality. “It is the busiest I’ve ever seen it,” said Micha Baugh. RELATED STORIES: Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know about the big day These schools are delaying dismissal for the solar eclipse BEWARE: Doctors warn of fake eclipse glasses Solar eclipse 2017: Make your own 'pinhole projector' 10 common misconceptions about total solar eclipses  
  • How times have changed – Reagan vs Trump on major tax reform
    How times have changed – Reagan vs Trump on major tax reform
    As Republicans talk about the need to act on major tax reform, the preparation for that mammoth undertaking pales in comparison to the last effort during the Reagan Administration, an exercise that took time to first develop legislative proposals, and then to wind their way through the House and Senate, as the bill experienced several near-death experiences before finally achieving victory in the fall of 1986. Here are some thoughts on the differences between 1986 and 2017. 1. Reagan vs Trump – 489 pages vs 1. The White House efforts on tax reform were much different when you look at President Ronald Reagan, who called for tax reform in his 1984 State of the Union Address. By November of 1984, the Treasury Department had finished a comprehensive study of different ideas on tax reform, and presented that to Mr. Reagan. In late May of 1985, the President spoke to the nation from the Oval Office, as he sent Congress a 489 page document, “The President’s Tax Proposals to the Congress for Fairness, Growth and Simplicity.” While President Trump mentioned tax reform in his first speech to a joint session of Congress back in February, the only thing produced so far by the Trump Administration is one page of bullet points on what he hopes to achieve with tax reform. Read through the Reagan document linked above – it is filled with excessive amounts of detail on what the President’s proposal would change, and the impact. None of that is available on even the limited goals of the Trump tax reform plan. 2. Treasury 1986 vs Treasury 2017. President Reagan had two main figures serve as Treasury Secretary during the development and passage of the Tax Reform Act of 1986. One was Don Regan, who left Treasury to take the job as White House Chief of Staff, trading positions with James Baker, as Baker took over the Treasury post for the drive to enact tax reform into law. Baker was a political operative who had worked for Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, while Regan was a Wall Street chieftain brought on by Reagan to serve in his administration. While you could maybe equate Regan to Trump Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin – because of their Wall Street backgrounds – Mnuchin has yet to prove that he belongs in the same sentence as Regan, who went on to become White House Chief of Staff to Reagan. Mnuchin predicted earlier this year that tax reform would be done by August. Reporters in the Capitol chuckled at the legislative innocence of that prediction. Flashback to Feb. 23: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin thought tax reform could happen by the August break. https://t.co/8Ftu8caqxG https://t.co/cAYkqSmXjZ — Chris Clayton (@ChrisClaytonDTN) July 31, 2017 3. Congress 1986 vs Congress 2017. Just as we can compare the players in the administration, we can look at the rosters in Congress to see what might happen on tax reform. There were some big names involved in 1986 – Rostenkowski, Packwood, Tip, and Dole. Those are four major players in the modern history of Congress. Of the 2017 roster of Brady, Hatch, Ryan and McConnell, maybe only Mitch McConnell would be considered an equal of those 1986 lawmakers. When Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady emerges from H-208 in the Capitol, he is a jovial fellow, but he isn’t the old bull that Dan Rostenkowski was at the time of the 1986 tax bill. Maybe in 20 years, Speaker Paul Ryan will be an equal of former Speaker Tip O’Neill. This battle over taxes could go a long way to establishing reputations of these key GOP lawmakers. would love to see a metric on Ways &amp; Means chairs and their power in respective congresses. Brady seems way weaker than say, Rostenkowski. — S Redding (@sreddi_515) March 24, 2017 4. Much more bipartisanship in 1986 than in 2017. One thing that is certainly hampering tax reform efforts this time around is how things have changed politically in the Congress. Back in 1986, tax reform was done with a big bipartisan effort. The final bill received 292 votes in the House and 74 in the Senate. That seems highly unlikely this time around, as it simply wouldn’t be acceptable to large blocks of voters in either party to have a bipartisan bill (even though it should be the goal). I talked with the son of a former big name GOP Congressman the other day, who lamented the vice that politicians are in nowadays, as he argued they don’t have the political leeway back home to make a bipartisan tax deal work. I’m not sure I agree with that. I still think experience is a big deal, and most Republicans have never been in this position on a major issue like tax reform. We just saw the difficulties that the GOP encountered with health care. Stay tuned. . 5. This is far bigger than the fight over health care. I cannot stress this enough. Yes, we had some well-heeled lobbyists involved in the health care fight. But it will go to another level when we get on to tax reform. 1100 Longworth and H-208 are room numbers that mean something very important in the context of the House of Representatives, and those rooms will be two very powerful destinations for lobbyists who want to impact the course of tax reform in coming months. Back in 1986, they called it “Gucci Gulch,” and reporter Jeff Birnbaum wrote a book about it, which is still important reading today. Interested in how tax reform occurred in 1986 &amp; can be a model for 2017? I implore you to read this book. https://t.co/a17tli0tzZ — Jeffrey Margolin (@JeffreyMargolin) April 7, 2017 So, when you hear Republicans talk about tax reform, focus on one thing for now – when will see a real bill? Once that happens, then we can talk about actually passing legislation through the House and Senate, and getting that to the President’s desk. Before the first vote can be taken, Republicans also to figure out if they are doing tax reform via budget reconciliation (no filibuster in the Senate) or by the regular legislative process, where a filibuster is possible. A lot of work remains to be done – it seems unlikely that will happen before the end of 2017, but stay tuned.
