Columbus Day is almost upon us, and retailers are not about to miss the opportunity to get shoppers into their stores or onto their websites during this long holiday weekend.



Here are a few sales you may want to check out.



Amazon: Look for Amazon's Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick for $60. Prime members can save $50 on a new Kindle.



Best Buy: Up to 40 percent off select clearance and open-box items.



Banana Republic: Save 40 percent on full-price items and an extra 10 percent on sale items until Monday.



BirchLane: Get an extra 20 percent off select items when you use the code “FALL20.”



Cole Haan: Save an extra 30 percent on select items when you use the code “FALLEVENT.”



Crate & Barrel: Save on everything from kitchen knives, to curtains, to rugs.



Godiva: Get 15 percent off select products.



Home Depot: Save up to 30 percent off select appliances.



Joss and Main: Get an extra 15 percent off using the promo code "FORYOU."



Kohls: Take an extra 20 percent off during the Friends & Family sale. Use the promocode “BuyNow.”



Kenneth Cole: Take 30 percent off the entire site with the code “1492.”



Levi's: Get 30 percent off with the code “Save 30.”



Lowes: Save up to 30 percent off select appliances.



Macy's: Take an additional 20 percent off your order; free shipping on orders more than $50.



Nordstrom Rack: Nordstrom Rack's "Clear the Rack" sale starts Friday. You can get an additional 25 percent off clearance items.



Sears: Get up to $50 cashback in points on everything.



Snapfish: Save 60 percent on photo prints with the code "60PRTOCT."

Sur La Table: Select bakeware, cookware and kitchen appliances are up to 65 percent off.



Theory: Use the code "FRIENDS" to receive 25 percent off this weekend.



Timberland: The company is offering 25 percent off select styles.



Timex: Enter the promo code "COLUMBUS1492" to get 20 percent off your order.



Wayfair: Look for 70 percent off on furniture and more at Wayfair's "Harvest Event."



