National
Confederate monument in Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles removed
Photo Credit: Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE--In this Aug. 13, 2017, file photo, demonstrators march in downtown Los Angeles decrying hatred and racism the day after a white supremacist rally that spiraled into violence in Charlottesville, Va. A monument at Hollywood Forever Cemetery commemorating Confederate veterans has been taken down after hundreds of people demanded its removal. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file)

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES -  The Long Beach chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy has removed a monument to the Confederacy at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

KABC reported that many were unaware that the Confederate memorial was in the cemetery. It was installed in 1925.

>> Read more trending news

“The Daughters said we are a benevolent organization. We didn’t seek this attention. We don't want to be part of this uproar,” president and co-owner of the cemetery, Tyler Cassity, told KABC.

The monument was removed around 4 a.m. Tuesday, KNBC reported.

Cassity told told the Los Angeles Times someone wrote, “No” in black marker under the monument’s plaque.

Related: There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South

Significant attention was drawn to the monument after the LA Times wrote an op-ed about California’s Civil War history. The violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which led to the death of Heather Heyer, an anti-racist counterportester, increased demand for the monument’s removal.

“Some people said, ‘If you don't take it down, we will,’” Cassity told KNBC.

After the vandalism, Cassity contacted the Daughters of the Confederacy about removing the monument.

“All we wanted was peace, quiet, as we had for many years,” a Daughters of the Confederacy spokeswoman said. “Cemeteries should be respected.”

Theodore Hovey, a spokesman for the cemetery, told the Los Angeles Times the monument will be moved to an undisclosed location.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Investigation into Natalee Holloway’s disappearance leads to discovery of human remains
    Investigation into Natalee Holloway’s disappearance leads to discovery of human remains
    Twelve years after her unsolved disappearance, human remains have been discovered in connection to a search for Natalee Holloway. >> Read more trending news Her father, Dave Holloway, and private investigator T.J. Ward announced on Wednesday’s episode of “TODAY” that an 18-month investigation, which was documented for an Oxygen show that airs Sunday, led them to discover the remains, which are currently being DNA tested to confirm if they are indeed Holloway’s. >> RELATED: Docu-series about Natalee Holloway’s disappearance sparks a new lawsuit “When we determined these remains were human, I was shocked,” her father said. “I know there’s a possibility this could be someone else, and I’m just trying to wait and see.” Natalee Holloway disappeared in 2005 on a post-high school trip to Aruba, and her disappearance has remained a mystery as no one has been charged. Speculation has swirled around Joran van der Sloot, the Dutch man whom Holloway was last seen with at a bar. Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for killing student Stephany Flores on the fifth anniversary of Holloway’s disappearance in 2010. An informant put the young woman’s father and his private investigator in contact with a man who claimed to have helped van der Sloot hide Holloway’s body. The man claimed Holloway died after being given a date rape drug and was buried in a park. He then led them to the discovery of the human remains. >> RELATED: Eleven years after her daughter went missing, Natalee Holloway’s mother is still searching for justice “We have a person who states he was directly involved with Joran van der Sloot in disposing of Natalee’s remains,” Holloway’s father said. “I thought, you know, there may be something to this … We’ve chased a lot of leads and this one is by far the most credible lead I’ve seen in the last 12 years.” The DNA test would take several weeks to a month to determine if the remains are Holloway’s, but her father is looking forward to possibly gaining some closure. “It would finally be the end,” he said.
  • 1 killed in crash on downtown connector
    1 killed in crash on downtown connector
    Police are investigating a deadly crash on the downtown connector.  Police said the victim was ejected from an overturned vehicle on I-75/I-85 southbound at 14th Street.  The victim was pronounced dead.  We're gathering new details about the crash for updates on Channel 2 Action News. 
    Confederate monument in Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles removed
  • Trump aide: No military solution in North Korea
    Trump aide: No military solution in North Korea
    President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon says there's no military solution to the threat posed by North Korea and its nuclear ambitions, despite the president's recent pledge to answer further aggression with 'fire and fury.' In an interview with The American Prospect posted online Wednesday, Bannon tells the liberal publication that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China. He also talks about purging his rivals from the Defense and State departments. Bannon is also asked about the white supremacist movement, whose march on Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend led to deadly violence. He dismisses them as 'losers,' ''a fringe element' and 'a collection of clowns.' The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 'There's no military solution (to North Korea's nuclear threats), forget it,' Bannon says. 'Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that 10 million people in Seoul don't die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don't know what you're talking about, there's no military solution here, they got us.' Trump tweeted earlier Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un 'made a very wise and well-reasoned decision' by backing down after heightening fears of nuclear conflict in a series of combative threats, including against the U.S. territory of Guam. Bannon also outlined his push for the U.S. to adopt a tougher stance on China trade, without waiting to see whether Beijing will help restrain Kim, as Trump has pressed China's leader to do. Trump also has lamented U.S. trade deficits with China. 'The economic war with China is everything,' Bannon says. 'And we have to be maniacally focused on that. If we continue to lose it, we're five years away, I think, 10 years at the most, of hitting an inflection point from which we'll never be able to recover.' Bannon was a key general election campaign adviser and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House. The former leader of conservative Breitbart News, Bannon has drawn fire from some of Trump's closest advisers, including son-in-law Jared Kushner. The president is under renewed pressure to fire Bannon, who has survived earlier rounds of having fallen out of favor with Trump. Earlier this week, the president passed up an opportunity to offer a public vote of confidence in Bannon. Trump said he's a 'good person' and not a racist, adding that 'we'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon.' The latest anti-Bannon campaign comes as Trump faces mounting criticism for insisting that white supremacist groups and those who opposed them were both at fault for deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. In the interview, Bannon muses about getting rid of administration officials who disagree with his strategy toward China and North Korea and replacing them with 'hawks.' 'We gotta do this. The president's default position is to do it, but the apparatus is going crazy,' Bannon says. 'Don't get me wrong. It's like, every day.' ___ Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap
