Columbus Day becomes Indigenous Peoples Day in Austin

By: Philip Jankowski, Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Texas -  Columbus Day is no more in the corridors of Austin’s City Hall in Texas.

The Austin City Council on Thursday voted to replace the holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day, a holiday that celebrates Native Americans. 

Columbus Day is a federal holiday, so it has not been eradicated, but interim City Manager Elaine Hart said city calendars will no longer refer to the holiday named for Christopher Columbus. 

The vote was 9-1-1, with Council Member Ellen Troxclair against and Council Member Alison Alter abstaining.

Read the full story on ﻿MyStatesman.com﻿ to find out what an activist said about the council’s decision and how the city is also taking aim at Confederate monuments and memorials.

